I groomed my dog to be the Grinch — now I’m accused of animal abuse

By Adriana Diaz
 2 days ago

It’s because he’s green, isn’t it?

A pet owner is being accused of “animal abuse” after she made her dog look like the Grinch — just in time for the holiday season.

Ashley Spielmann dyed her dog’s hair bright green, red and white to get him into the Christmas spirit.

The dog owner went viral when she shared a video on TikTok showing her pup’s seasonal transformation after dyeing his fur to look like he has green hair and a Santa suit.

“When your groomer slays making your dog into the Grinch,” she captioned the TikTok video showing her groomer holding the dog’s snout shut while he had his fur dyed.

Spielmann loved the results and was happy to share shots of her green gremlin running and lounging around their house — but not everyone was a fan of the look.

Dog fur dye can be safe and fun as long as the products that are used are confirmed to be dog-safe, according to Rover.com , though some people still don’t approve.

The white schnauzer was given a Christmas makeover by a dog groomer.
People online accused owner Ashley Spielmann of animal abuse after sharing pictures of her dog's dye job.
The video has gained 8 million views as thousands of viewers expressed their concern for the dog’s health and safety.

“Kinda looks like animal abuse to me, idk,” Gavin McQuay992 commented.

“I feel bad he or she looks so sad,” Lorna Melvin wrote.

“Just because you can, doesn’t mean you should,” Bronc Wadholm said.

Despite the judgment, Spielmann isn’t letting the haters ruin her Christmas spirit. In a follow-up video, she shared another clip of her pet before and after the character conversion that was titled, “He isn’t a mean one but he is the Grinch.”

Cheer up, dude. It’s Christmas!

