Larissa Pacheco admits to ‘frustrating’ omission from Cris Cyborg fight talk: ‘I want to be a part of this’

itrwrestling.com
“The Rock’s Been Lying” – Joe Rogan Makes Bold Steroid Claims About Dwayne Johnson
The use of steroids by media personalities and entertainers has been back in the news following recent admissions by the self-styled “Liver King.” In light of the exposé, Joe Rogan has now turned his attention to Dwayne Johnson. The “Liver King” Brian Johnson rose to social media...
MMAmania.com
Swollen, deformed Dustin Poirier ‘not making progress’ in new hospital video
Dustin Poirier remains hospitalized with Staph infection and his wife Jolie recently uploaded an Instagram story that gave fans a glimpse of what “The Diamond” is dealing with during his stay. The longtime UFC lightweight contender has extreme swelling in his left foot that left him temporarily deformed.
Conor McGregor slams Joe Rogan following recent steroid accusations: “In the company that long and never took a fight”
Conor McGregor doesn’t seem to be a fan of UFC commentator Joe Rogan’s recent comments. ‘The Notorious’ has been out of action since his loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 last July. In the final seconds of the first round, the Irishman famously broke his leg. The brutal injury has kept the former champion out of action for well over a year.
Report: T.J. Dillashaw Officially Notifies UFC About Retirement After Another Shoulder Surgery
T.J. Dillashaw’s manager confirmed the former champ has notified UFC about his retirement. The 36-year-old has been dealing with a prolonged shoulder injury in recent years. T.J. Dillashaw has been vocal about dealing with a bad shoulder, having undergone several surgeries while serving his two-year suspension due to recombinant human erythropoietin (EPO). The former UFC bantamweight champion even said he took his last fight against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 280 despite still hurting from a dislocated shoulder.
Cris Cyborg Plans To Return To Bellator And Invites Kayla Harrison To Join Her
Cris Cyborg is confident that she will be back with Bellator even though she is not currently under contract. In the world of women’s MMA, Cris Cyborg is just about as big a star as she can be. A former UFC champion, she signed with Bellator in 2019 and became the champion there as well. She has done nothing but wins since coming to Bellator and although her current contract has come to an end, she is still the undisputed champion of the Bellator featherweight division.
SB Nation
Mike Tyson has convinced Evander Holyfield to make ear-shaped edibles with him
If you’ve ever wanted to experience the exquisite joy of biting Evander Holyfield’s ear and get high as balls while doing it, well Mike Tyson has you covered. “If I was on cannabis, I wuouldn’t have bit his ear” is a hell of a statement. Just digest than one for a sec.
wrestlingrumors.net
Current Wrestling Star Announces He Is Battling Cancer
That’s terrible. Wrestlers have all kinds problems to deal with on a day to day basis and you never know how things are going to go with their careers. At the same time, there are other issues that can come up outside of the ring which can be far more devastating. Now a young star has revealed a horrible situation, but things might already be taking a step in the right direction.
realcombatmedia.com
GERVONTA DAVIS VS. HECTOR LUIS GARCIA PRESS CONFERENCE QUOTES, VIDEO, PHOTOS & UNDERCARD
Also Featuring PPV Undercard Fighters Jaron Ennis, Rashidi Ellis, Demetrius Andrade and Demond Nicholson. Undefeated Superstar Gervonta “Tank” Davis Defends WBA Lightweight Title Against Unbeaten World Champion. Hector Luis Garcia on SHOWTIME PPV® Saturday,. January 7 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Click HERE for Photos...
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Written Off Television After Attack On WWE RAW
Matt Riddle and Elias were set to face off against The Usos last night on Monday Night RAW for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. However, before the show could begin, The Bloodline attacked Elias, taking him out of the match. Then Riddle was able to find a last minute partner in Kevin Owens.
Boxing Scene
Mills Lane, Hall of Fame Referee, Passes Away at 85
Mills Lane, one of the most well-known and respected referees in professional boxing, celebrated for his no-nonsense demeanor and pre-fight catchphrase “Let’s Get It On!”, passed away Tuesday morning in his hometown of Reno, Nevada. He was surrounded by his two sons, Terry and Tommy, and his wife Kay. He was 85.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis Confirms He's Not Contractually Tied To Mayweather: 'All Love, No Bad Blood'
Gervonta Davis provided crystal clear clarity on his promotional situation on Monday after months of deleted comments on social media alluding to the notion that he’s no longer contractually tied to Mayweather Promotions. “First and foremost, love to Mayweather Promotions and all that they have done for me, but...
'Can't compete like a real man': Cody Garbrandt, UFC fighters react to T.J. Dillashaw's retirement
According to his manager, former bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw informed the UFC of his retirement. Dillashaw (17-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) reportedly decided to retire after learning that his recent shoulder surgery will sideline him for longer than expected. The 36-year-old came into his UFC 280 title fight with bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling compromised and further injured his shoulder while he was dominated and finished in Round 2.
itrwrestling.com
Drew McIntyre’s WWE SmackDown Replacement Revealed
While Drew McIntyre was absent from the December 2nd episode of WWE SmackDown, it was announced on that show that he would be teaming with Sheamus on December 12th to take on The Usos in a match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. However, Drew McIntyre took to social...
PWMania
Renee Paquette On Sami Zayn In The Bloodline: “I Have Loved Him For Quite Some Time”
Renee Paquette recently appeared as a guest on The Sports Media podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW broadcast team member spoke about Sami Zayn’s work as part of the ongoing storyline involving The Bloodline in WWE with Roman Reigns, The Usos and Solo Sikoa.
UFC champion Weili Zhang reveals plans for a future clash with fellow titleholder Valentina Shevchenko: “Eventually we will run into each other”
UFC women’s strawweight champion Weili Zhang believes she’ll meet Valentina Shevchenko in the octagon. ‘Magnum’ is fresh off her title bid against Carla Esparza last month at UFC 281. In that outing, Zhang became a two-time women’s strawweight champion, defeating ‘Cookie Monster’ by submission. The Chinese fighter was also given a ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus for her victory.
UFC 282 'Embedded,' No. 2: 'I don't do Fight of the Night, lad'
The UFC is back with its final pay-per-view of the year, which means the popular “Embedded” fight-week video series is here to document what’s happening behind the scenes. UFC 282 takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims...
MMAmania.com
UFC 282 predictions: Early ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev
With former UFC Light Heavyweight champion, Jiri Prochazka, on the mend, Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev will duke it out for the vacant belt this Saturday evening (Dec. 10, 2022) in the familiar halls of T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevadas. UFC 282 also features the stateside debut of Paddy Pimblett, who takes on dangerous veteran Jared Gordon, and the return of Bryce Mitchell, who will lock horns with Ilia Topuria on the pay-per-view (PPV) main card.
MMAmania.com
Chris Daukaus opens up on thoughts after losing streak: ‘I wanted to kill myself because it f—king sucks’
Chris Daukaus is in a must-win situation at UFC 282 this weekend (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) when he locks horns with Jairzinho Rozenstruik inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The No. 11-ranked Heavyweight contender found himself on the wrong end of two tough knockout losses in pivotal match ups...
Paddy Pimblett believes Jake Paul was bluffing with sparring challenge: “He’ll never have it with someone on an even playing field”
Paddy Pimblett believes Jake Paul was bluffing with his sparring challenge. During an interview last week, Pimblett, while acknowledging Jake Paul is a good boxer, believes his fights are ‘fixed’. Jake Paul took notice of the commentary and offered the Liverpudlian $1 million if he could beat him...
wrestletalk.com
Injured WWE Star ‘Wanted To Wrestle’, Still Pulled From Match
It has been revealed that Drew McIntyre wanted to wrestle in the scheduled championship match which he has been medically disqualified from. The Usos successfully defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship during the December 5 episode of Raw against Kevin Owens (who replaced Elias) and Matt Riddle. The winners...
