Dickinson County, MI

WLUC

Yoopers United benefits low-income kids with Giving Trees

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette nonprofit is bringing holiday joy to kids in need. The United Way of Marquette County and Yoopers United teamed up with NMU students to put up three Giving Trees around Marquette. The trees have gift tags with Christmas lists from about 50 kids from low-income families. Folks can take a gift tag, purchase the items on it and return the tag with the gifts to the tree.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

NMU hosts Holiday Masquerade Ball fundraiser for new non-profit group

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Families Against Narcotics, or FAN, joined the Northern Michigan University Student Leader Fellowship Program (SLFP) for a Holiday Masquerade ball Wednesday evening. FAN works to provide help to those struggling with addiction and families impacted by addiction in Marquette County. “One of FAN’s big goals is...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Marquette jewelry store donates over $3000 to UP nonprofits

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. jewelry store is giving away over $3000 this month. Jandrons Fine Jewelry is giving $100 to a Marquette County nonprofit every day in December. Folks can stop in to drop the name of a nonprofit in a box and every night the jewelry store draws a winner. UPAWS, St. Vincent De Paul and the Care Clinic are among the nonprofits that have already won this year.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Ishpeming wins 2022 Blood Fight

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Ishpeming has officially won the 2022 Blood Fight. Negaunee and Ishpeming each held blood collection drives in November to support the U.P. Regional Blood Center. Last year, Negaunee won the friendly competition with 53 pints. This year, Negaunee collected 36 pints, and Ishpeming collected 44 pints.
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

City of Kingsford lights up the holiday spirit

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Kingsford hosted its tree lighting ceremony for the first time since 2019. Kingsford Public Safety escorted Santa and Mrs. Claus to Kingsford City Hall, where choir students from Breitung Township Schools serenaded a crowd of more than 200 people with holiday music. “I...
KINGSFORD, MI
WLUC

The Lakeview Chorus performs Christmas carols on Upper Michigan Today

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today is feeling the holiday spirit at Lakeview Elementary School in Negaunee. It kicked off its holiday music series with the Lakeview Chorus. But first... stories of the day. The TV6 Canathon is wrapping up tonight on TV6 at 7:00 p.m. and will feature...
NEGAUNEE, MI
WLUC

2 nonprofits discuss services for first responders’ mental health

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - According to the U.S. Department of Health, 30% of first responders develop behavioral health conditions, including depression and post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD. Work is being done to reduce those numbers. Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt is on a critical incident stress management group based in...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Marquette County Board approves $100k for Room at the Inn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - When Marquette County received nearly $13 million in ARPA funds, the Marquette County Board held public work sessions to plan how to spend the money. Tuesday evening, the board approved $100,000 for Room at the Inn for infrastructure upgrades. “We are so appreciative, especially going into...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Heart Healthy tips for the holidays

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - RN Joe Ackerman, from UPHS-Marquette, explained the best way to not overindulge this holiday season is to focus on eating in moderation. Ackerman added it is important to find a way to reduce your stress, whether that be working out, reading or listening to music.
MARQUETTE, MI
UPMATTERS

Life since winning Remarkable Women contest

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Remarkable women of the Upper Peninsula contest is a chance to recognize the remarkable women who are making differences everyday in our communities. These are people who don’t like to brag about themselves, but you can by nominating them and letting us know what makes them so remarkable.
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

Florence County couple lights up the holiday spirit

FLORENCE, Wis. (WLUC) - A Florence County home looks to provide a fun activity during the holiday season. A Christmas light show is open for anyone to see. Tucked right off US-2 in Florence County is a colorful Christmas display. This is the third year Jennifer Joki and her husband have shown off their holiday spirit in Florence County.
FLORENCE COUNTY, WI
WLUC

City of Ishpeming welcomes new mayor

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Ishpeming has a new mayor. Lindsay Bean served as Ishpeming’s mayor for the past two years. At the Ishpeming City Council Meeting on Wednesday, Bean passed the gavel on to Jason Chapman. Chapman is an Ishpeming native who has experience in government,...
ISHPEMING, MI
ironcountyreporter.com

Energy efficient upgrades to homes in Houghton, Baraga, Keweenaw and Iron Counties

UPPER MICHIGAN – The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) recently awarded Western Upper Peninsula Planning and Development Region (WUPPDR) a $500,000 grant to aid the community through energy efficiency repairs in single family owner occupied homes in Baraga, Houghton, Iron and Keweenaw Counties through the Michigan Housing Opportunities Promoting Energy Efficiency program (MI…
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Holiday Lasers return to the Lower Harbor Ore Dock

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lower Harbor Ore Dock will, once again, be up in lights. Travel Marquette and Fresh Coast Light Lab bring old and new together with their Holiday Laser display. Characters like Santa, reindeer and snowmen will continue to be displayed along the side of the Ore...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Vista Theater hopes to reopen one day

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Vista Theater in Negaunee has been a big part of the community since its first production in 1975. After the roof collapsed in 2020, the Peninsula Arts Appreciation Council (PAAC) has been working hard to restore the building. The PAAC said after accepting grants, it...
NEGAUNEE, MI
WLUC

UP Children’s Museum launches Nheena’s Neighborhood fundraiser

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum has started a new fundraiser. In honor of the longtime executive director and founder of the museum, Nheena Weyer Ittner, the museum will be renaming its Micro-Society exhibit to Nheena’s Neighborhood. Folks can donate money to the museum in exchange for different awards that will be on display in the exhibit. There will be a mural of Ittner made of a collage of photos from donors, “graffiti” with names of contributors, and street signs named after supporters.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Eat cookies, swap plants, drink drinks, and be merry

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The United States has chosen its favorite Christmas movie. 80% of the U.S. says National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation is the best holiday movie. Though, Upper Michigan Today’s Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon say that some of the movies on the list aren’t technically Christmas seasonal.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Northern Michigan University art students hold holiday pop-up shop

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University art students had the opportunity to sell their artwork at the Ore Dock Brewing Company on Monday night, as the Marquette business played host to a holiday art pop-up shop. Prints, paintings, posters and jewelry made up the vast array of art varieties.
MARQUETTE, MI

