Related
WLUC
Woodland Elementary ‘Student Leadership Team’ gets involved with TV6 Canathon
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - As the 2022 TV6 Canathon wraps up this week, 4th-grade students at a Dickinson County Elementary school have gotten involved. Woodland Elementary’s “Student Leadership Team” (SLT) has sixteen 4th graders, including Mable Irish and Dace Mollick. This is the first year for the leadership team.
WLUC
Yoopers United benefits low-income kids with Giving Trees
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette nonprofit is bringing holiday joy to kids in need. The United Way of Marquette County and Yoopers United teamed up with NMU students to put up three Giving Trees around Marquette. The trees have gift tags with Christmas lists from about 50 kids from low-income families. Folks can take a gift tag, purchase the items on it and return the tag with the gifts to the tree.
WLUC
NMU hosts Holiday Masquerade Ball fundraiser for new non-profit group
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Families Against Narcotics, or FAN, joined the Northern Michigan University Student Leader Fellowship Program (SLFP) for a Holiday Masquerade ball Wednesday evening. FAN works to provide help to those struggling with addiction and families impacted by addiction in Marquette County. “One of FAN’s big goals is...
WLUC
Marquette jewelry store donates over $3000 to UP nonprofits
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. jewelry store is giving away over $3000 this month. Jandrons Fine Jewelry is giving $100 to a Marquette County nonprofit every day in December. Folks can stop in to drop the name of a nonprofit in a box and every night the jewelry store draws a winner. UPAWS, St. Vincent De Paul and the Care Clinic are among the nonprofits that have already won this year.
WLUC
Ishpeming wins 2022 Blood Fight
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Ishpeming has officially won the 2022 Blood Fight. Negaunee and Ishpeming each held blood collection drives in November to support the U.P. Regional Blood Center. Last year, Negaunee won the friendly competition with 53 pints. This year, Negaunee collected 36 pints, and Ishpeming collected 44 pints.
WLUC
City of Kingsford lights up the holiday spirit
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Kingsford hosted its tree lighting ceremony for the first time since 2019. Kingsford Public Safety escorted Santa and Mrs. Claus to Kingsford City Hall, where choir students from Breitung Township Schools serenaded a crowd of more than 200 people with holiday music. “I...
WLUC
The Lakeview Chorus performs Christmas carols on Upper Michigan Today
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today is feeling the holiday spirit at Lakeview Elementary School in Negaunee. It kicked off its holiday music series with the Lakeview Chorus. But first... stories of the day. The TV6 Canathon is wrapping up tonight on TV6 at 7:00 p.m. and will feature...
WLUC
2 nonprofits discuss services for first responders’ mental health
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - According to the U.S. Department of Health, 30% of first responders develop behavioral health conditions, including depression and post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD. Work is being done to reduce those numbers. Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt is on a critical incident stress management group based in...
WLUC
Marquette County Board approves $100k for Room at the Inn
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - When Marquette County received nearly $13 million in ARPA funds, the Marquette County Board held public work sessions to plan how to spend the money. Tuesday evening, the board approved $100,000 for Room at the Inn for infrastructure upgrades. “We are so appreciative, especially going into...
WLUC
Heart Healthy tips for the holidays
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - RN Joe Ackerman, from UPHS-Marquette, explained the best way to not overindulge this holiday season is to focus on eating in moderation. Ackerman added it is important to find a way to reduce your stress, whether that be working out, reading or listening to music.
UPMATTERS
Life since winning Remarkable Women contest
ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Remarkable women of the Upper Peninsula contest is a chance to recognize the remarkable women who are making differences everyday in our communities. These are people who don’t like to brag about themselves, but you can by nominating them and letting us know what makes them so remarkable.
WLUC
Florence County couple lights up the holiday spirit
FLORENCE, Wis. (WLUC) - A Florence County home looks to provide a fun activity during the holiday season. A Christmas light show is open for anyone to see. Tucked right off US-2 in Florence County is a colorful Christmas display. This is the third year Jennifer Joki and her husband have shown off their holiday spirit in Florence County.
WLUC
City of Ishpeming welcomes new mayor
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Ishpeming has a new mayor. Lindsay Bean served as Ishpeming’s mayor for the past two years. At the Ishpeming City Council Meeting on Wednesday, Bean passed the gavel on to Jason Chapman. Chapman is an Ishpeming native who has experience in government,...
ironcountyreporter.com
Energy efficient upgrades to homes in Houghton, Baraga, Keweenaw and Iron Counties
UPPER MICHIGAN – The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) recently awarded Western Upper Peninsula Planning and Development Region (WUPPDR) a $500,000 grant to aid the community through energy efficiency repairs in single family owner occupied homes in Baraga, Houghton, Iron and Keweenaw Counties through the Michigan Housing Opportunities Promoting Energy Efficiency program (MI…
WLUC
Holiday Lasers return to the Lower Harbor Ore Dock
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lower Harbor Ore Dock will, once again, be up in lights. Travel Marquette and Fresh Coast Light Lab bring old and new together with their Holiday Laser display. Characters like Santa, reindeer and snowmen will continue to be displayed along the side of the Ore...
WLUC
Vista Theater hopes to reopen one day
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Vista Theater in Negaunee has been a big part of the community since its first production in 1975. After the roof collapsed in 2020, the Peninsula Arts Appreciation Council (PAAC) has been working hard to restore the building. The PAAC said after accepting grants, it...
WLUC
UP Children’s Museum launches Nheena’s Neighborhood fundraiser
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum has started a new fundraiser. In honor of the longtime executive director and founder of the museum, Nheena Weyer Ittner, the museum will be renaming its Micro-Society exhibit to Nheena’s Neighborhood. Folks can donate money to the museum in exchange for different awards that will be on display in the exhibit. There will be a mural of Ittner made of a collage of photos from donors, “graffiti” with names of contributors, and street signs named after supporters.
WLUC
Several precincts in Upper Peninsula will be involved in Proposal 3 recount
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The State Board of Canvassers will be doing a recount of votes cast in the November 8 election for Proposals 2 and 3 after The Election Integrity Fund and Force filed for a partial recount. Several precincts in the Upper Peninsula will take part in the...
WLUC
Eat cookies, swap plants, drink drinks, and be merry
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The United States has chosen its favorite Christmas movie. 80% of the U.S. says National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation is the best holiday movie. Though, Upper Michigan Today’s Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon say that some of the movies on the list aren’t technically Christmas seasonal.
WLUC
Northern Michigan University art students hold holiday pop-up shop
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University art students had the opportunity to sell their artwork at the Ore Dock Brewing Company on Monday night, as the Marquette business played host to a holiday art pop-up shop. Prints, paintings, posters and jewelry made up the vast array of art varieties.
