ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NPBONUSFULL: Grab $1,250 on Caesars for ‘Monday Night Football’

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=012wsf_0jYMznXu00

New York Post readers can claim an excellent new customer offer with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NPBONUSFULL . Follow the link below for more information on how to get the offer on Caesars ahead of Saints-Buccaneers on “Monday Night Football.”

Bettors new to Caesars Sportsbook can claim bet insurance on their first sports wager up to $1,250. This is one of the best risk-free bet offers out there and its a great way dip your toe in the sports betting world.

Betting on the NFL? ‘Monday Night Football’ pick

After another rollicking Sunday of NFL football, we’ve got one more matchup in Week 13 tonight when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the New Orleans Saints on “Monday Night Football.”

Even though both of these teams are below .500, each has a shot at winning the division and a win tonight would certainly help that goal. Tampa Bay leads the NFC South at 5-6 while New Orleans is fourth in the standings at 4-8.

Caesars Sportsbook expects this to be a fairly low-scoring game and lists the total at 40.5 points. It’s not a high number, but I think the under is still the play here.

The Saints just struggle to score. New Orleans has scored 13, 10, 27, and zero points in its last four games, and it’s only good offensive outing where it scored 27 points came against the woeful Los Angeles Rams.

It doesn’t help the Saints’ fortunes that the Buccaneers have a top-ten defense. Andy Dalton and New Orleans haven’t been great to begin with and a stingy defense won’t help matters.

The Buccaneers have been nowhere close to their peak offensive form from recent years, but they likely won’t have to score much to defeat the Saints. Bet against these offenses and jump on the under 40.5 points with promo code NPBONUSFULL on Caesars Sportsbook.

Saints vs. Buccaneers pick: Under 40.5 points

How to claim Caesars New Customer Offer
  1. Click above and head to Caesars Sportsbook.
  2. Read the terms and conditions of the offer.
  3. Enter the required details and verify your information.
  4. When asked to enter a promo code, be sure to enter NPBONUSFULL .
  5. Make your initial deposit.
  6. Place your first sports bet up to the value of $1,250.
  7. If your bet wins, you will be paid out in cash.
  8. If your wager loses, your free bets will be credited in your account within 72 hours.
  9. You must use the free bets within seven days of being awarded, otherwise, they will expire.
Caesars Profit Boosts

21+. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&C apply.

Who doesn’t like a little extra bang for their buck? Caesars Profit Boosts increase the net winnings of your bet by a given percentage and can be applied to all sorts of bets.

Profit Boosts can be used on straight bets (money line, spread, total) and parlays, but there are also Profit Boosts that are exclusively for straight bets only, parlays only, or even parlays with a set number of legs. Profit Boosts can be applied to a variety of sports and bet types, but only those available will appear in your bet slip.

Make sure to look for any profit boosts in your ‘Bonus Drawer’ on Caesars Sportsbook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Photos: Meet Tom Brady's Newest Potential Girlfriend Option

Instagram model Veronika Rajek has emerged as a potential option for Tom Brady. That is, of course, if he's ready to start dating again. Rajek was at Raymond James Stadium on Monday night to witness the Buccaneers' fourth-quarter comeback against the Saints. After the game was over, Rajek tagged Brady...
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team

Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
The Spun

NFL World Wants Head Coach Fired On Tuesday

Saints head coach Dennis Allen may have sealed his fate with Monday night's embarrassing loss to the Buccaneers. Despite dominating the Buccaneers for roughly 55 minutes, the Saints found themselves on the wrong side of the scoreboard. It was undoubtedly the franchise's worst loss of the season. Shortly after Tom...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady threw the latest game-winning TD of his career and NFL fans were in awe of the ‘GOAT’

Tom Brady has been a professional quarterback for almost 23 seasons in the NFL. Just when you think he’s accomplished everything — the Super Bowls, the MVPs, the seemingly other countless individual statistical milestones of perhaps the greatest quarterback in pro football history — he’s still got some new tricks up his sleeve. Especially in the clutch.
TAMPA, FL
New York Post

Rams vs. Raiders prediction: An offensive mess on ‘Thursday Night Football’

The Rams and Raiders both entered 2022 with high hopes for a potential playoff run or, in Los Angeles’ case, a potential trip back to the Super Bowl. Those plans have comically failed through the first 13 weeks, setting up what oddsmakers expect to be a blowout. The Raiders are dealing as 6.5-point favorites at BetMGM as of Thursday, a product of consistent and overwhelming action on the road chalk. Are we sure they’re worth the price, though, after losing over half of their games to this point? Here’s how we’re betting Thursday night’s contest, which kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET...
New York Post

The latest Philadelphia Eagles Sportsbook Promo Codes & Betting Bonuses

The New York Post breaks down the latest Philadelphia Eagles promo codes and betting offers for betting the franchise during the 2022 NFL season.  More on Philadelphia Eagles Promo Codes and Betting Bonuses Best Philadelphia Eagles Promo Codes How to bet on the Philadelphia Eagles in PennsylvaniaPhiladelphia Eagles Sports Betting AppsHow to claim a Philadelphia Eagles Promo CodePhiladelphia Eagles Betting AnalysisUpcoming Philadelphia Eagles SchedulePhiladelphia Eagles Betting PartnershipsPhiladelphia Eagles: The History Philadelphia Eagles Sportsbook Promo Codes All the offers listed on this page can be used for all the Eagles games, meaning you are able to claim at any time throughout the season. However, many sportsbooks...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Unfortunate Doug Flutie Update

Former NFL quarterback Doug Flutie is getting crushed on Twitter this week for supporting U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker. They were teammates on the New Jersey Generals in 1985. Walker fell short to Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia's runoff election. Despite this Tuesday's result, Flutie raved about the job...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Minnesota

CBS sportscasters Jim Nantz and Tony Romo salute New London-Spicer's football team

MINNEAPOLIS – A miracle finish to win a Minnesota state football title has now caught the attention of two sports greats.CBS sportscaster Jim Nantz and former NFL quarterback Tony Romo applauded New London-Spicer's football team after their last-second touchdown made them state champs."We are so excited for you guys," Nantz said. "Winning the state championship the way that you did it, the way the nation has taken notice of what you've done."  "It's why you never give up right there, your heart, everything in that game. It was nerve-wracking," Romo said. "Such a special moment, you guys will remember that forever."They went on to say they're proud of the players, and they'll continue to replay the video again and again.
SPICER, MN
New York Post

Baker Mayfield expected to be active for Rams for ‘Thursday Night Football’

Baker Mayfield might see action earlier than expected in Los Angeles. After the quarterback was released by the Panthers on Monday and claimed off waivers by the Rams, Mayfield is expected to be active against the Raiders on “Thursday Night Football,” according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Mayfield arrived in L.A. on Tuesday night and reportedly is up to speed on the full game plan. However, Mayfield’s status will depend in part on how backup John Wolford is feeling, as he continues to deal with a neck injury. Wolford, who was limited in walk-throughs on Wednesday, is currently listed as questionable....
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Behind the remarkable NFL footprint of Brian Daboll’s high school — and the brotherhood it forged

The business suits worn on both ends of the Zoom call served as the surest cue that this wasn’t the right moment for Brian Daboll to look at his former high school football teammate and yell, “Go Red Raiders!” Or for Tom Telesco to look back at Daboll and crack a joke about beating his coverage to catch passes over the middle during practice. Or for the two grown men to stroll 20 years down memory lane naming the most demanding friars in the hallways at St. Francis Academy, in the Buffalo suburb of Hamburg. No, this meeting was a chance for...
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

Rangers fan miserably fails to chug beer during Golden Knights game

What a waste of a beer. One Rangers fan failed miserably at chugging a Michelob Ultra on national television as New York defeated the Golden Knights, 5-1, on Wednesday. In a video of the celebration, as captured by TNT, a male fan wearing a Martin St. Louis jersey tossed back his beer while on a set of stairs at T-Mobile Arena, before it came spilling out out of his mouth. He then used what was left of the beer to pour it over his head. Despite his subpar chugging performance, the fan continued to celebrate, pumping his fist in the air and thrusting his hips. Meanwhile, fellow Rangers fans sitting nearby can be seen cheering him on. The fan had nothing on Megan Lucky, the beer-chugging sensation at the US Open, who went viral last year for downing a brewski in her seat. Lucky kept the tradition alive when she returned to this year’s tournament, where she said she “seized the moment” and chugged her beer for the cameras. Previous 1 of 2 Next The win was the second straight for the Rangers, who had lost five of six before defeating the Blues on Monday. They play the Avalanche in Denver on Friday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Jason Garrett a finalist for Stanford coaching job

Jason Garrett could be on his way back to the coaching ranks, but not in the NFL. The former Cowboys head coach and ex-Giants offensive coordinator is a finalist for the Stanford head coaching job, per multiple reports on Thursday. Sacramento State coach Troy Taylor is also in the running. Garrett, 56, has worked for NBC as an analyst on Notre Dame games and a studio analyst for “Sunday Night Football” this year. He joined the Giants, for whom he was a backup quarterback from 2000-03, as their offensive coordinator in 2020 after 10 seasons as the Cowboys head coach. He was...
NESN

Tom Brady-Patriots Reunion? Seth Wickersham Offers His Take

Jeff Howe of The Athletic believes it’s possible that Tom Brady reunites with the New England Patriots this offseason. ESPN’s Seth Wickersham, among the NFL insiders with the deepest ties to Brady, believes otherwise. Howe confidently floated his theory in a column published last week. And the story...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
100K+
Followers
66K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy