ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Tyler Magnuson Enters Transfer Portal

By Mike McAllister
AllSyracue
AllSyracue
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q9N8e_0jYMzlmS00

Syracuse redshirt freshman offensive lineman Tyler Magnuson has entered the transfer portal according to various reports. The 6-6, 280 pounder did not see the field during his two seasons with the Orange.

"I would like to thank my coaches, teammates, professors, and the staff here at Syracuse University," Magnuson said in a Twitter post. "I am forever grateful for my experience and the relationships that I have developed. With that being said I have entered the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility remaining."

Magnuson signed with Syracuse as part of its 2021 recruiting class out of Wayzata High in Minnesota. He chose the Orange over offers from Arizona, Duke and several other non power five programs. He also committed to Syracuse under then offensive line coach Mike Cavanaugh, who would leave for Arizona State. Magnuson remained committed as the Orange hired Mike Schmidt as its new offensive line coach. Now he is back on the market.

"I was really bummed, but I also understand it's a business," Magnuson said at the time. "That was something kind of tough for me to process at the start of recruitment. Obviously, I would love to be coached by (Coach Cavanaugh), but I chose Syracuse for more than just the staff there. I think Coach Schmidt's also a really good coach. I haven't met him in person yet, obviously. But just reading up on what he's done at San Diego State, I'm really excited to be coached by him."

Magnuson is the fifth Syracuse player to enter the portal. Defensive lineman Josh Hough is the lone defensive player, while three receivers (Dom Foster, Anthony Queeley and Courtney Jackson) are also looking for other opportunities.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AllSyracue

Syracuse vs Coppin State Preview

After their closest win of the season to Yale on the road, the Syracuse Women’s Basketball team looks ahead to their game against Coppin State at home on Thursday. The team is currently 6-2 and looks ahead to their next two games before starting conference play on December 18th against Wake Forest. ...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Highlights and Recap: Syracuse Too Much For Oakland

After a strong finish to the first half sent Syracuse into the break with a 45-24 lead, the Orange  dominated the rest of the game against Oakland University. Syracuse defeated the Golden Grizzlies 95-66 to improve to 5-4 on the season. Over the final six minutes of the 1st half, Syracuse ...
SYRACUSE, NY
orangefizz.net

The Biggest Needs in the Transfer Portal

The floodgates opened yesterday and the transfer portal has already gone crazy. If you were keeping up with live updates it seemed like there were bunches of players entering the portal every single minute. Some big names released announcements of their intentions to play football at other schools. To keep up with the marketplace here’s the link to the homepage: https://247sports.com/Season/2023-Football/TransferPortalTop/.
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

JUCO OL Larry Johnson III ‘thankful’ for Syracuse offer

JUCO offensive lineman Larry Johnson III is one of the most sought after transfers in the college ranks. A First-Team All-KJCCC selection in 2022 at Hutchinson (KS) CC, Johnson has received a slew of offers in the past few weeks from high-majors. Among the schools to have offered so far include Maryland, Nebraska, Tennessee, FAU and UCF.
SYRACUSE, NY
Sentinel

Haley Minnick Commits to Syracuse

Haley Minnick had a decision to make. She loved soccer and had played her whole life, but now she was becoming a talented rower and couldn’t find time to do both and keep up with school. Freshman year, she decided that rowing could be a big part of her future.
SYRACUSE, NY
104.5 The Team

The Mystery: D1 Coaching Star Now A Upstate NY High School Coach

Patrick Beilein was a shooting star in the collegiate coaching circles. He was a standout basketball player at West Virginia and his father, John, was a collegiate coaching legend, as well as having a stint leading the Cleveland Cavaliers of the NBA. The younger Beilein was beginning an ascent of his own in the coaching ranks by leading the Division II LeMoyne Dolphins to 3-straight NCAA tournaments. Patrick Beilein's "dream" came true when he was named the head coach of Niagara University's hoop team in 2019. 16 days prior to the start of the Purple Eagles season, without ever coaching a game, Beilein resigned.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Fast rising prospect Vincent Carroll-Jackson ‘shocked’ by Syracuse offer

On Monday, Syracuse was the latest school to offer 2023 defensive lineman Vincent Carroll-Jackson, one of the fastest rising prospects in the cycle. “I like Syracuse from what I’ve seen,” Carroll-Jackson said in an interview with The Juice Online. “As always, I am humbly grateful, shocked and appreciative that a school as big as Syracuse wants me.”
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Where to Watch: SU vs. Oakland

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team return to the JMA Wireless Dome for a weeknight matchup against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies. You can watch the game on the ACC Network. Here is where to find that station. Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Section III boys, girls soccer standouts named All-Americans

Syracuse, N.Y. -- United Soccer Coaches has announced its 2022 high school boys and girls all-America teams, and two Section III players made the list. Senior goalkeeper Wyatt Dupell from Cicero-North Syracuse is one of 81 boys to earn All-America honors and senior forward Anna Rayhill from New Hartford is one of 62 girls to be selected.
SYRACUSE, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

'A stride off': Buc boys hockey falls to New Hartford

OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity boys hockey team fell to a tough New Hartford squad Monday 4-2 at the Crisafulli Ice Skating Rink, but head coach Kevin Ahern said the Bucs “just came up a little bit short.”. Oswego had a pair of third-period goals — one of...
OSWEGO, NY
cnycentral.com

Probability of a white Christmas in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Christmas is only a couple weeks away and there isn't any snow on the ground in Syracuse. How much snow should we normally have up to this date? And what's the probability of having a white Christmas in Syracuse? Let me show you!. Up to this date,...
SYRACUSE, NY
Hot 99.1

‘What is Central New York?': Meet the Syracuse Lawyer Set to Play ‘Jeopardy!’

Central New York is about to be very well-represented on one of the most famous television game shows ever. The game is Jeopardy!, and a contestant from Syracuse is set to make her debut on Friday, December 9th. A contestant with a massive winning streak was recently defeated, a development that is in her favor as she looks to win money against some of the best minds in the United States.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

CXTec is moving headquarters to Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — CXTec is moving its corporate headquarters from the Town of Salina to City Center in Syracuse. CXTec helps companies better organize and develop their IT infrastructure. The company currently employs about 100 people at its current location on South Bay Road in Salina. Those jobs will be headed to downtown Syracuse […]
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

AllSyracue

Syracuse, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSyracuse is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Syracuse athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/syracuse

Comments / 0

Community Policy