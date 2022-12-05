Tyler Magnuson Enters Transfer Portal

Syracuse redshirt freshman offensive lineman Tyler Magnuson has entered the transfer portal according to various reports. The 6-6, 280 pounder did not see the field during his two seasons with the Orange.

"I would like to thank my coaches, teammates, professors, and the staff here at Syracuse University," Magnuson said in a Twitter post. "I am forever grateful for my experience and the relationships that I have developed. With that being said I have entered the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility remaining."

Magnuson signed with Syracuse as part of its 2021 recruiting class out of Wayzata High in Minnesota. He chose the Orange over offers from Arizona, Duke and several other non power five programs. He also committed to Syracuse under then offensive line coach Mike Cavanaugh, who would leave for Arizona State. Magnuson remained committed as the Orange hired Mike Schmidt as its new offensive line coach. Now he is back on the market.

"I was really bummed, but I also understand it's a business," Magnuson said at the time. "That was something kind of tough for me to process at the start of recruitment. Obviously, I would love to be coached by (Coach Cavanaugh), but I chose Syracuse for more than just the staff there. I think Coach Schmidt's also a really good coach. I haven't met him in person yet, obviously. But just reading up on what he's done at San Diego State, I'm really excited to be coached by him."

Magnuson is the fifth Syracuse player to enter the portal. Defensive lineman Josh Hough is the lone defensive player, while three receivers (Dom Foster, Anthony Queeley and Courtney Jackson) are also looking for other opportunities.

