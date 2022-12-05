Read full article on original website
Polygon
How to farm tons of EXP in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Leveling in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet isn’t a problem throughout the main story, but if you’re trying to power up your Pokémon for endgame Tera Raids, you’ll hit a wall at around level 70. The strongest trainers in the game that you can battle repeatedly...
Polygon
Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Wooper be shiny?
For Dec. 6, 2022, Wooper will be in the spotlight, and you’ll get double Stardust for catching Pokémon. And yes, Wooper can be shiny in Pokémon Go!. Wooper’s shiny form is an adorable pink, making it look more like an axolotl, the real-world creature it’s based off. Quagsire turns a deeper magenta, but it’s still quite cute. Wooper does have a regional form, Paldean Wooper, but there’s no confirmation of when we’ll get it added to Pokémon Go. This Spotlight Hour is for the regular Wooper, from the Johto region introduced in Pokémon Gold and Silver.
It's Easy to Change Your Pokémon's Tera Type in 'Scarlet' and 'Violet'
The newest generation of Pokémon games introduce Terastallizing, which allows you to change your Pokémon's type temporarily, granting your Pokémon a chance to land powerful blows it traditionally wouldn't be able to. But unfortunately, most of the Pokémon you'll catch in the wild will have a Tera type that matches its regular typing — which isn't incredibly helpful when attempting to broaden your team's type coverage. So how do you change your Pokémon's Tera type in Scarlet and Violet?
Here's a mod that promises to help Darktide run better on your low-end PC
Perhaps your potato can run Darktide after all, kind of, maybe.
Polygon
Diablo 4’s skill tree is no longer that ancient, sick-ass hell tree
Diablo 4’s skill tree, through which players allocate skill points to learn new talents and abilities, was once a totally sick, evil-looking, gnarled and blackened tree with, like, hellfire inside, and veins and blood pouring out the bottom. It looked badass. Playing the game’s beta this weekend, I was deeply conflicted to discover that the game’s skill tree is no longer that sick-ass literal tree.
Polygon
Where to find the Elemental Rods in Marvel’s Midnight Suns
In order to explore the Abbey in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, you must first obtain the Words of Power. You can call on Atum with the second Word of Power, which allows you to reveal hidden objects around you. But first, you must locate all of the elemental rods, which can be tricky to find. Keep along with our guide to find each elemental rod and unlock the power of Atum.
Polygon
Where to find Warmind Nodes in Destiny 2’s Season of the Seraph
Destiny 2’s 19th season, “Season of the Seraph,” adds a ton of cool stuff to Bungie’s popular shooter, including a slew of new weapons and armor. But it also brings back Warmind Nodes, a puzzle-like mechanic not seen since 2018’s Season of the Warmind. Warmind...
Polygon
What to know before starting Genshin Impact’s new trading card game
The card game train won’t slow down for anything. Case in point? Its latest high-profile passenger: Genshin Impact. Yes, the incandescently popular genre-spanning live service game has a card game. Called Genius Invokation TCG, it’s a permanent minigame rolled out in Genshin Impact’s update 3.3. As a...
Polygon
The 14 best Stardew Valley mods to shake up your playthrough
Despite being released back in 2016, Stardew Valley is still going strong. But even the best-designed games can be tweaked to your liking using mods. New players might decide they prefer a recolored look, while those with hundreds of hours might be searching for an expanded experience. Either way, we’ve gathered some of the best Stardew Valley mods to give you tons of options for your next playthrough.
Polygon
Every craftable weapon in Destiny 2’s Season of the Seraph
Of all the great additions to Destiny 2’s “Season of the Seraph,” few are greater than the array of new craftable weapons. This season, the 19th for Bungie’s popular shared-world shooter, adds 16 such weapons. Six weapons are brand new to the game, while ten are...
Polygon
Destiny 2’s new Season of the Seraph sends Guardians on a computer heist
After weeks of anticipation, Bungie finally graced players with the trailer for the latest Destiny 2 season on Tuesday morning: Season of the Seraph. The season launches on Tuesday, and will run Dec. 6 through Feb. 28, 2023 and the release of the Lightfall expansion. Season of the Seraph will...
Polygon
The 11 biggest changes in Dwarf Fortress’ Steam release
With Dwarf Fortress’ Steam release, a few big things are different. For experienced players, it might take some time to adjust. Below, we’ll give you the 11 biggest changes we noticed after putting a quarantined-with-COVID amount of hours into the original version and about 40 hours into the Steam release.
Polygon
Overwatch 2’s season 2 battle pass goes live: here’s what’s in it
Overwatch 2’s second season of content is live, bringing new tank hero Ramattra and new Escort map Shambali to Blizzard’s free-to-play hero shooter. Season 2 of Overwatch 2 also brings with it a new battle pass, with — just like season 1 — 80 tiers of unlockable goodies for players who pay for the premium version of the pass.
Polygon
In Elite Dangerous, humanity’s war against the Thargoids is going real, real bad
A massive invasion by alien forces known as the Thargoids in Elite Dangerous has player-led factions scrambling this week. On Wednesday, designers at Frontier Developments released a clarification to how they’re running things behind the scenes. As a result, many players feel like the effort they put in during the first week of the invasion has been wasted. At least one player-led faction is telling its members to pull out of the conflict, and to busy themselves with other parts of the game until things even out.
Polygon
Overwatch 2 balance patch buffs Doomfist, nerfs Kiriko and Sojourn
Alongside the launch of Overwatch 2’s second season, developer Blizzard Entertainment is rolling out a series of seasonal balance changes hoping to address gameplay issues from the game’s inaugural season. Some oft-requested nerfs and buffs are included in Tuesday’s patch, bringing much-needed boosts to Doomfist and Junker Queen, with decreases in overall power to heroes like Sojourn and Kiriko. Smaller tweaks are now live in Overwatch 2 for heroes like Bastion, Symmetra, Ana, and Mercy — who might just be a bit more capable in battle now.
Polygon
8 things you should know before starting Dwarf Fortress
Dwarf Fortress might just be the hardest and most complicated game out there. It’s got less of a learning curve and more of a learning cliff. You’re in charge of everything and there’s a never-ending stream of things that need your attention. This Dwarf Fortress beginner’s guide...
Polygon
Portal’s ray-tracing upgrade makes it weirdly scary
Can a remaster change a video game’s genre? After a couple of hours with Portal’s free ray-tracing update, I’m tempted to say yes. The original Portal is on the short list for “funniest video games ever made.” Released in 2007 as a spinoff of Half-Life, this bite-sized first-person puzzle game grabbed the humor from its parent series and yanked it from the periphery into the spotlight. You play as Chell, a human lab rat, who gradually outsmarts a malevolent artificial intelligence named GLaDOS who talks like Siri by way of Mitch Hedberg. You use little more than your wits, Chell’s physical fitness, and a nonlethal “gun” that, instead of bullets, shoots a pair of interconnected portals. It’s as thrilling as it is cartoonish, best remembered for a cake meme and its closing credits pop song written by humorist musician Jonathan Coulton.
Polygon
D&D’s Dragonlance campaign is excellent, but the physical products disappoint
Dungeons & Dragons’ beloved Dragonlance setting is back, and kender-loving folk the world over have every reason to be excited. Wizards of the Coast’s latest campaign book, Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen, is among the best yet released for the 5th edition of the popular role-playing game. But the companion board game, Dragonlance: Warriors of Krynn, falls well short of its promise. Rather than uplifting the experience, the complex strategy wargame simply slows the action down. It also demonstrates the gulf in quality between some Hasbro-made board games and other premium board games on the market today.
Polygon
Halo Infinite’s last update of 2022 is quietly one of its biggest
Halo Infinite’s final update of 2022 is also, surprisingly, one of its biggest. The update, live today on Xbox and PC, adds a new map, an array of free cosmetic options, and a file browser (which is... far more significant than it sounds). As a live service shooter, Halo...
Polygon
Vampire Survivors’ first DLC expansion launches next week
Vampire Survivors, the early-access surprise hit that just made a full launch on PC and Xbox, gets its first downloadable content expansion on Dec. 15. Titled Legacy of the Moonspell, it delivers more characters, weapons, “and one HUGE stage,” the developer said in a statement. It might even add vampires to the game.
