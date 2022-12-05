ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Bill Belichick: ‘Too hard’ to change Patriots play-calling duties now

By Colin Loughran
New York Post
 2 days ago

The New England Patriots’ motto of “do your job” apparently does not allow for a change in job description.

The Patriots came up way short in a 24-10 loss to the Bills in Foxborough on “Thursday Night Football,” with all of offensive coordinator Matt Patricia’s play-calling warts on display. Several players, including quarterback Mac Jones and receiver Kendrick Bourne, seemed to publicly question the game plan .

It’s too late for Bill Belichick to do anything about it, though.

“I think we need to do what we’re doing better,” the New England coach said in his weekly interview on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” on Monday. “I don’t think at this point making a lot of dramatic changes; it’s too hard to do that.”

The Patriots rank 20th in points per game (20.75), and are tied for last place in terms of red-zone efficiency. They’ve scored touchdowns just 12 times in 32 trips inside the opponents’ 20-yard line.

Belichick attributed apparent offensive woes to a variety of factors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y5Cz9_0jYMzj1000
The Patriots offense is struggling, but Bill Belichick isn’t planning to make changes at this point.
Getty Images

“It hasn’t always been the same problem, or it hasn’t been the same problem on certain plays. Sometimes that’s shifted,” he said. “And there’s certainly been some plays that haven’t matched up well against the defense when they were called. So, whether that’s the design of the play, or the way it hit against a certain defense, those have come up as well.”

Jones has struggled mightily in his second season . In a little over seven complete games, he is 184 of 270 for 1,963 yards, with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions. Last season the Alabama product played all 17 games and finished 352 of 521 for 3,801 yards, with 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. When asked if he was concerned about Jones’ development, Belichick pivoted and claimed there is work to be done for the entire team.

“I think we’d all certainly like to be doing better than what we’ve been doing — from a record standpoint and from an individual execution [standpoint]. But we’re going to look ahead and not backward.”

Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team

Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
NESN

Patriots Legend Named Interim Head Coach For Fenway Bowl

Who knew the Fenway Bowl would become so interesting for New England Patriots fans?. The 2022 Fenway Bowl is scheduled to take place on Dec. 17 at Fenway Park. The two teams lucky enough to take part in the first official playing of the game are the Louisville Cardinals and Cincinnati Bearcats — who have a rivalry stretching back to the early 20th century. That rivalry got a bit more interesting this week, as former Louisville coach Scott Satterfield left the program to take a new job. The program he’s taking over for? That’s right, Cincinnati.
New York Post

Jason Garrett a finalist for Stanford coaching job

Jason Garrett could be on his way back to the coaching ranks, but not in the NFL. The former Cowboys head coach and ex-Giants offensive coordinator is a finalist for the Stanford head coaching job, per multiple reports on Thursday. Sacramento State coach Troy Taylor is also in the running. Garrett, 56, has worked for NBC as an analyst on Notre Dame games and a studio analyst for “Sunday Night Football” this year. He joined the Giants, for whom he was a backup quarterback from 2000-03, as their offensive coordinator in 2020 after 10 seasons as the Cowboys head coach. He was...
MassLive.com

Bill Belichick details many reasons why Patriots have pass protection issues

You can pick apart the Patriots offense for various reasons. The biggest issue this season, however, comes with their offensive line play. Through 12 games, the Patriots have allowed 32 sacks. That’s more than they allowed last season (28) in 17 games. It’s also more than they allowed in 2019 (28), 2018 (21), 2016 (24), 2014 (26), 2012 (27), 2010 (25), 2009 (18), 2007 (21), etc. – you get the picture.
New York Post

Behind the remarkable NFL footprint of Brian Daboll’s high school — and the brotherhood it forged

The business suits worn on both ends of the Zoom call served as the surest cue that this wasn’t the right moment for Brian Daboll to look at his former high school football teammate and yell, “Go Red Raiders!” Or for Tom Telesco to look back at Daboll and crack a joke about beating his coverage to catch passes over the middle during practice. Or for the two grown men to stroll 20 years down memory lane naming the most demanding friars in the hallways at St. Francis Academy, in the Buffalo suburb of Hamburg. No, this meeting was a chance for...
NBC Sports

How much patience will Robert Kraft have for regressing Patriots?

Not long ago, the thought of Robert Kraft moving on from Bill Belichick was asinine. As arguably the greatest head coach in NFL history, Belichick appeared to have a lifetime pass with the New England Patriots given all he's done for the organization. Suddenly, that scenario doesn't seem all that...
Yardbarker

Peter King questions Bill Belichick’s job security with Patriots

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick recently stated it’s too late in the season to make significant changes to New England’s heavily criticized and underperforming offense. But in his latest column for NBC Sports, NFL analyst Peter King is questioning whether Belichick’s bullishness may end up costing him his job. The Patriots haven’t won a playoff game in three years and they haven’t won more than 10 games since the 2019 season.
NESN

Tom Brady-Patriots Reunion? Seth Wickersham Offers His Take

Jeff Howe of The Athletic believes it’s possible that Tom Brady reunites with the New England Patriots this offseason. ESPN’s Seth Wickersham, among the NFL insiders with the deepest ties to Brady, believes otherwise. Howe confidently floated his theory in a column published last week. And the story...
New York Post

New York Post

