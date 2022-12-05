Read full article on original website
stephanie
2d ago
It must be excruciating to the families of these kids, every time somebody is ruled out. But this is why the police withhold certain evidence from everyone until they're sure. Be thankful they're following the evidence, and not rushing to arrest the wrong person. The right monster needs to be punished for this!
Reply
6
Jinx
2d ago
Patience. Generally investigations take a lot of patience. Justice follows its own time clock.
Reply
11
kim.
2d ago
I’m confused there had to be so much blood but they are reporting an unconscious person ???
Reply(2)
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
School Allows Remote Learning Following Unsolved Campus MurdersStill UnsolvedMoscow, ID
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"Amy ChristieLewiston, ID
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Were Four College Kids Targeted by a Serial Killer?NikMoscow, ID
4 University of Idaho Students Found Dead, Homicide SuspectedAMY KAPLANMoscow, ID
Related
Idaho homicides: Former FBI detective says suspect's 'hair follicles' could help police make arrest
As forensic results start to be shared with authorities, a former FBI detective says that hair follicles of the suspect may lead police to make an arrest.
Idaho coed killer: FBI profiler reveals suspect’s likely attributes
Four University of Idaho students were killed over one week ago in Moscow, Idaho, as investigators continue their search for a suspect behind the bloody attack.
Former Idaho prosecutor who visited house where students were murdered reveals killer's possible path
A former Idaho lieutenant governor and attorney general who has been inside the home where four students attending the University of Idaho were found dead says that the suspect likely entered through the back of the house.
Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings
A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
Idaho student murders: Chilling new clue found as hunt for vicious killer continues
A student at the University of Idaho reported strange footprints that were found near her home located less than a mile away from the off-campus house where four students were killed last month.
MSNBC
Investigators say 'physical struggle' happened before Idaho killings, fear grows in community
NBC's Gadi Schwartz reports on day six since the fatal stabbings of four Idaho college students, where investigators have learned that a physical struggle took place before the murders. While officials continue to collect evidence, members of the community are leaving town while the suspect remains at large.Nov. 19, 2022.
Idaho student killings: Coroner releases autopsy findings
The manner of deaths of four Idaho college students killed Sunday were officially ruled homicides — nearly five days after they were found slaughtered near campus, the coroner said.
Idaho Murders Update: Police Investigating Item Related to Victim's Mail
Since the killings of four students last month, police have not said anything about a suspect or person of interest, and no weapon has been found.
Washington Examiner
Idaho university murders: 911 call logs reveal chilling warning in wake of killings
Call logs in Moscow, Idaho, show a fearful community reporting several instances of suspicious men as the person who killed the four University of Idaho students remains at large. University students Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were murdered in their beds early...
Idaho student murders: Haunting theory about vicious killings revealed by father of victim
The father of one of the University of Idaho students murdered in their home last month shared his theory about the murderer's target based on their movements once they got in the house.
Idaho murders: Kaylee Goncalves' father believes suspect 'chose to go' upstairs to potentially target victims
Kaylee Goncalves' father, Steven Goncalves, says he believes the suspect in the murders of four Idaho college students may have chosen to go upstairs to target two victims.
Idaho Official Reveals if Students' Killer Left 'Symbol' at Crime Scene
"The bottom line, whoever is responsible for this is still at large," Latah County Prosecuting Attorney Bill Thompson said on Tuesday.
Idaho police offer new details about slain student Kaylee Goncalves’ dog at the crime scene
The dog found unharmed inside the home where four University of Idaho students were butchered in their beds did not tamper with the crime scene and was not discovered in the same room as any of the victims, it has been revealed.Moscow Police said in an update on Monday that Murphy, the pet dog that victim Kaylee Goncalves shared with her former long-term boyfriend, was found in a room where the crimes had not been committed.“Officers did not find any evidence on the dog and there was no indication the animal had entered the crime scene,” the statement said.It...
Idaho student murders: Police say rumors that dog did not bark during attack are not confirmed
University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and 21-year-old Madison Mogen were stabbed several times and killed on November 13.
University of Idaho murder victim's dad sends message to killer: 'I want him to be scared'
Steve Goncalves, the father of slain University of Idaho victim Kaylee Goncalves, said Thursday that he wants his daughter's killer to be "scared."
Idaho murders: Handprint spotted next to evidence tape at house where four students were killed
At the Moscow, Idaho home where four University of Idaho students were killed, a hand print can be seen next to an evidence tape on the window of the King Road house.
Moscow Police Identify Idaho Murder Victim's Potential 'Stalker'
Local law enforcement said in a Monday update that "detectives believe this was an isolated incident and not an ongoing pattern of stalking."
Boyfriend of Idaho murder victim speaks publicly for the first time: ‘She was the person I loved most’
The boyfriend of slain University of Idaho student Madison “Maddie” Mogen has publicly spoken out for the first time, weeks after she and three friends were stabbed to death in a brutal, yet-to-be-solved attack.Jake Schriger, a fellow student at the university who had been dating Mogen for nearly a year, spoke about his 21-year-old girlfriend at a vigil in Post Falls, Idaho, on 2 December.Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death in their off-campus home in the college town of Moscow on 13 November. Three weeks later, the police are yet to name a...
Coroner offers new details about fatal slaying of 4 U of Idaho students after preliminary autopsies
The local coroner is offering more details about the brutal slaying of four college students in Moscow, Idaho, early Nov. 13. The autopsies for Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were completed Nov. 16, Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt said. In an interview...
Toddlers Left in Cold Car Overnight With Dead Adults in Front
Two toddlers were kept in the backseat of a car overnight in the cold while two dead bodies remained in the front seat, police in North Carolina said Thursday. The bodies of 24-year-old Destiny Wiggins and 28-year-old Devone Brown were discovered early Thursday morning by employees of a towing company in Rocky Mount. The two are believed to have been shot and killed inside the car right outside the business, police said. The children remained in the car for hours as the temperature dropped into the 30s, although neither were reported to have been physically injured. It hasn’t been reported what the children’s relationship to the adults is. An arrest hasn’t been made and police haven’t revealed a possible motive for the murders.Read it at WRAL
