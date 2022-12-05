ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 12

stephanie
2d ago

It must be excruciating to the families of these kids, every time somebody is ruled out. But this is why the police withhold certain evidence from everyone until they're sure. Be thankful they're following the evidence, and not rushing to arrest the wrong person. The right monster needs to be punished for this!

Reply
6
Jinx
2d ago

Patience. Generally investigations take a lot of patience. Justice follows its own time clock.

Reply
11
kim.
2d ago

I’m confused there had to be so much blood but they are reporting an unconscious person ???

Reply(2)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings

A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Idaho police offer new details about slain student Kaylee Goncalves’ dog at the crime scene

The dog found unharmed inside the home where four University of Idaho students were butchered in their beds did not tamper with the crime scene and was not discovered in the same room as any of the victims, it has been revealed.Moscow Police said in an update on Monday that Murphy, the pet dog that victim Kaylee Goncalves shared with her former long-term boyfriend, was found in a room where the crimes had not been committed.“Officers did not find any evidence on the dog and there was no indication the animal had entered the crime scene,” the statement said.It...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Boyfriend of Idaho murder victim speaks publicly for the first time: ‘She was the person I loved most’

The boyfriend of slain University of Idaho student Madison “Maddie” Mogen has publicly spoken out for the first time, weeks after she and three friends were stabbed to death in a brutal, yet-to-be-solved attack.Jake Schriger, a fellow student at the university who had been dating Mogen for nearly a year, spoke about his 21-year-old girlfriend at a vigil in Post Falls, Idaho, on 2 December.Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death in their off-campus home in the college town of Moscow on 13 November. Three weeks later, the police are yet to name a...
MOSCOW, ID
TheDailyBeast

Toddlers Left in Cold Car Overnight With Dead Adults in Front

Two toddlers were kept in the backseat of a car overnight in the cold while two dead bodies remained in the front seat, police in North Carolina said Thursday. The bodies of 24-year-old Destiny Wiggins and 28-year-old Devone Brown were discovered early Thursday morning by employees of a towing company in Rocky Mount. The two are believed to have been shot and killed inside the car right outside the business, police said. The children remained in the car for hours as the temperature dropped into the 30s, although neither were reported to have been physically injured. It hasn’t been reported what the children’s relationship to the adults is. An arrest hasn’t been made and police haven’t revealed a possible motive for the murders.Read it at WRAL
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
Fox News

Fox News

891K+
Followers
4K+
Post
698M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy