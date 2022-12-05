Read full article on original website
WKRC
School bus hits student in Clermont County
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A Batavia High School student was hit by a school bus Thursday morning. According to the school district, the student was struck by the bus at Old State Route 32 and Batavia Road. The student was taken to the hospital for observation. The school said...
WLWT 5
Elmwood Place residents concerned about dwindling number of police officers on duty
ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio — Despite Wednesday's dreary weather, neighbors gathered on Pamela Chandler's front porch to talk about the state of affairs in Elmwood Place. "This is not the same place it was back when I was growing up, which was a long time ago," Chandler said. "And I don't ever expect it to be like that. But it could be a heck of a lot better than it is right now."
Fox 19
Armed and dangerous suspect at-large in deadly Vine Street shooting
ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio (WXIX) - A warrant is out for the arrest of a man in connection with last Friday’s deadly double-shooting in Elmwood Place. Stephen Nieman, 23, is wanted on one count of aggravated murder, one count of attempted murder and three counts of felonious assault, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
11-year-old girl accused of swatting call awaiting competency evaluation
An 11-year-old girl accused of making a false 911 phone call about an active shooter at Pleasant Run Middle School is waiting to take her competency evaluation.
Dad of victim in Washington Twp. attempted abduction: ‘We’re very nervous’ for family
WASHINGTON TWP. — The father of the girl a man tried to entice to get into his sedan in Washington Twp. on Sunday, in what is being investigated as an attempted abduction, told News Center 7 tonight that until the suspect is apprehended, “we’re very nervous” for ourselves and others in the community.
WLWT 5
Hamilton County corrections officer arrested, placed on leave
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — A Hamilton County corrections officer has been placed on leave after being accused of taking a photo of a nude disabled man at a gym and posting it. Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey's office said one of their employees, Michael Crawford, 31, has been placed on unpaid administrative leave due to his charges.
Fox 19
Police seek 2 suspected of damaging gathering place for Jewish students near UC campus
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are asking for help identifying two suspects who damaged property in front of the Rose Warner Hillel House. The incident occurred around 2 a.m. Dec. 4 in the 2600 block of Clifton Avenue, police say. Surveillance cameras captured two males destroying plant beds and throwing...
One hospitalized after Dayton shooting
When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot on the porch of a home. He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, however, there is no word on his condition.
WLWT 5
Dearborn County deputies locate wanted man
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. — UPDATE:. The Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office said Ryan McIntosh was located in Bright, Indiana and was taken into custody. Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry said he expects more charges to be filed against McIntosh after the incident on Tuesday. The Dearborn County Sheriff's Department...
WKRC
Walnut Hills man indicted in connection to hit-and-run death
WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - A Walnut Hills man is now under indictment after being accused in a hit-and-run crash that left a former University of Cincinnati swimmer dead. Last July, 26-year-old John Miller was killed. Court records say Donte Beenie was indicted Wednesday on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide,...
Huber Heights man arrested, drugs found in home
Officers arrested the man as he attempted to enter his home and then obtained a search warrant for the home itself and the man’s vehicles, Huber Heights police said.
WKRC
Police seek to identify vandals who targeted Jewish center
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKRC) - Investigators are trying to identify two people who damaged the Hillel House recently. Cincinnati Police said they damaged the Jewish Center on Clifton Avenue on Dec. 4. Investigators didn't say what kind of damage was done to the facility. Anyone with information is asked to...
Student in custody after threat made to Warren Co. middle school
The district said that as a result of the investigation, a student was taken into custody and is awaiting a hearing in juvenile court.
Suspect arrested after tip leads to Huber Heights search warrant; Meth, handgun recovered
HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights Police Department and the Targeted Enforcement Unit acted on a tip involving a person with a felony warrant suspected of selling drugs Tuesday afternoon, according to Huber Heights Police. The identity of the suspect has not yet been released. Officers were able to...
Man accused of stabbing, killing ex-boyfriend extradited to Ohio
On Sunday, Nov. 27, officers conducted a welfare check at a Riverside home and found 28-year-old Scott Patrick Hannah dead in his home. Investigation showed the man had suffered multiple stab wounds.
Harrison police investigate report of 13-year-old posing on TikTok with firearm; video taken down
A video of a Harrison teen posing with what appeared to be a firearm has been removed from the TikTok social media platform after police investigated a report about the incident, according to authorities. The 13-year-old boy from the Sheldon Park neighborhood actually was posing with a toy firearm, police...
Huber Heights neighborhood latest victim of ‘porch pirates’; 2 arrested
HUBER HEIGHTS — This holiday season many of us are waiting for our packages to finally show up on our doorstep — meanwhile, thieves are too. A neighborhood in Huber Heights was the latest to fall victim. “UPS and Fed Ex, they come at all times on the...
Fox 19
Juvenile in custody following social media threat directed at Little Miami Local Schools
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -Hamilton Township Police took a juvenile into custody after Little Miami Local Schools were notified late Sunday night of a possible social media threat directed at the schools, according to spokesperson Emily Johnson. It is unclear what the threat said or on what social media platform...
Fox 19
Police chase ends in rollover crash in front of high school: Watch
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A police chase through Warren County ended with a crash in front of a school. The driver, Claudia Grace Catherine Pennington, has been arrested and is now indicted on charges in connection with the chase, according to Springboro police. FOX19 NOW’s Ken Brown goes through...
WKRC
Little Miami student arrested for social media threat
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A Little Miami Middle School student was arrested for allegedly making a school threat. Little Miami Schools said they received information about a possible social media threat directed at the middle school Sunday night. They contacted Hamilton Township Police. Police investigated and took the student...
