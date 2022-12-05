ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRC

School bus hits student in Clermont County

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A Batavia High School student was hit by a school bus Thursday morning. According to the school district, the student was struck by the bus at Old State Route 32 and Batavia Road. The student was taken to the hospital for observation. The school said...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Elmwood Place residents concerned about dwindling number of police officers on duty

ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio — Despite Wednesday's dreary weather, neighbors gathered on Pamela Chandler's front porch to talk about the state of affairs in Elmwood Place. "This is not the same place it was back when I was growing up, which was a long time ago," Chandler said. "And I don't ever expect it to be like that. But it could be a heck of a lot better than it is right now."
ELMWOOD PLACE, OH
Fox 19

Armed and dangerous suspect at-large in deadly Vine Street shooting

ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio (WXIX) - A warrant is out for the arrest of a man in connection with last Friday’s deadly double-shooting in Elmwood Place. Stephen Nieman, 23, is wanted on one count of aggravated murder, one count of attempted murder and three counts of felonious assault, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Hamilton County corrections officer arrested, placed on leave

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — A Hamilton County corrections officer has been placed on leave after being accused of taking a photo of a nude disabled man at a gym and posting it. Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey's office said one of their employees, Michael Crawford, 31, has been placed on unpaid administrative leave due to his charges.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Dearborn County deputies locate wanted man

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. — UPDATE:. The Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office said Ryan McIntosh was located in Bright, Indiana and was taken into custody. Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry said he expects more charges to be filed against McIntosh after the incident on Tuesday. The Dearborn County Sheriff's Department...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
WKRC

Walnut Hills man indicted in connection to hit-and-run death

WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - A Walnut Hills man is now under indictment after being accused in a hit-and-run crash that left a former University of Cincinnati swimmer dead. Last July, 26-year-old John Miller was killed. Court records say Donte Beenie was indicted Wednesday on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police seek to identify vandals who targeted Jewish center

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKRC) - Investigators are trying to identify two people who damaged the Hillel House recently. Cincinnati Police said they damaged the Jewish Center on Clifton Avenue on Dec. 4. Investigators didn't say what kind of damage was done to the facility. Anyone with information is asked to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Little Miami student arrested for social media threat

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A Little Miami Middle School student was arrested for allegedly making a school threat. Little Miami Schools said they received information about a possible social media threat directed at the middle school Sunday night. They contacted Hamilton Township Police. Police investigated and took the student...
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, OH

