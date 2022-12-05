2022 World Cup: Brazil Run Riot In The First Half To Get Tite Dancing

Brazil booked their place into the World Cup quarter-finals with ease after defeating South Korea 4-1 with a first-half hammering.

Brazil battered South Korea in the first half scoring four goals before the interval to easily book their place into the quarter-finals of the World Cup setting up an enticing tie against 2018's finalists Croatia.

The pre-tournament favourites took the lead in under five minutes as Raphinha crossed it across the box and Vinicius Junior took a touch before finishing with magnificent composure.

Shortly after Richarlison was tripped up inside the box and a penalty was given with Neymar converting the spot-kick to get his first goal of the competition.

Richarlison then got on the scoresheet himself in remarkable fashion as the move started with him doing keepy-ups on his head before Marquinhos found Thiago Silva put him through on goal before he finished ruthlessly.

The goal was that good Tite ended up getting involved on the dancing and joined in with Richarlison's pigeon celebration.

The fourth goal came from West Ham's Lucas Paqueta with a first time finish after he was picked out by Vinicius Junior charging into the box.

Tite's side put the handbrake on in the second half as South Korea ended up putting the pressure on forcing Alisson into a handful of brilliant saves as well as it world class save in the first half to stop Hwang Hee-Chan's speculative attempt.

Their effort paid off in the end as they got a consolation goal from Seung-Ho Paik with a deflected long-distance strike.

The difference in quality was very evident but it was to be expected as South Korea got through to the knockouts with a last-minute winner against Portugal.

