krcrtv.com

Paradise holds 16th annual Wildfire Safety Summit

PARADISE, Calif. — Four years after the Camp Fire, officials from all over the Northstate gathered in Paradise to talk about future wildfire mitigation. The sixteenth annual Butte County Fire Safe Council Wildfire Summit met at Paradise Alliance Church on Wednesday morning. CAL FIRE, the U.S. Forest Service, public...
PARADISE, CA
krcrtv.com

CHP Susanville issues safety message after several spinouts in snow

SUSANVILLE, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol in Susanville came out with a strong message for drivers Monday. "Today's PSA: Slow Down!!," the CHP wrote on Facebook. The CHP said most of the crashes they responded to Monday were due to speed. After the recent storm, the law enforcement...
SUSANVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Lassen County Jail escapee, girlfriend arrested in Nevada

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Nev. - A Lassen County Jail escapee and his girlfriend were arrested overnight in Nevada, according to the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Angelo Atencio and Ashly Ward were arrested in Humboldt County, Nevada. Authorities have been looking for Atencio since Friday when they said he...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Driver killed in train vs. semi truck crash identified in Susanville

SUSANVILLE, Calif. — UPDATE, DEC. 7, 12:00 PM:. Susanville CHP has identified the semi truck driver killed in Tuesday's crash as 64-year-old Mr. Togni of Goodyear, AZ. According to the CHP, around 3:46 p.m. Tuesday, Togni was driving a 2023 Freightliner with a 53' box trailer eastbound on State Route 44 at an unknown speed.
SUSANVILLE, CA
krcrtv.com

Winners of the 2022 Paradise Lighted Truck Parade

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — The town of Paradise is in the holiday spirit. The annual Christmas Lighting Truck Parade brought out dozens of trucks covered in the best lights in town. But the parade was not just for festivities, the parade was also home to a Canned Food Drive—which...
PARADISE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada City resident guilty of driving on protected land

NEVADA CITY, California (KOLO) - A Nevada City resident has been found guilty of driving on protected land within the Tahoe National Forest. The resident, who was not identified, was driving in a protected riparian area along Greenhorn Creek that serves as a habitat for the Foothill yellow-legged frog, an endangered species in California, and one of concern for the federal government.
NEVADA CITY, CA
abc10.com

California reservoirs starting to fill from recent storms

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A series of cold, wet storms reversed California's annual decline in water levels that begins with the onset of hot and dry weather in the late spring and early summer. California's reservoirs rely on storms in the winter to fill up from rain runoff and melting...
CALIFORNIA STATE
krcrtv.com

Fawn comes out to enjoy Susanville snow with deer family

SUSANVILLE, Calif. — Winter weather can be a pain to travel in, but it sure does make for some stunning scenery. These photos were taken Sunday morning on State Route 36 in uptown Susanville, according to Caltrans District 2. If you plan to travel during winter weather, always 'Know...
SUSANVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Paradise man arrested on warrants of grand theft, false impersonation

PARADISE, Calif. - A Paradise man on felony probation was arrested Sunday night for grand theft and false impersonation, the Paradise Police Department says. Police said it served a felony arrest warrant for 26-year-old Hunter Harris around 8:30 p.m. at his home on Village Parkway. Harris is probation for a robbery, police said.
PARADISE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Rain, snow & the potential for thunderstorms Monday

Grab your umbrella, get your tire chains handy, and make sure you're leaving yourself plenty of extra time to get to where you need to go before you head out the door Monday morning. A trough of low pressure right off the coast of northern California is pushing rain and snow showers across northern California today. The heaviest rain and snow is projected to fall this morning, and then we'll mostly have scattered showers for the remainder of the day in the valley. The potential for thunderstorms will also ramp up from mid afternoon through this evening, and we'll have the highest potential for thunderstorms in areas of Tehama, Butte, and Plumas Counties. Snow in the mountains will likely cause travel impacts today, and Winter Weather Advisories remain. Winter Weather Advisories will expire this afternoon in the Northern Mountains and Shasta County, but the northern Sierra is currently set to stay under the advisory through 4am Tuesday. Snow levels will be down to around 2500' in the Northern Mountains, and down to as low as 3500' in the Sierra Monday. Temperatures are starting out in the 40's in the valley, 30's to 40's in the foothills, and 20's to 30's in our mountain zones to start your day. Winds will be out of the south to 15mph, and we'll have gusts up to around 25mph through the day. High temperatures are projected to top out in the upper 40's to upper 50's in the valley, mid 30's to mid 40's in the foothills and Northern Mountains, and 30's in the Sierra Monday afternoon. Showers and the potential for thunderstorms will persist into your evening, but are projected to diminish into early Tuesday.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Chico City Council swearing in new councilmembers; electing new mayor

CHICO, Calif. — Two new Chico City Council members—District 4's Addison Winslow and District 6's Tom Van Overbeek—will be sworn in Tuesday night at the Chico Council Chambers. The city will also have a new mayor and vice mayor, replacing current Councilmembers Andrew Coolidge and Kasey Reynolds....
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Rebuild Paradise Foundation receives funding for two more years

The Butte Strong Fund announced on December 7th, 2022 that it has committed $400,000 in a grant to the Rebuild Paradise Foundation to fund most of the organization's operations for two more years. Rebuild Paradise has two major grant programs for families: one helps with the cost of rebuilding septic...
PARADISE, CA

