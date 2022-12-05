ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

Outlook Revisions Could Hamper The Sheen Of VF Corp, Says Analyst

VF Corp VFC named Benno Dorer, Lead Independent Director, as its Interim President and Chief Executive Officer after Steve Rendle's decision to retire from his positions. Richard Carucci, a director on the Board since 2009, will serve as Interim Chairman. VF also reduced its FY23 outlook largely to reflect the...
Benzinga

ConocoPhillips Unusual Options Activity For December 06

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on ConocoPhillips COP. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
The Associated Press

Wells Fargo Investment Institute 2023 Outlook: A Year of Recession, Recovery, and Rebound

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- Wells Fargo Investment Institute (WFII) has released its “ 2023 Outlook: Recession, Recovery, and Rebound, ” which outlines WFII’s expectations for a recession in the first half of 2023, recovery around midyear, and a rebound that gains strength into year-end. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208006011/en/ Wells Fargo Investment Institute 2023 Outlook (Graphic: Wells Fargo)
Benzinga

Open Book Extracts Launches Randomized Placebo-Controlled Trial Of THCV And Rare Cannabinoids For Focus And Energy

Open Book Extracts, announced the launch of its third trial on rare cannabinoids, in partnership with Radicle Science. Radicle Science is conducting the four-week blinded, randomized, placebo-controlled, institutional review board approved trial comparing the effects of various OBX cannabinoid formulations including THCV on energy and focus, as well as other outcomes such as well-being, feelings of anxiety, and pain.
Benzinga

Apple Stock Is Sliding Today: What's Going On?

Apple Inc AAPL shares are extending losses Tuesday afternoon following reports that the Cupertino-based company has scaled back self-driving plans and pushed its electric vehicle launch date out to 2026. What To Know: Apple has not made any official announcements about a potential self-driving electric vehicle, but rumors of such...
Reuters

November PPI a bit hotter than expected

NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices increased a bit more than expected in November, but the underlying trend in inflation is moderating, which could allow the Federal Reserve to slow its pace of interest rate hikes next week.
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Microsoft

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Microsoft MSFT. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
The Associated Press

Matera Brings World-Class Instant Payment and QR Code Payment Solutions to U.S. Market

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- Matera, maker of world-class instant payment and QR code technology for financial institutions, today announced its move into the U.S. with new headquarters in San Francisco. The expansion comes amid tremendous adoption of Pix, the instant payment system implemented by the Central Bank of Brazil in 2020 and used by 70% of Brazilians; Matera provides instant payment software for banks leveraging Pix in addition to core banking technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221209005121/en/ Matera is unveiling the future of payments with QR code payments to the U.S. market. (Photo: Business Wire)
Benzinga

Chainlink Launches Staking Protocol On ETH Mainnet

Chainlink, a crypto oracle project, specializes in providing data feeds to blockchain protocols. On Tuesday, the project announced the launch of a staking protocol in which stakers commit Chainlink LINK/USD tokens in smart contracts to back certain performance guarantees around oracle services. Chainlink said it supports over 1,000 oracle networks...
Benzinga

Ukraine Slams India For Buying Oil From Putin: 'If You Benefit From Our Suffering...'

Ukraine‘s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba slammed India for buying cheap oil from Russia amid Western sanctions over Vladimir Putin's war in Kyiv. What Happened: Kuleba, in an interview with NDTV, called it "morally inappropriate" for India to buy Russian oil when the other Ukrainian allies, including the U.S. and Europe, have imposed sanctions on it.

