Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cowboys' Second Half Surge Stings Yellow JacketsHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowgirls Rout LeTourneau In ASC OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Happy Thanksgiving from HSU!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
10 From HSU Named To CSC Academic All-District TeamsHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons Elevated to National RankingHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Related
ktxs.com
One historic landmark of Abilene lands on most endangered list
ABILENE, Texas — A historical building in Abilene is getting statewide attention now as it lands on a list of the most endangered places in Texas. The old WTU powerplant is the Big Country landmark that landed on Preserve Texas’s most endangered list. We spoke with one board...
ktxs.com
Sandifer, Badon highlight newest Big Country Athletic Hall of Fame class
ABILENE, Texas — Wylie High School's state champion football coach Hugh Sandifer, and former Abilene High and ACU football great Jerale Badon highlight the Big Country Athletic Hall of Fame's 2023 class, announced on Wednesday. Sandifer and Badon are two of the 15 total people who will be inducted...
ktxs.com
Incoming college students skip standardized tests
Fewer high school juniors and seniors are taking the SAT and ACT according to data. This largely has to do with the shift COVID-19 has caused. Testing sites in 2020 had to be closed due to the pandemic. More than 1,800 colleges are “test-optional” this year, according to the National...
ktxs.com
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas members at risk of losing Hendrick coverage
UPDATE: Hendrick Health released a statement saying that they are making progress in their discussions, but have not yet reached an agreement. They said they were hopeful that the parties will reach an updated agreement before the contract ends on February 1st. A major insurance provider and the dominant health...
ktxs.com
Abilene man arrested for indecency with a child
ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man has been arrested for indecency with a child. According to an arrest report, police responded to a disturbance Tuesday at 2018 North 3rd Street. Police arrived to find Mark Morgan arguing with a neighbor. Morgan was found later that night to have a...
ktxs.com
Millican's Heritage Christmas Tree Farm gives locals a special Christmas experience
CROSS PLAINS, Texas — Joan and Larry Millican are the owners of the Millican Heritage Christmas tree farm. This tree farm is not just about getting a Christmas tree, it's about spending time with family and creating memories for the Christmas season. “The reason was... we had such a...
ktxs.com
Shipping costs to peak during holiday season
ABILENE, Texas — It’s the busiest time of year for the post office and shipping companies. Customers can expect to pay an extra quarter and up to $5.00 for shipping parcels this holiday season. Pack and Mail Owner Phillip Wicker said delays could happen the longer people wait to bring their packages. He expects a high volume of boxes being shipped.
ktxs.com
Deadly crash kills two in Coleman County
COLEMAN, TEXAS — A multi-vehicle crash in Coleman County that took place early Tuesday morning has claimed the life of two individuals. According to a press release, Alexander Leroy Hill, 31, of Copperas Cove, Texas was traveling east on US Highway 67 in a tractor trailer when it struck a vehicle head on that was traveling the wrong way.
ktxs.com
Two arrested after Coleman police find large quantity of meth while searching home
COLEMAN, TEXAS — The Coleman Police Department conduced a search on a home that led to placing two behind bars. According to a social media post from the police department, officers executed a search warrant at a home on 202 5th Avenue in Coleman Monday. The search yielded a large quantity of methamphetamine and other drug related paraphernalia. Jerry Lynn Emanuel and Randall Ben Watson were arrested at the home for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance PGI, which is a first degree felony.
Comments / 0