COLEMAN, TEXAS — The Coleman Police Department conduced a search on a home that led to placing two behind bars. According to a social media post from the police department, officers executed a search warrant at a home on 202 5th Avenue in Coleman Monday. The search yielded a large quantity of methamphetamine and other drug related paraphernalia. Jerry Lynn Emanuel and Randall Ben Watson were arrested at the home for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance PGI, which is a first degree felony.

COLEMAN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO