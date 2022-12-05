ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Gaga dognapping shooter sentenced to 21 years in prison after ‘traumatic’ crime against singer

By James Lawley
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

LADY Gaga's dognapper has been sentenced to 21 years in prison.

James Howard Jackson, who shot the singer's dogwalker and stole two of her French bulldogs in February 2021, pleaded no contest to attempted murder on Monday, December 5.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wcJ8j_0jYMwgpY00
James Howard Jackson has been sentenced to 21 years in prison Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11cTXh_0jYMwgpY00
Jackson shot Lady Gaga's dog walker in February, 2021 Credit: Getty

James, 20, is one of three men and two accomplices who participated in the violent robbery.

He pleaded no contest to one count of attempted murder, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

On February 24, 2021, he and others drove around various areas of Los Angeles "looking for French bulldogs," prosecutors said previously.

They then encountered Gaga's dog walker, Ryan Fischer, 41, who was with her three pets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fz3Pe_0jYMwgpY00
Lady Gaga's bulldogs Koji and Gustav were taken during the incident, but returned to her two days later Credit: Refer to Caption

James shot Ryan near Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood and took two of the French Bulldogs, Koji and Gustav.

Authorities said that the dogs were not targeted due to their owner's celebrity status, but rather the breed's significant value.

Detectives do not believe that the perpetrators were even aware of who the dogs belonged to.

A Ring camera from a house near where the shooting took place recorded Ryan shouting for help: "Oh, my God! I've been shot!"

"Help me!" he pleaded, "I'm bleeding out from my chest!"

'COLD-HEARTED VIOLENCE'

"The plea agreement holds Mr. Jackson accountable for perpetrating a coldhearted violent act and provides justice for our victim," the District Attorney's office said in a statement on Monday.

James had been charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit a robbery, and assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

He also admitted the allegation of inflicting great bodily injury and to a prior strike.

The dogwalker lost part of his lung from the shooting, but told his followers on Instagram a month later that he was recovering well after a "very close call with death."

He has since quit his job working for Gaga and raised over $45,000 via GoFundMe with the goal of "getting a van and exploring this country while seeking out communities that support the process of growing from trauma."

BACK BEHIND BARS

James was recaptured only in August after being mistakenly released from jail five months earlier.

The defendant was being held on suspicion of shooting Ryan and stealing the dogs, but was let out due to a "clerical error," the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department admitted in a statement.

Meanwhile, another man involved in the dognapping, 20-year-old Jaylin Keyshawn White, pleaded no contest to second-degree robbery and will serve four years in state prison, according to NBC4.

'MY HEART IS SICK'

Gaga previously offered $500,000 with "no questions asked" for the safe return of her two dogs.

"My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness," she pleaded to her 53 million Instagram followers at the time.

"I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero."

The dogs were returned unharmed two days after they were stolen, by a woman who claimed she had found them tied to a pole.

It was later discovered that the woman who allegedly found the dogs, Jennifer McBride, 51, was also a suspect in the case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dot9H_0jYMwgpY00
Ryan Fischer lost part of his lung because of the shooting Credit: Social Media - Refer to Source
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CSYOv_0jYMwgpY00
Fischer no longer works as a dog walker for the singer Credit: Instagram

