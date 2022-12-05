Read full article on original website
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Thursday, December 8, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken at the fairgrounds in Buffalo, Wyoming by Byron Geis. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better.
Without Enough Pilots, Airlines Cutting Service Across Wyoming
Demand for service is rising at regional airports across the state, but a pilot shortage has forced airlines to cut the number of available flights at most of the state's nine commercial airports. Sheridan, Gillette and Cody have lost between...
‘Not Voodoo’: Wyoming Expands Cloud Seeding Amid Prolonged Drought
From the fiery burst of a flare, silver iodide is injected into the atmosphere, creating a chemical reaction that under ideal conditions causes powdery, white flakes to fall from the sky. The practice is part of a state effort to battle...
4 Great Steakhouses in Wyoming
Photo byPhoto by Emerson Vieira on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wyoming and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse sin Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
The Best Place To Live In Wyoming
Buying a home in Wyoming could be a rewarding and financially sound decision; however, which city in the state is best to live in? Here's what you need to know.
Are Kids Really Going Hungry In Wyoming?
As an elementary school teacher, Chris Galagan has seen firsthand the effect of hunger on her students. While some children come to school Monday mornings well-rested and focused, others arrive irritable, tired and distracted. The behavior of Galagan's students, she said, in many ways reflects their conditions at home.
Aaron Turpen: How To Be a Safe Driver (I’m An Expert, Listen To Me)
A long time ago, in a trucking school in a galaxy much like our own, I learned the most important driver's safety lesson there is. "Never be in a hurry," was what my instructor at the time, a no-nonsense import from Liverpool, said. "Nobody taking their time gets in a wreck."
Could commuter transit be in Wyoming and Colorado’s future?
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - According to officials at the Wyoming Department of Transportation, there are about 30,000 vehicles that travel between Wyoming and the front range every day. So the Departments of Transportation for Wyoming and Colorado are looking for a way to make that commute easier. ”We...
Sig Sauer Suckfest? Not So Fast, Wyoming Gun Enthusiasts Say
Although 20 self-described gunshot victims have filed a lawsuit against gun maker Sig Sauer claiming defective pistols caused their injuries, some Wyoming gun enthusiasts say they haven't lost trust in the brand. "I've never had any problem with Sig, and...
Cat Urbigkit: The Gift of Breaking Bread
Wide open spaces, blue skies and an abundance of natural resources help to give Wyoming its unique character, but our state's greatest resource is its people. As we enter into the gift-giving season, please consider a gift to support the good work of our non-profit volunteer organizations.
Affordable housing or “Attainable Housing”... Wyoming’s model will tell
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - According to officials, Wyoming has been dealing with the ongoing issue of affordable housing, or rather “attainable housing.”. As inflation, interest and mortgage rates increase, housing has become more of a distant reality for some folks. Colorado, our neighboring state, is looking to...
Church Elder Who Called Trans Student A Male Booted From UW Hall For A Year
The University of Wyoming is suspending a Laramie church elder's ability to reserve table space in its student union for a year after the man on Friday posted a sign that displayed a transgender student's name and called that student "a male."
‘This Sport Is All Enforcers’: Professional Ice Fighting Coming To Wyoming
Six months ago, Cheyenne's Bryan Pedersen, a former MMA fighter and state legislator, said he wanted to bring professional ice-fighting to Wyoming. On Tuesday, he delivered. Pedersen, founder of the Wyoming Combat Sports Commission and the person responsible for hosting...
36 Reasons You Should NOT Move to Wyoming
TRIGGER WARNING! - Some people will find this list offensive. We don't care, and that's the point. Reasons number 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5: THE WIND. The wind in Wyoming literally drove some of the early settlers insane. Just keep that in mind if you are close to going over the edge. It will give you that final push.
Casper Aquifer Plan Considers How I-80 Spills Could Contaminate Laramie Drinking Water
A collaborative effort between the city of Laramie and Albany County to update a plan guiding protection of the aquifer that provides drinking water for much of the city and county is entering the final stages of a yearslong process. The...
The Mystery Of Wyoming Pearl Harbor Survivor No. 12
In the military there's a code – no brother left behind. So when Jeremy and Cecelia Bay, of Cheyenne, happened to stumble across a Wyoming license plate belonging to a Pearl Harbor survivor in, of all places, a Hawaii pawnshop, they couldn't just walk away.
Wyoming pilot reports unusual lights circling above near Cheyenne
Boeing 767.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Wyoming pilot near Cheyenne flying a Delta B767 reported three to four white lights circling above the jet at about 3:20 a.m. on September 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Is This Common Montana Phrase Actually Offensive?
Many Montanans, including myself, commonly use this phrase without thinking twice. But I've begun to wonder; is this term more offensive than I realized?. I recently got back to Bozeman after spending a few days in sunny Las Vegas. It was a great time—beautiful cool weather, nonstop fun, and shenanigans ensued. While I was down there, the National Finals Rodeo was also happening. My friends and I saw cowboys and cowgirls and some impressive trucks riding around the strip.
Bill Sniffin: ‘Buy Wyoming’ This Christmas – Here Are Some Good Gift Ideas
Despite the temptation to buy on the internet or Amazon, there are some great reasons to shop local this Christmas season. After consulting with some friends around the state, here are some ideas from them for Cowboy State products. But first,...
