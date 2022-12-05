ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George Bejarano
2d ago

Please explain to us Ms Hobbs what exactly justifies you requesting censorship of said tweets?Isn’t just a little too coincidental that your office and you especially are in charge of the election?????Unconscionable behavior from the Democratic Party is again running rampant in our election process!!!!!😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔

Reply
50
Geoff Partridge
2d ago

Couple this with the fact she did not step down from her position as Sec State just adds to a history of possible corruption.

Reply
17
Jeremy Johnson
1d ago

to all the women that voted for hobbs how do you feel voting for a women who fired a women that was sexually harassed for retaliation for telling about said sexual harassment and hobbs was sued and lost twice for the 2nd was for racial decriminalization

Reply
9
