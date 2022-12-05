Read full article on original website
George Bejarano
2d ago
Please explain to us Ms Hobbs what exactly justifies you requesting censorship of said tweets?Isn’t just a little too coincidental that your office and you especially are in charge of the election?????Unconscionable behavior from the Democratic Party is again running rampant in our election process!!!!!😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔
50
Geoff Partridge
2d ago
Couple this with the fact she did not step down from her position as Sec State just adds to a history of possible corruption.
17
Jeremy Johnson
1d ago
to all the women that voted for hobbs how do you feel voting for a women who fired a women that was sexually harassed for retaliation for telling about said sexual harassment and hobbs was sued and lost twice for the 2nd was for racial decriminalization
9
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Republican Party Calls for Mark Brnovich to Investigate Katie Hobbs over Twitter Suppression
The Republican Party of Arizona (AZGOP) called upon Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R) to conduct a full investigation into Governor-elect Katie Hobbs (D) for requesting tweets relating to election information be deleted. “The First Amendment protects citizens’ speech from the government – not the other way around,” according to the...
thefoothillsfocus.com
Opinion: Election deniers take crazy to a new level
We begin with the good news about the process of certifying Arizona’s November 2022 election. After all the conspiracy theories, death threats, and fact-deprived screaming about rigged results, only a few hundred protesters showed up for the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors’ Nov. 28 special meeting to certify the county’s results.
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: Recount begins for 3 Arizona races: AG, superintendent of public instruction, LD 13
PHOENIX - A recount is underway for three races that fell within the state's automatic recount guidelines as they were all within half a percentage point. The recount includes two statewide races: Arizona attorney general and superintendent of public instruction. Maricopa County is also recounting ballots cast for State legislative...
AZFamily
Some Arizona candidates haven’t taken down their political signs
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Drive around the Valley, and you can’t miss the number of political signs. Many residents say they’re tired of seeing them, and city officials say they understand residents’ frustration. “Absolutely yes, I mean they create quite a visual clutter in our community,”...
FBI: Polygamous leader had 20 wives, many of them minors
The leader of a small polygamous group near the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives, most of them minors, and punished followers who did not treat him as a prophet.
AZFamily
Recount for 3 Arizona races begins Wednesday
"Convention of States" organization ramps up for South Dakota state legislative session. The "Convention of States" organization says that they intend to return to the South Dakota State Capitol in Pierre during the 2023 state legislative session, with the hopes of passing a resolution to support a national Convention of States. Previous efforts to pass the resolution in South Dakota have come up short, as recently as last year.
AZFamily
No, the law didn’t bar Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs from running for governor
WASHINGTON (Politifact) - In Arizona, 2022 is looking like 2020. The losers in a close election are casting doubt on the voting process. Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., took aim at Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who narrowly won the race for governor. “Katie Hobbs had a clear conflict of interest...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Lake expected to keep fighting in court as advisers debate where their strategy went wrong
Lake has spent the weeks since Democrat Katie Hobbs won the race to be Arizona’s next governor raising concern about the election in Maricopa County. || Gage Skidmore/Flickr. Kari Lake’s campaign headquarters were quiet Friday morning, betraying all other indications that the firebrand former gubernatorial candidate and her loyalists are gearing up for a fight.
kawc.org
Outgoing and incoming Arizona governors certify '22 election, Ducey says results should be out on Election Night
PHOENIX -- Outgoing Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey wants a big change in state election law that he said should lead to people knowing the outcome of all contested races that night, or soon after. The governor, on the heels of participating in the formal certification of the highly contested results...
Calls made to prosecute Arizona officials who refused to certify election
The Republican Cochise County supervisors who refused to certify the election results should be investigated and criminally prosecuted, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said in a letter to state and county attorneys. Without repercussions, Hobbs wrote to Attorney General Mark Brnovich and Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre, the decision of supervisors Tom Crosby and Peggy […] The post Calls made to prosecute Arizona officials who refused to certify election appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Arizona witness reports fireballs shooting off nearby mountain
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) UPDATE: At the date and time of the witness report, the city of Benson was having its 5th Annual Lantern Festival where thousands of Chinese lanterns were lifted off into the night sky at about 8 p.m.
TODAY: Biden visits Phoenix to highlight Arizona's high-tech manufacturing
In north Phoenix, it's impossible to miss the area under construction as you drive along Interstate 17 near the exit to Loop 303.
FBI: 8 victims of polygamist cult ran away from State custody in Arizona, found in Washington state
WASHINGTON — Eight young women who officials say ran away from their group home in the Valley have now been found more than a thousand miles away. Federal investigators say the girls, ages 11 to 16, were part of a polygamist cult and were taken by others still in the group. The FBI says they are victims of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
americanmilitarynews.com
AZ State Sec. office threatened officials with arrest if didn’t certify election results: Daily Caller
The top election official under Arizona’s Democratic secretary of state and governor-elect, Katie Hobbs, threatened local officials with prosecution if they didn’t certify the midterm results, leading them to do so “under duress,” the Daily Caller reported. Arizona State Elections Director Kori Lorick said the state...
12 people indicted in Texas border conspiracy scheme
Federal prosecutors unsealed an indictment against 12 people Tuesday, accusing them of monopolizing the transmigrant forwarding industry along the Texas border with Mexico.
kawc.org
Outgoing Arizona governor unlikely to call special session on public education funding
PHOENIX -- Lame duck Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said Monday he won't call a special legislative session to deal with problems with school funding before his term ends this month until he gets a promise that lawmakers will deal with some issues on his own agenda. And that could scuttle...
marketplace.org
She left California for Arizona, but found high rent and lower wages
Growing up in Cupertino, California, Taylor Jenkins witnessed the impact of Silicon Valley’s growth on the Bay Area housing market. “I remember slowly seeing everyone leave,” she said. “Especially the Latina/Latino and other African American kids just dwindled every year I was in school.”. Jenkins’ own family...
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never tried their food, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
AZ company helping to thin forest to fight wildfires
For nine years, Restoration Forest Products has been working with the U.S. Forest Service, operating in four of Arizona's national forests.
