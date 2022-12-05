The last time Washington and Gonzaga met, Drew Timme was a freshman who came off the bench and played 10 minutes for the Bulldogs. It’s safe to say the preseason All-American will play a larger role when No. 18 Gonzaga (6-3) hosts the in-state rival Huskies (7-2) on Friday night in Spokane, Wash.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 23 HOURS AGO