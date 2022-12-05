Read full article on original website
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Here Are the Green Bay Packers' Chances to Make the Playoffs
The 2022 Green Bay Packers season has been a disappointing one. Through injuries, poor coaching and bad offseason decisions, not much has gone right in Green Bay. However, the season is not over and the Packers' chance of making the playoffs is technically still alive. Let's discuss the Green Bay Packers' playoff chances, betting odds, remaining schedule and if it is realistic for them to make it into the dance.
Packers.com
Matt LaFleur provides Packers' injury updates
GREEN BAY – Before heading out on the team's bye week, Head Coach Matt LaFleur provided brief injury updates Monday on various Packers. Aaron Rodgers: The four-time MVP quarterback got through the Bears game with no setbacks to his thumb or rib injuries, and he indicated after the game both ailments could be put behind him after the bye.
Things Saints Should Do Over Final Four Games
With New Orleans all but officially eliminated from the division race, here are some of the things that the Saints should do over their last four games.
Turf, the official dog of the Seahawks, passes away after battle with cancer
The official dog of the Seattle Seahawks — Turf — has passed away, the dog’s Twitter account said Thursday. Turf’s official title was “Wildlife Manger and Irrigation Specialist” at the team’s Renton practice facility, the Virginia Mason Athletic Center. The dog had been...
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst pours cold water on Jordan Love-Aaron Rodgers debate
The 2022 NFL season has not gone according to plan for quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Marred by injury and inexperience, the 5-8 team is unlikely to see a postseason berth without various circumstances working in their favor. That said, Week 13’s win over the Chicago Bears gives the Packers an outside shot if they win out the remainder of the season. While Rodgers has played through injury over the last few weeks, including injuries to his thumb and ribs, whispers about the possibility of the Packers handing the reigns to backup Jordan Love have been circling for some time. However, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, on Monday, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst put those rumors to rest, given the team’s current position in the playoff picture.
Minnesota Twins discussing Pablo Lopez trade with Miami Marlins
Now that the MLB Winter Meetings have wrapped up, organizations can continue attacking their offseason plans to improve their roster.
