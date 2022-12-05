The 2022 NFL season has not gone according to plan for quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Marred by injury and inexperience, the 5-8 team is unlikely to see a postseason berth without various circumstances working in their favor. That said, Week 13’s win over the Chicago Bears gives the Packers an outside shot if they win out the remainder of the season. While Rodgers has played through injury over the last few weeks, including injuries to his thumb and ribs, whispers about the possibility of the Packers handing the reigns to backup Jordan Love have been circling for some time. However, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, on Monday, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst put those rumors to rest, given the team’s current position in the playoff picture.

