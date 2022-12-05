ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Village Of Pelham, NY

snntv.com

Senior Friendship Centers receiving big donation from Florida Disaster Fund

SARASOTA (WSNN) - A handful of organizations on the Suncoast are receiving a major boost in financial support from the Florida Disaster Fund. On Monday, Governor Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis announced up to $35.2 million in donations to the Florida Disaster Fund will be used to repair homes and meet the unmet needs of those affected by Hurricane Ian.
FLORIDA STATE
Hudson Valley Post

Wall Falls At Upstate New York Casino, Many Customers Injured

Serious injuries were reported after a wall fell at a popular new casino in the region. On Friday, first responders rushed to the Resorts World Catskills casino after a wall collapsed. Many Injured After Wall Collapses At Resorts World Catskills Casino. Multiple injuries were reported around 2:30 p.m. on Friday,...
R.A. Heim

Two stimulus payments totaling up to $1,200 coming to New York families

holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Here's news that will definitely impact your wallet if you have a family in New York. The 2022–2023 New York State budget is sending out checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, the amount you get back is based on your taxable income.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Connecticut

The Constitution State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Fairfield County, you might just want to visit.
WILTON, CT
theexaminernews.com

Mount Pleasant Residents Demand Action After Cottage School Incidents

Mount Pleasant residents living near the Pleasantville Cottage School called on the town and representatives of the school’s operating agency to better protect the community after a recent escalation of incidents involving its residents. Last Wednesday, members of the Coalition for a Safe Mount Pleasant organized a meeting at...
MOUNT PLEASANT, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Three charged with stealing mail from mailboxes in Putnam County

MAHOPAC – Town Police in Carmel have arrested three suspects in connection with the theft of mail from mailboxes in the Mahopac area. Police investigated when they received a call of a suspicious vehicle in the area of West Lake Boulevard shortly after midnight on Thursday, December 1. Carmel...
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
101.5 WPDH

Crash on I-84 Leaves Load of Wood All Over Interstate [PICS]

A crash on I-84 Sunday rerouted traffic and caused heavy delays, as officials warned the drivers to avoid the area if possible. According to Finder, the number of deaths due to motor vehicle accidents in New York is 1.6 times the national average. However, the number of deaths has steadily decreased by nearly 22% from 2010 to 2019, according to NHTSA.
DANBURY, CT

