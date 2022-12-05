Read full article on original website
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowMark StarNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars available to NY renters and homeowners: Get yourself registered nowMark StarNew York City, NY
NYPD Is Searching For 3 Gunmen Shooters Who Shoot on 4 People At Bronx deliAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
Two stimulus payments totaling up to $1,200 coming to New York familiesR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Is Fined For Rat Infestation At His PropertyAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
newyorkupstate.com
The Adirondacks named the ‘ultimate New York getaway’: See what makes the guide
Visitors from out-of-state often think the only New York vacation destination is New York City, but a national publication has recently declared the Adirondack Mountains the “ultimate New York getaway.’. Vogue magazine reports that the appeal of the Adirondack Park is something its Catskill Mountain cousin has lost: its...
snntv.com
Senior Friendship Centers receiving big donation from Florida Disaster Fund
SARASOTA (WSNN) - A handful of organizations on the Suncoast are receiving a major boost in financial support from the Florida Disaster Fund. On Monday, Governor Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis announced up to $35.2 million in donations to the Florida Disaster Fund will be used to repair homes and meet the unmet needs of those affected by Hurricane Ian.
yonkerstimes.com
Yorktown’s Crime of the Century? Police & Slater Raid Par 3 Golf Course? Happy Holidays?
Usually, in contractual disputes involving two parties, a judge decides the course of action and how the matter can hopefully be resolved. But on December 1, 2022 at 845 AM, five Yorktown Police Officers, including Chief Robert Noble, came to the Valley Fields Golf Course along with a dozen or so Town of Yorktown employees and Supervisor Matt Slater.
Act now to get your money: Kathy Hochul to give millions to NY residents to buy food
You could get up to $939. SNAP aims to provide food to deserving and needy families. Money is given to buy healthy and nutritious meals and to ensure self-sufficiency to an extent.
Wall Falls At Upstate New York Casino, Many Customers Injured
Serious injuries were reported after a wall fell at a popular new casino in the region. On Friday, first responders rushed to the Resorts World Catskills casino after a wall collapsed. Many Injured After Wall Collapses At Resorts World Catskills Casino. Multiple injuries were reported around 2:30 p.m. on Friday,...
Yorktown deputy supervisor to ease into town's top spot
In preparation for the new role, he will lead town board meetings starting tomorrow.
Two stimulus payments totaling up to $1,200 coming to New York families
holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Here's news that will definitely impact your wallet if you have a family in New York. The 2022–2023 New York State budget is sending out checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, the amount you get back is based on your taxable income.
SPCA: New York City Man Abandons Dog In Hudson Valley
A pet owner faces up to a year in jail after he allegedly tied his dog to a tree in the Hudson Valley. The Putnam County SPCA announced the arrested of a Bronx, New York man for allegedly leaving a dog tied to a pole in the Hudson Valley. SPCA:...
New York Woman Killed Outside Popular Hudson Valley Grocery Store
One man is facing charges for allegedly fatally hitting a local woman in the parking lot of a popular grocery store. Over the weekend, New York State Police confirmed an arrest was made after a Hudson Valley woman was killed outside a local shopping center. Arrest Made in Fatal Westchester...
Another NJ school district has to cancel classes because of internet outage
A problem with "internal servers" caused an early end to classes Monday at the Hudson County Schools of Technology Secaucus and Jersey City campuses. The district told students and parents about the problem in an email. The school’s website was down early Tuesday morning and there was no mention on the school’s social media.
Mount Vernon DPW announces death of longtime worker
The city's Department of Public Works says James “Jimmy” Sgammato died on Tuesday at age 65.
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Connecticut
The Constitution State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Fairfield County, you might just want to visit.
theexaminernews.com
Mount Pleasant Residents Demand Action After Cottage School Incidents
Mount Pleasant residents living near the Pleasantville Cottage School called on the town and representatives of the school’s operating agency to better protect the community after a recent escalation of incidents involving its residents. Last Wednesday, members of the Coalition for a Safe Mount Pleasant organized a meeting at...
Police make 3 arrests in Carmel mail thefts
Police say they stopped a car last Thursday in the area of Route 6N in Mahopac after it was reported that the people inside appeared to be stealing mail out of mailboxes in the area.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Three charged with stealing mail from mailboxes in Putnam County
MAHOPAC – Town Police in Carmel have arrested three suspects in connection with the theft of mail from mailboxes in the Mahopac area. Police investigated when they received a call of a suspicious vehicle in the area of West Lake Boulevard shortly after midnight on Thursday, December 1. Carmel...
Ramapo police seek tips in fatal shooting case of 19-year-old Nanuet resident
Three years ago to this day, authorities say Nanuet resident Nicholas Jasiel was shot and killed during a confrontation on Dwight Avenue in Hillcrest around 9 p.m.
Police process vehicle in connection to fatal hit-and-run in Ramapo
Officials also say they have been in touch with the attorney for the alleged driver.
Hudson Valley Man Charged With Bringing Drugs Into Prison During Visit: Police
A Hudson Valley man is charged with trying to sneak illegal substances into a prison during a visit, police said. On Monday, Oct. 31, 32-year-old Rockland County resident Joseph Garguilo III of Clarkstown brought a controlled substance into the Putnam County Correctional Facility in Carmel dur…
Crash on I-84 Leaves Load of Wood All Over Interstate [PICS]
A crash on I-84 Sunday rerouted traffic and caused heavy delays, as officials warned the drivers to avoid the area if possible. According to Finder, the number of deaths due to motor vehicle accidents in New York is 1.6 times the national average. However, the number of deaths has steadily decreased by nearly 22% from 2010 to 2019, according to NHTSA.
