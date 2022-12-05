Read full article on original website
King Charles Had 4 Words to Describe Meghan Markle After Prince Harry Introduced Them
According to Christopher Andersen's 2022 book, 'The King: The Life of Charles III,' the monarch described Meghan Markle as 'charming' and 'delightful' after Prince Harry made introductions.
Harry appears unimpressed as Meghan mocks curtseying to Queen
Prince Harry appeared to be unimpressed by Meghan Markle’s reenactment of the first time she curtsied to Queen Elizabeth II.In Netflix’s hotly anticipated Harry & Meghan series, Meghan recalled the moment she was introduced to Harry’s grandmother.“She had no idea what it all consisted of, so it was a bit of a shock to the system for her,” Harry explained.Continuing, he added: “How do you explain that you bow to your grandmother, and that you will need to curtsy? Especially to an American. Like, that’s weird.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More ITV ‘vigorously defended’ Piers Morgan in Ofcom probe over MeghanEverything we learned from the new Finding Freedom epilogueHarry and Meghan will not name person who commented on Archie’s skin
What Meghan And Harry Will Reportedly Do With King Charles' Christmas Invite
Earlier this year, prior to the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, reports emerged that the long-reigning monarch had reached out to royal defectors Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to invite them to spend some time with her in Balmoral. The U.S. Sun cited a royal insider, who claimed: "Staff have been told to expect the full list of royals including Harry, Meghan and their children Archie and Lilibet." They added: "They are preparing for the Sussexes."
Meghan Markle Faces Backlash For Sobbing On Expensive Hermes Blanket
The trailer for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix documentary dropped on Thursday, December 1, and a specific photo that shows the Duchess of Sussex crying has generated discussion on social media. The video features a collage of the never-seen-before pictures of the royal couple and why they opted to produce the doc.
Marie Claire
The Royal Family Found Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Decision to Name Daughter Lilibet “Bewildering” and “Rather Presumptuous”
When it was announced on June 6, 2021—two days after her birth—that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter was named Lilibet Diana, members of the royal family apparently found it “bewildering” and “rather presumptuous.” (Lilibet is the very, very personal childhood nickname of Queen Elizabeth; Diana, of course, pays homage to Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana.)
Delish
Princess Eugenie Quietly Moved Out of the Sussexes's House After Alleged Drama with the Cambridges
Awkward Royal Family Moments You've Probably Never Seen Awkward Royal Family Moments You've Probably Never Seen. Looks like Princess Eugenie and her family have quietly moved out of Frogmore Cottage and into Nottingham Cottage, per The Express. Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank, and their son August, had been living...
Princess Diana’s Former Butler Says He ‘Can’t Bear’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Documentary
Princess Diana's former butler has spoken out about what he thinks of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's upcoming docuseries and says he's "can't bear it."
Prince Harry goes against stern request made by William in Netflix documentary
The Duke of Sussex has defied his brother, the Prince of Wales’s wish for their mother’s controversial Panorama interview to never be aired again.In his and the Duchess of Sussex’s new Netflix documentary series,Harry and Meghan, segments from the late Diana, Princess of Wales’s interview with the BBC journalist Martin Bashir, were shown.Footage of Diana talking about the public and press scrutiny on her life first aired in the 1995 interview, which Prince William said made his mother’s sense of “fear, paranoia and isolation” worse.Last year, a report by Lord Dyson found that the BBC covered up Bashir’s deceit...
Prince William Reportedly Has an Intense Game Plan Ready Ahead of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Documentary
Right when you think reconciliation is afoot between the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Sussexes, another curveball gets thrown right in royal fans’ faces. As many know, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s six-part docuseries on Netflix is coming soon, and Prince William is reportedly ready to fight back. A source from the royal family told The Sunday Express that he is “ready to challenge the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and will no longer sit back as they make ‘dubious claims,’” also claiming that the accusations the pair are making are “inaccurate.” They added, “The Prince and Princesses’ team will...
Royal biographer Gyles Brandreth says the royal staff gave Prince Harry and Meghan Markle an unflattering nickname
Prince Harry and MeghanPhoto byTown and Country screenshot. Since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, several royal insiders have written books about the royal family with excerpts appearing in various news media. The latest is Gyles Brandreth a royal biographer who was a friend of Prince Phillip. Yahoo indicates that in his upcoming publication Queen Elizabeth: A Royal Biography he shares that the palace had an unflattering nickname for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are ‘Jealous’ of Kate Middleton Says Royal Expert: ‘It’s Vicious’
Royal biographer Angela Levin thinks Meghan and Harry are jealous of Kate Middleton. Here's what she said about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Voices: No matter what they do, Harry and Meghan will always be wrong
If it feels like the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle furore is reaching peak circus, that’s because it is. But I don’t blame the ex-royal couple one bit. And neither should you.On the contrary – forget the fact that they’ve got an “explosive” documentary coming out this week, and forget loudmouths like Piers Morgan lamenting his feelings of (ahem) “exploitation” at the hands of the couple (yes, the same Piers Morgan who stormed off theGood Morning Britain set live on air after being criticised by his co-presenter Alex Beresford for his remarks about Markle in particular, and later quit).It...
Prince William Is Going to Fight Back if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Keep Trying to Sabotage the Royal Family, Insiders Say
Prince William has reportedly had it with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and is prepared to fight back if they spread any more lies about the royal family.
Prince William 'Snapped At' by Queen As Prince Harry Watches on—Old Clip
"Sometimes being the 'spare' isn't so bad when big brother, William, gets snapped at by the Queen," one TikTok user observed.
Popculture
Prince Harry Hits Back Hard at Tabloid Claim
Prince Harry is clearing up a major rumor about himself that was peddled around prior to his and Meghan Markle's 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey. According to The Sun, it was alleged that Harry told a friend, "Those Brits need to learn a lesson." However, the Duke of Sussex set the record straight and denied that he ever made any such comment.
A Friend Of The Royal Family Says Prince Philip Would've Been 'Appalled' By Harry And Meghan
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have faced backlash for their shocking interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021. During the interview, the Duke and Duchess shared inside information regarding their lives within the royal family (via Daily Express). Meghan opened up about struggles she had with her mental health during her time in the United Kingdom and how they ultimately chose to step away from their royal duties for safety reasons.
Sweet moment Archie distracted by his feet while Harry and Meghan birdwatch
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a sweet moment with their son, Archie, while birdwatching in their new Netflix documentary.In the clip, Prince Harry is admiring a pair of hummingbirds and tells Archie they may never get as close to them again because they’re “scared” of humans.The young boy, however, is more interested in his own feet than the nature around him.“I’ve got a dirty foot, mama,” he says, as Meghan laughs behind the camera.“Papa is a bird watcher, so this is a really big moment,” she adds.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
buzzfeednews.com
Meghan Markle Is Shown Crying In The Trailer For Netflix’s New “Harry & Meghan” Series
Netflix released a preview of the upcoming Prince Harry and Meghan Markle docuseries on Thursday, showing never-before-seen footage of the couple since their decision to quit as senior working royals and speak openly about the difficulty of life in the royal family. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, appears to be wiping...
tatler.com
Harry and Meghan open their family album: couple share touching insights into life with Archie and Lilibet in Netflix docuseries
Harry and Meghan have offered a glimpse into their life as a family-of-four in the first three episodes of their new Netflix series, Harry & Meghan, which landed on the streaming platform on Thursday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have kept children Archie, three, and Lilibet, one, largely out...
tatler.com
Former royal aide says Palace must ‘reject’ the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s ‘lies’
The wait is almost over: the first three-episode instalment of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan, hits the streaming platform on Thursday. The two trailers have already sparked some strong reactions, with a former royal aide now calling for non-disclosure agreements to be lifted to allow those who worked with the couple to speak out, as well as pushing for Buckingham Palace to respond to the series.
The List
