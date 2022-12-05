Read full article on original website
Philly man accused of impersonating USPS postal worker, stealing mail
Investigators say Zachkey James cashed in more than $66,000 in money orders.
FOX43.com
Police search for leads in 2017 death of 31-year-old Pa. woman
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police continue their investigation into the death of a Northampton County woman. Jamie Lee Metzger, 31, was reported missing to the Allentown City Police Department by her mother on Sept. 11 of 2014. Her mother advised police that she had not seen or heard from her daughter since April 4, 2014.
sanatogapost.com
Police Report Dumping Incident in Birdsboro Area
BIRDSBORO PA – Another incident of what appears to be local environmental vandalism has occurred at a municipally-owned Birdsboro area property, the Robeson Township Police Department reported Wednesday (Dec. 7, 2022). Rather than involve rubber tires – as did somewhat similar incidents discovered last week in Lower, Upper, and...
fox29.com
Boy in the Box: Police reveal identity of child in decades-old Philadelphia cold case
PHILADELPHIA - Police have officially released the identity of the child victim in one of Philadelphia's most notorious cold cases. In February of 1957, the badly bruised and naked body of a child was found in the area of Susquehanna Road in Philadelphia's Fox Chase neighborhood. The boy, believed to be between the ages of four and six, was wrapped in a blanket and placed inside a bassinet box, according to authorities. Police say the boy was malnourished and his body had signs of recent and past trauma.
Man who survived Wilson Borough shooting is charged with another drug felony
A 33-year-old Wilson Borough man, who has served time on drug and gun charges and was the victim of a violent attack in 2020 in his home, is facing a new charge after an altercation with his parole officer, court papers say. Shadee Ismael Johnson, of the 1600 block of...
Police: carjacker pulled gun to stop owner from thwarting theft
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police need your help finding an armed carjacking suspect in North Philadelphia.Surveillance video captured the suspect in action last Thursday on the 1400 block of West Susquehanna Avenue.When the victim confronted the carjacker, the suspect pulled out a gun and opened fire at the victim, who was running away.If you recognize the suspect, you're asked to call police.
fox29.com
Police: 2 killed in Chestnut Hill shooting believed to be murder-suicide
PHILADELPHIA - Detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of two people, which is believed to be a murder-suicide. Authorities say the shooting occurred on Wednesday just after 9:00 p.m. on a unit block of the Bethlehem Pike in Chestnut Hill. Police say a 59-year-old woman...
‘Boy in the Box’ 1957 Pa. homicide victim has been identified: police
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia police say they are “finally able to identify the child” in the notorious “Boy in the Box” homicide in 1957 that has haunted investigators for decades. They will reveal the findings Thursday morning. “Despite numerous attempts to identify the child throughout the...
Suspect in violent 3-county crime spree taken into custody in South Philly
Police arrested the suspect, Zahkee Austin, in South Philadelphia early Tuesday morning.
Suspects rob $80,000 worth of cellphones from T-Mobile store in Rhawnhurst: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Four suspects are wanted for allegedly robbing $80,000 worth of cell phones at gunpoint from a T-Mobile store in Rhawnhurst on Tuesday, Philadelphia police say. The incident happened at the store located on the 8500 block of Bustleton Avenue just before noon. Police say the cell phones were taken from a safe in the back of the store.Police described the suspects as four Black men. Two were wearing black jackets, black pants, a black mask with black sneakers and had a thin build, according to police. Another suspect was wearing white sneakers, authorities say. It's unclear what the fourth suspect was wearing. Police say the suspects fled the store in a silver four-door vehicle in an unknown direction. Nobody was injured during the incident, authorities say.
Pa. man allegedly set house on fire, killed girlfriend's paraplegic sister after she broke up with him
DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (TCD) -- A 30-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly lit his girlfriend’s home on fire, killing the woman’s wheelchair-found 20-year-old sister, because she broke up with him. According to Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer, on Sunday, Dec. 4, Aaron Christopher Clark allegedly went...
FedEx driver who struck motorcycle in Lehigh County, killing 2, is sentenced
An Allentown man will spend nearly eight years, at least, behind bars in two separate crashes in 2020 and 2021 that left a total of three people dead. Lehigh County Judge Robert Steinberg on Wednesday sentenced 24-year-old Devon M. Lindeman to three to seven years in prison for a crash June 21, 2020, on Route 145 in North Whitehall Township that claimed the lives of husband and wife Robert J. O’Rourke, 55, and Mary O’Rourke, 54, of Lower Macungie Township.
fox29.com
Video: Suspect wanted for running over man at Club Risque in South Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - An argument took a violent turn outside a gentleman's club in South Philadelphia this past October, and now police are searching for the suspect. The incident occurred in the parking lot of Club Risque on the 1700 block of Columbus Boulevard in the early morning hours of October 20.
NBC New York
Missing Newtown Man Living Under Alias Found Dead Nearly 10 Years Later: PD
A man who had been missing from Newtown for nearly 10 years was found dead in New York earlier this week and investigators said he had been living under a different name while he was missing. Officers in Newtown received a call on July 29, 2013, to check on Robert...
Stowe fire chief punched firefighter during blaze, police say
A fire chief is facing charges after police say he punched a firefighter at a McKees Rocks blaze the two were battling. Stowe Fire Chief Matthew Chapman was charged Tuesday with simple assault and harassment in connection to the Sunday incident. Chapman was the first to arrive on scene and...
fox29.com
Officials: Man shot multiple times and killed in North Philadelphia
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in North Philadelphia. Officials say the shooting happened on the 1400 block of Cambridge Street Wednesday night, just before 8:00 p.m. According to authorities, 22nd District officers responded to the location and found 43-year-old James Rashaun McClary,...
NBC Philadelphia
Robbers Steal $80,000 Worth of Cell Phones From T-Mobile in Philly
Philadelphia Police are searching for four men who they say stole $80,000 worth of cell phones from a T-Mobile store late Tuesday morning. The four men, at least one of whom was armed, went inside the T-Mobile along the 8500 block of Bustleton Avenue at 11:56 a.m. Police said they stole several cell phones from an open safe in the backroom before fleeing the scene in a silver vehicle. The stolen merchandise was worth $80,000 in total, according to investigators.
Robber attacked driver dropping off pair from mall, fought with trooper, state police say
Pennsylvania State Police at Bethlehem are investigating a robbery they say took place Monday night in East Allen Township. Loren B. Naylor, 32, is charged after allegedly attacking and robbing a man who had pulled over along Beth Bath Pike (Route 512) about 9 p.m. Court documents show the attack was coordinated by Naylor and his girlfriend, who was being driven along with a second woman by the victim at the time after they were at an area mall.
'EVIL': Arsonist Set Delco Fire That Killed Disabled Woman, Police Say
The fire in Delaware County that killed a disabled woman over the weekend was set intentionally by an arsonist, in what officials are calling an act of "evil." First responders in Darby Township were called to the scene of a house fire on the 600 block of Sharon Avenue just after midnight on Sunday, Dec. 4, police said in a statement.
fox29.com
Police: Attempted robbery leads to shooting, critically injuring a man in Germantown
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating an attempted robbery that resulted in a shooting, leaving one man critically injured in Germantown on Wednesday night. Shortly after 5 p.m., police say they responded to the 4600 block of Pulaski Avenue for reports that two men had entered a residence through the front door.
