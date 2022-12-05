ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

FOX43.com

Police search for leads in 2017 death of 31-year-old Pa. woman

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police continue their investigation into the death of a Northampton County woman. Jamie Lee Metzger, 31, was reported missing to the Allentown City Police Department by her mother on Sept. 11 of 2014. Her mother advised police that she had not seen or heard from her daughter since April 4, 2014.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Police Report Dumping Incident in Birdsboro Area

BIRDSBORO PA – Another incident of what appears to be local environmental vandalism has occurred at a municipally-owned Birdsboro area property, the Robeson Township Police Department reported Wednesday (Dec. 7, 2022). Rather than involve rubber tires – as did somewhat similar incidents discovered last week in Lower, Upper, and...
BIRDSBORO, PA
fox29.com

Boy in the Box: Police reveal identity of child in decades-old Philadelphia cold case

PHILADELPHIA - Police have officially released the identity of the child victim in one of Philadelphia's most notorious cold cases. In February of 1957, the badly bruised and naked body of a child was found in the area of Susquehanna Road in Philadelphia's Fox Chase neighborhood. The boy, believed to be between the ages of four and six, was wrapped in a blanket and placed inside a bassinet box, according to authorities. Police say the boy was malnourished and his body had signs of recent and past trauma.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police: carjacker pulled gun to stop owner from thwarting theft

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police need your help finding an armed carjacking suspect in North Philadelphia.Surveillance video captured the suspect in action last Thursday on the 1400 block of West Susquehanna Avenue.When the victim confronted the carjacker, the suspect pulled out a gun and opened fire at the victim, who was running away.If you recognize the suspect, you're asked to call police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: 2 killed in Chestnut Hill shooting believed to be murder-suicide

PHILADELPHIA - Detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of two people, which is believed to be a murder-suicide. Authorities say the shooting occurred on Wednesday just after 9:00 p.m. on a unit block of the Bethlehem Pike in Chestnut Hill. Police say a 59-year-old woman...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Suspects rob $80,000 worth of cellphones from T-Mobile store in Rhawnhurst: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Four suspects are wanted for allegedly robbing $80,000 worth of cell phones at gunpoint from a T-Mobile store in Rhawnhurst on Tuesday, Philadelphia police say. The incident happened at the store located on the 8500 block of Bustleton Avenue just before noon. Police say the cell phones were taken from a safe in the back of the store.Police described the suspects as four Black men. Two were wearing black jackets, black pants, a black mask with black sneakers and had a thin build, according to police. Another suspect was wearing white sneakers, authorities say. It's unclear what the fourth suspect was wearing. Police say the suspects fled the store in a silver four-door vehicle in an unknown direction. Nobody was injured during the incident, authorities say. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

FedEx driver who struck motorcycle in Lehigh County, killing 2, is sentenced

An Allentown man will spend nearly eight years, at least, behind bars in two separate crashes in 2020 and 2021 that left a total of three people dead. Lehigh County Judge Robert Steinberg on Wednesday sentenced 24-year-old Devon M. Lindeman to three to seven years in prison for a crash June 21, 2020, on Route 145 in North Whitehall Township that claimed the lives of husband and wife Robert J. O’Rourke, 55, and Mary O’Rourke, 54, of Lower Macungie Township.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Officials: Man shot multiple times and killed in North Philadelphia

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in North Philadelphia. Officials say the shooting happened on the 1400 block of Cambridge Street Wednesday night, just before 8:00 p.m. According to authorities, 22nd District officers responded to the location and found 43-year-old James Rashaun McClary,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

LehighValleyLive.com

Robber attacked driver dropping off pair from mall, fought with trooper, state police say

Pennsylvania State Police at Bethlehem are investigating a robbery they say took place Monday night in East Allen Township. Loren B. Naylor, 32, is charged after allegedly attacking and robbing a man who had pulled over along Beth Bath Pike (Route 512) about 9 p.m. Court documents show the attack was coordinated by Naylor and his girlfriend, who was being driven along with a second woman by the victim at the time after they were at an area mall.
BETHLEHEM, PA

