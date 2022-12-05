Read full article on original website
US, Belgium named among hosts for 6 F1 sprint races in 2023
LONDON (AP) — The United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, and the famed Spa-Francorchamps track in Belgium will host their first sprint races on the Formula One calendar for next season. F1 had already committed to doubling the number of sprints from...
Deep US figure skating team eyes medals at Grand Prix Final
There is a unique flavor to the return of the Grand Prix Final, arguably the most prestigious event in figure skating after the Olympics and world championships, following two years of pandemic-related cancellations. It’s a decidedly Japanese and American flavor. Whether it’s high-flying axel king Ilia Malinin in the...
Mirabai Chanu wins silver in 2022 World Weightlifting Championships
Mirabai lifted a combined 200 kg: 87 kg in snatch and 113 kg in clean and jerk.
NBC Sports
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
FOX Sports
The 'FIFA World Cup Now' crew agrees with Portugal's decision to not start Ronaldo against Switzerland
Portugal's Head Coach Fernando Santos has decided to not start Cristiano Ronaldo against Switzerland. The "FIFA World Cup Now" weigh in on the decision.
Athletics-Diamond League to return to China in 2023, finale in U.S
Dec 7 (Reuters) - The 2023 Diamond League season will begin with its traditional Doha meeting in May and stage its season finale in Eugene, Oregon in the United States in September, while two Chinese events return to the calendar after COVID disruptions.
Football on bikes - Meet Britain's only cycle-ball team, dribbling towards the World Championships
The GB squad are aiming to represent Britain at the Glasgow super worlds next summer
NBC Philadelphia
2026 FIFA World Cup to Feature 48 Teams in New Expansion Format
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Big changes are in store for the most popular soccer event in the world. In 2026, the FIFA World Cup is expanding its participation from 32 teams to 48...
BBC
Neil and Andrew Simpson, Jake Wightman and Laura Muir among Scottish sport awards
Paralympic-winning ski duo Neil and Andrew Simpson have become the first winter sports athletes to be named Scottish Sportsperson of the Year. Jake Wightman and Laura Muir were named male and female athlete of the year respectively at the 2022 Scottish Sports Awards. Eve Muirhead's Olympic gold medal-winning curling rink...
LTA fined $1m by ATP for banning Russian players from tournaments
The Lawn Tennis Association has been fined $1m (£820,000) by the ATP for its ban on Russian and Belarusian players. It is also understood that the LTA has been threatened with expulsion from the Tour if it repeats the ban imposed this year due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
swimswam.com
Team Champions Named at 2022 U.S. Open Swimming Championships
Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. Long Course Meters (50 meters) USA Swimming named six separate team champions on Saturday to conclude the U.S. Open in Greensboro, North Carolina. Awards were given to the top men’s teams, top women’s teams, and top combined-gender teams in two different categories: one for...
IOC president: 2030, 2034 Winter Games may be awarded together after all
IOC President Thomas Bach says 2030 and 2034 Winter Games may be awarded together to buy time to put together plan for rotating Olympics among a limited number of cities. Salt Lake City, Sapporo, Vancouver are in the running.
Soccer-'No small teams anymore', FIFA chief hails best group stage
DOHA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - FIFA President Gianni Infantino has hailed the group stage of the Qatar World Cup as the "best ever" and said the number of upsets and geographic breadth of the teams progressing indicated that football was becoming ever more global.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Here's When Penalty Shootouts Were Introduced at FIFA World Cup
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Seeing a soccer match ending in a tie can at times be thrilling. At any moment during the tied score, a team can grab a goal and take complete control of the game. But sometimes, teams end in a deadlock after extra time, and during the World Cup knockout stage, a winner must be decided -- there enters the "penalty shootout."
Factbox-Soccer-England v France World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds
Dec 8 (Reuters) - England play France in the quarter-finals of the World Cup on Saturday. When: Saturday, Dec. 10, 2200 local (1900 GMT/1400 ET) * England have scored 12 goals in four games at this year's World Cup - the joint most at a single major tournament, level with their 2018 World Cup run when they reached the semi-finals.
Sporting News
When do leagues start after the World Cup? Dates top domestic competitions resume
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is now into the knockout stages, and as more teams depart Qatar, many fans are starting to wonder when club football will resume. For the first time, this tournament forced leagues from around the world to pause to accommodate the World Cup and the release of so many players.
CW LIVE: Filippo Ganna targets Paris-Roubaix; Bernal's monsoon training advice; Hindley rides first post-pandemic TDU; British Cycling's CEO search continues
We sum up all that's going on in the cycling world this Thursday
