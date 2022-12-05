This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Seeing a soccer match ending in a tie can at times be thrilling. At any moment during the tied score, a team can grab a goal and take complete control of the game. But sometimes, teams end in a deadlock after extra time, and during the World Cup knockout stage, a winner must be decided -- there enters the "penalty shootout."

2 DAYS AGO