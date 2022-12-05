ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Deep US figure skating team eyes medals at Grand Prix Final

There is a unique flavor to the return of the Grand Prix Final, arguably the most prestigious event in figure skating after the Olympics and world championships, following two years of pandemic-related cancellations. It’s a decidedly Japanese and American flavor. Whether it’s high-flying axel king Ilia Malinin in the...
NBC Philadelphia

2026 FIFA World Cup to Feature 48 Teams in New Expansion Format

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Big changes are in store for the most popular soccer event in the world. In 2026, the FIFA World Cup is expanding its participation from 32 teams to 48...
swimswam.com

Team Champions Named at 2022 U.S. Open Swimming Championships

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. Long Course Meters (50 meters) USA Swimming named six separate team champions on Saturday to conclude the U.S. Open in Greensboro, North Carolina. Awards were given to the top men’s teams, top women’s teams, and top combined-gender teams in two different categories: one for...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Here's When Penalty Shootouts Were Introduced at FIFA World Cup

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Seeing a soccer match ending in a tie can at times be thrilling. At any moment during the tied score, a team can grab a goal and take complete control of the game. But sometimes, teams end in a deadlock after extra time, and during the World Cup knockout stage, a winner must be decided -- there enters the "penalty shootout."
Sporting News

When do leagues start after the World Cup? Dates top domestic competitions resume

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is now into the knockout stages, and as more teams depart Qatar, many fans are starting to wonder when club football will resume. For the first time, this tournament forced leagues from around the world to pause to accommodate the World Cup and the release of so many players.

