Los Angeles, CA

ClutchPoints

‘It’s very exhausting’: Kawhi Leonard, Paul George injuries draw painfully honest reaction from Clippers center Ivica Zubac

After missing the entirety of the 2021-22 season with an ACL injury, Kawhi Leonard has been in and out of the lineup again for the Los Angeles Clippers this term. He’s played in just five out of the Clippers’ 24 games so far this season, which has left his teammates with no other choice but to carry the load without him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

As Oklahoma City’s Road Stretch Continues, Darius Bazley Stays on the Bench

Wednesday night, Oklahoma City suffered one of its ugliest losses of the season. Even though the Grizzlies are clearly the better team on paper, the Thunder's calling card has been fighting until the finish, finding ways to comeback and defy the odds. Memphis closed the door, though, dominating the fourth quarter in a 123-102 win.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
ClutchPoints

Chandler Parsons offers scalding Anthony Davis take that’s sure to anger LeBron James, Lakers fans

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have appeared to turn a corner in recent weeks, thanks in large part to Anthony Davis’ MVP-level play over the past few games. Before the Lakers’ 116-102 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers where AD only played eight minutes before exiting with an illness, LA won eight of their past ten games, including a statement victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on the road and a 55-point explosion from Davis against the Washington Wizards this past Sunday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Miami Heat Among The NBA’s ‘Head-Scratchers’

Last week the Miami Heat felt like they were trending in the right direction. This week, they are once again searching for answers. The Heat followed a three-game winning streak, including a victory against the Boston Celtics, with two bad losses versus the Memphis Grizzlies and Detroit Pistons. NBA.com recently...
MIAMI, FL
AllClippers

Report: Latest Clippers Trade Rumors Revealed

The LA Clippers have been active at the trade deadline nearly every year since Steve Ballmer took over. Whether it was trading Blake Griffin in 2018, trading Tobias Harris in 2019, acquiring Marcus Morris in 2020, trading Lou Williams in 2021, or acquiring Norman Powell and Robert Covington last year, the Clippers have made a big move each of the last several years.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Nuggets-Trail Blazers NBA Odds, Spread, Over/Under and Props

The first meeting of the season between the Trail Blazers and Nuggets in Portland went to the home team by a landslide. Now, the two Western Conference foes meet again Thursday night at the Moda Center with the Blazers favored to win their second game in a row over Denver.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia (foot) out again on Wednesday

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia (foot) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. LaRavia continues to deal with a foot injury and will remain sidelined on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Detroit Pistons on Friday. LaRavia is averaging 11.7 FanDuel...
MEMPHIS, TN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

76ers vs. Rockets: James Harden Assesses First Game Back

After spending the last month rehabbing from a tendon strain in his foot, the ten-time All-Star guard James Harden returned to the Philadelphia 76ers’ starting lineup on Monday night. Ironically, Harden’s return came against his former team, the Houston Rockets. Playing in an arena he knows very well, Harden...
HOUSTON, TX

