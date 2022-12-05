Read full article on original website
Suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka's troubles continue to mount with reported split from actress Nia Long
In September, the Celtics announced they had retained an independent law firm to investigate. Coach Ime Udoka was later suspended for the entire season.
JJ Redick explains why Anthony Davis isn’t the only reason for the Los Angeles Lakers' recent turnaround
While Anthony Davis has been great as of late, the real reason for the Lakers recent hot streak is because of their sudden ability to hit threes at a high level
‘It’s very exhausting’: Kawhi Leonard, Paul George injuries draw painfully honest reaction from Clippers center Ivica Zubac
After missing the entirety of the 2021-22 season with an ACL injury, Kawhi Leonard has been in and out of the lineup again for the Los Angeles Clippers this term. He’s played in just five out of the Clippers’ 24 games so far this season, which has left his teammates with no other choice but to carry the load without him.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
As Oklahoma City’s Road Stretch Continues, Darius Bazley Stays on the Bench
Wednesday night, Oklahoma City suffered one of its ugliest losses of the season. Even though the Grizzlies are clearly the better team on paper, the Thunder's calling card has been fighting until the finish, finding ways to comeback and defy the odds. Memphis closed the door, though, dominating the fourth quarter in a 123-102 win.
Los Angeles Lakers And New York Knicks Discussed A Potential 3-Team Trade
NBA Insider Ian Begley reported that the two teams were in talks involving a three-team trade and even named some players in the mix.
Chandler Parsons offers scalding Anthony Davis take that’s sure to anger LeBron James, Lakers fans
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have appeared to turn a corner in recent weeks, thanks in large part to Anthony Davis’ MVP-level play over the past few games. Before the Lakers’ 116-102 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers where AD only played eight minutes before exiting with an illness, LA won eight of their past ten games, including a statement victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on the road and a 55-point explosion from Davis against the Washington Wizards this past Sunday.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Miami Heat Among The NBA’s ‘Head-Scratchers’
Last week the Miami Heat felt like they were trending in the right direction. This week, they are once again searching for answers. The Heat followed a three-game winning streak, including a victory against the Boston Celtics, with two bad losses versus the Memphis Grizzlies and Detroit Pistons. NBA.com recently...
Report: Latest Clippers Trade Rumors Revealed
The LA Clippers have been active at the trade deadline nearly every year since Steve Ballmer took over. Whether it was trading Blake Griffin in 2018, trading Tobias Harris in 2019, acquiring Marcus Morris in 2020, trading Lou Williams in 2021, or acquiring Norman Powell and Robert Covington last year, the Clippers have made a big move each of the last several years.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Nuggets-Trail Blazers NBA Odds, Spread, Over/Under and Props
The first meeting of the season between the Trail Blazers and Nuggets in Portland went to the home team by a landslide. Now, the two Western Conference foes meet again Thursday night at the Moda Center with the Blazers favored to win their second game in a row over Denver.
numberfire.com
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia (foot) out again on Wednesday
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia (foot) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. LaRavia continues to deal with a foot injury and will remain sidelined on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Detroit Pistons on Friday. LaRavia is averaging 11.7 FanDuel...
Lakers’ Anthony Davis (illness), LeBron James (ankle) out vs. Raptors
The Los Angeles Lakers ruled out Anthony Davis and LeBron James for Wednesday night’s game at Toronto. Davis is out
LeBron James: Anthony Davis is 'playing like the MVP of this league'
After two injury-riddled, subpar seasons, Anthony Davis has returned to the old, dominant self he was when the Los Angeles Lakers won the NBA championship in the 2019-20 season. He started going on a rampage a few weeks ago by posting four consecutive games with at least 30 points and...
Rob Pelinka's most important moment as Lakers GM is now
Welcome to Layup Lines, our basketball newsletter where we’ll prep you for a tip-off of tonight’s action, from what to watch to bets to make. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox every afternoon. It’s been more than two years since the Lakers have been relevant...
NBA
Brandon Ingram remains out for Wednesday game vs. Detroit
DETROIT (6-19) Sunday loss vs. Memphis. Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Marvin Bagley lll, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart. Dyson Daniels, CJ McCollum, Trey Murphy lll, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
76ers vs. Rockets: James Harden Assesses First Game Back
After spending the last month rehabbing from a tendon strain in his foot, the ten-time All-Star guard James Harden returned to the Philadelphia 76ers’ starting lineup on Monday night. Ironically, Harden’s return came against his former team, the Houston Rockets. Playing in an arena he knows very well, Harden...
