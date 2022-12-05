ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wvik.org

Moline School District Shares Joy

The annual "Share Joys" campaign is being held this week, including today's signature event, the donut eating contest. Students and faculty form teams and raise $500 to participate, and then compete to see who can eat a dozen donuts the fastest. Co-director of student activities Lanae Harding says Share Joys...
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Find out Bettendorf school facility plans

The public is invited to tour Bettendorf Middle School and learn what the school district facility plans are on Monday, Dec. 12. A board-appointed committee of Bettendorf Community School District parents, staff, and community members has been working on a 10-year facility plan to maintain and improve infrastructure, address educational needs, and plan for the future, according to a district release Tuesday.
BETTENDORF, IA
Local 4 WHBF

School district board, members receive honors

The Bettendorf Community School District board team was recently awarded the prestigious Team Achievement Award from the Iowa Association of School Boards (IASB) Annual Board Awards program. Only 15 board teams statewide earned this award. The majority of a school district board must earn Individual Achievement Awards to qualify for this award. Joanna Doerder, Rebecca Eastman, Richard Lynch […]
BETTENDORF, IA
tspr.org

New walk-in health clinics aim for convenience

McDonough District Hospital opened a health clinic in Monmouth this fall, and will now offer walk-in services at that location. The MDH Convenience Clinic in Monmouth opens Tuesday and will see patients 18 months and older for illnesses and minor injuries five days a week. Jennifer Lemaster, FNP-C, will see...
MONMOUTH, IL
97X

Genesis Closes West Davenport Emergency Room Today

Genesis Medical Center's West Campus will no longer serve the area with an emergency department. For decades, the hospital has served the west half of Davenport, but as the Genesis East campus has expanded in recent years, the West Campus has shifted its focus. The remainder of the campus will remain open.
DAVENPORT, IA
KCJJ

University of Iowa Health Care seeking to build new primary care center in Iowa City

University of Iowa Health Care is asking a developer to design and build a new primary care medical office building in Iowa City. The Gazette reports that the goal of erecting a UIHC-operated location in the same town as its main campus is to, quote, “increase access to primary medical care for the local community as well as train physicians in a setting most similar to other Iowa primary care offices.” The building will house exam rooms, diagnostic imaging, pathology lab, and other related spaces.
IOWA CITY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Davenport School Board discusses potential closings

Davenport Community School District held an open forum at their school board meeting December 5. Buchanan, Monroe and Washington elementary schools could be on the chopping block within the district. There are plans to shut the three elementary schools down. The district is trying to cut down on finances by...
DAVENPORT, IA
wvik.org

Augustana Announces Film Program

The program will offer a film major and minor and Professor Stacy Barton will be its director. The new director says that Quad Citizens should be on the lookout for the film students on the streets, and encourages them to get involved with productions, too. Barton says the program will...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
977wmoi.com

Boy Accused Of Making Threats Toward Students In Knoxville School District

A boy is accused of making threats toward students in the Knoxville School District. The Knox County Sheriff’s Department says they received a complaint Monday about harassment and threats made to a school. Deputies learned a boy from another school district was sending pictures of himself with firearms and threatening students from the Knoxville School District. The boy is charged with disorderly conduct and disorderly conduct-school threat.
KNOXVILLE, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

‘There’s nothing like it in Galesburg’: Selfie Museum a place to create visual memories

Don’t forget your camera if you visit Galesburg’s newest museum. The Galesburg Selfie Museum is a new business being brought forward by local residents GoGo Kupa and her husband Yannick Kapita. Located in the former National Guard Armory at 149 S. Broad St., the Selfie Museum is a destination type activity where patrons pay admission to a facility that hosts a number of staged sets. The patrons can then take fun selfie photos with their friends in these sets.
GALESBURG, IL
Pen City Current

Love found in the auction call

Marcia Marshall was not going to be outbid. She started the bidding high for a date with the good looking blonde haired gentleman in a flashy tuxedo. She had a feeling about this guy. When other ladies bid, Marcia, on the edge of her seat, immediately raised them. The other ladies could tell by the set of Marcia's jaw and the gleam in her eye that Marcia would pay whatever it cost for Burlington's eligible bachelor. They let Marcia have the date with Dan Wiedemeier (Weed-a-meyer) for a whopping $200, which in 1987 was a substantial amount. (It still is.)
BURLINGTON, IA
wvik.org

City of Kewanee Hires Its First Convicted Felon

This month, Kewanee hired a new employee who just got out of prison. A change in employment rules made it possible, and that might happen in the Quad Cities, too. A year ago, Kewanee removed legal sanctions that barred it from hiring previously incarcerated people. Last month, the city hired...
KEWANEE, IL
wvik.org

Recount Shows Stoltenburg Won NW Davenport House District Election

Republican Luana Stoltenberg has won Iowa's 81st House District election. That's the result of a recount over the past week by a three-member election board in Scott County. The process began last week with a hand recount of votes from absentee ballots cast in the northwestern Davenport district. Then the board used the county's tabulation machines to count votes cast on election day.
DAVENPORT, IA
977wmoi.com

Crews in the City of Monmouth Preparing Sidewalks for Upcoming Road Repairs

In preparation for upcoming road repairs and resurfacing throughout the City of Monmouth, crews are currently working on making the sidewalks ADA accessible, explains Mayor Rod Davies:. “Everywhere that we will address the road, we also have to address accessibility and every intersection that the road crosses, a crosswalk or...
MONMOUTH, IL
KWQC

Crews responded to fire home in Galesburg Wednesday

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Crews responded to a fire in Galesburg Wednesday morning. The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1000 Lancaster Street Wednesday at 7:46 a.m., according to a media release. Crews said there was smoke coming from the roofline of the single-story home. Crews extinguished...
GALESBURG, IL

