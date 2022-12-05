Read full article on original website
wvik.org
Moline School District Shares Joy
The annual "Share Joys" campaign is being held this week, including today's signature event, the donut eating contest. Students and faculty form teams and raise $500 to participate, and then compete to see who can eat a dozen donuts the fastest. Co-director of student activities Lanae Harding says Share Joys...
ourquadcities.com
Find out Bettendorf school facility plans
The public is invited to tour Bettendorf Middle School and learn what the school district facility plans are on Monday, Dec. 12. A board-appointed committee of Bettendorf Community School District parents, staff, and community members has been working on a 10-year facility plan to maintain and improve infrastructure, address educational needs, and plan for the future, according to a district release Tuesday.
School district board, members receive honors
The Bettendorf Community School District board team was recently awarded the prestigious Team Achievement Award from the Iowa Association of School Boards (IASB) Annual Board Awards program. Only 15 board teams statewide earned this award. The majority of a school district board must earn Individual Achievement Awards to qualify for this award. Joanna Doerder, Rebecca Eastman, Richard Lynch […]
tspr.org
New walk-in health clinics aim for convenience
McDonough District Hospital opened a health clinic in Monmouth this fall, and will now offer walk-in services at that location. The MDH Convenience Clinic in Monmouth opens Tuesday and will see patients 18 months and older for illnesses and minor injuries five days a week. Jennifer Lemaster, FNP-C, will see...
Genesis Closes West Davenport Emergency Room Today
Genesis Medical Center's West Campus will no longer serve the area with an emergency department. For decades, the hospital has served the west half of Davenport, but as the Genesis East campus has expanded in recent years, the West Campus has shifted its focus. The remainder of the campus will remain open.
KCJJ
University of Iowa Health Care seeking to build new primary care center in Iowa City
University of Iowa Health Care is asking a developer to design and build a new primary care medical office building in Iowa City. The Gazette reports that the goal of erecting a UIHC-operated location in the same town as its main campus is to, quote, “increase access to primary medical care for the local community as well as train physicians in a setting most similar to other Iowa primary care offices.” The building will house exam rooms, diagnostic imaging, pathology lab, and other related spaces.
ourquadcities.com
Davenport School Board discusses potential closings
Davenport Community School District held an open forum at their school board meeting December 5. Buchanan, Monroe and Washington elementary schools could be on the chopping block within the district. There are plans to shut the three elementary schools down. The district is trying to cut down on finances by...
977wmoi.com
Monmouth College Dining Hall Inside Stockdale Center Expected to Reopen February 1st
The Stockdale Center on the campus of Monmouth College is anticipated to reopen for dining services by the first of February, shares Associate Vice President of Communication and Marketing Duane Bonifer:. “Barring any unforeseen circumstances, we will be reopening the Stockdale Center for meals to students around February 1st. The...
wvik.org
Augustana Announces Film Program
The program will offer a film major and minor and Professor Stacy Barton will be its director. The new director says that Quad Citizens should be on the lookout for the film students on the streets, and encourages them to get involved with productions, too. Barton says the program will...
nrgmediadixon.com
Ukrainian Family Said to be in Awe of Dixon and the Residents Following First Christmas Walk
Here in the Sauk Valley, we take many things for granted. However, if someone comes from a foreign land where many of our things we have are not available, Dixon can seem like a wonderful place. That seems to be the feeling of one of the Ukrainian family’s now in Dixon.
KWQC
90-year-old Geneseo resident set to graduate from Northern Illinois University
GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) - Some students take a gap semester or a gap year while away at college. One Northern Illinois University student is wrapping up her degree after taking nearly seven gap decades. 90-year old Joyce Viola DeFauw grew up a farmer’s kid in Geneseo, Illinois. At that time...
977wmoi.com
Boy Accused Of Making Threats Toward Students In Knoxville School District
A boy is accused of making threats toward students in the Knoxville School District. The Knox County Sheriff’s Department says they received a complaint Monday about harassment and threats made to a school. Deputies learned a boy from another school district was sending pictures of himself with firearms and threatening students from the Knoxville School District. The boy is charged with disorderly conduct and disorderly conduct-school threat.
‘There’s nothing like it in Galesburg’: Selfie Museum a place to create visual memories
Don’t forget your camera if you visit Galesburg’s newest museum. The Galesburg Selfie Museum is a new business being brought forward by local residents GoGo Kupa and her husband Yannick Kapita. Located in the former National Guard Armory at 149 S. Broad St., the Selfie Museum is a destination type activity where patrons pay admission to a facility that hosts a number of staged sets. The patrons can then take fun selfie photos with their friends in these sets.
Pen City Current
Love found in the auction call
Marcia Marshall was not going to be outbid. She started the bidding high for a date with the good looking blonde haired gentleman in a flashy tuxedo. She had a feeling about this guy. When other ladies bid, Marcia, on the edge of her seat, immediately raised them. The other ladies could tell by the set of Marcia's jaw and the gleam in her eye that Marcia would pay whatever it cost for Burlington's eligible bachelor. They let Marcia have the date with Dan Wiedemeier (Weed-a-meyer) for a whopping $200, which in 1987 was a substantial amount. (It still is.)
wvik.org
City of Kewanee Hires Its First Convicted Felon
This month, Kewanee hired a new employee who just got out of prison. A change in employment rules made it possible, and that might happen in the Quad Cities, too. A year ago, Kewanee removed legal sanctions that barred it from hiring previously incarcerated people. Last month, the city hired...
Collectors find happiness among fellow toy-lovers at Quad Cities Toy Show
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The 4th annual Quad Cities Toy Show wrapped up this weekend. It started on Dec. 3 and ran through Dec. 4. The two-day show at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport attracted about seven dozen vendors offering to sell and buy toys of all kinds. And...
wvik.org
Recount Shows Stoltenburg Won NW Davenport House District Election
Republican Luana Stoltenberg has won Iowa's 81st House District election. That's the result of a recount over the past week by a three-member election board in Scott County. The process began last week with a hand recount of votes from absentee ballots cast in the northwestern Davenport district. Then the board used the county's tabulation machines to count votes cast on election day.
977wmoi.com
Crews in the City of Monmouth Preparing Sidewalks for Upcoming Road Repairs
In preparation for upcoming road repairs and resurfacing throughout the City of Monmouth, crews are currently working on making the sidewalks ADA accessible, explains Mayor Rod Davies:. “Everywhere that we will address the road, we also have to address accessibility and every intersection that the road crosses, a crosswalk or...
KWQC
Former Davenport West High School teacher found guilty in invasion of privacy case
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A former Davenport West High School science teacher has been found guilty of secretly recording people in various stages of undress in his Bettendorf home. Clinton R. Vanfossen, 61, will be sentenced Jan. 5 on five counts of invasion of privacy, one count each of preventing...
KWQC
Crews responded to fire home in Galesburg Wednesday
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Crews responded to a fire in Galesburg Wednesday morning. The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1000 Lancaster Street Wednesday at 7:46 a.m., according to a media release. Crews said there was smoke coming from the roofline of the single-story home. Crews extinguished...
