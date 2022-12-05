ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pooch Thief Who Shot Lady Gaga’s Dogwalker Gets 21 Years

By Brett Bachman
 3 days ago
U.S. Marshals Service/Getty Images

The thief who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker and stole her beloved French bulldogs last year was sentenced to 21 years in prison Monday. James Howard Jackson, 20, who carried out the violent robbery alongside two other men, pleaded no contest to one count of attempted murder. Officials do not believe that the trio knew the dogs belonged to a pop star, instead carrying out the crime due to the expensive nature of the breed. Just one can fetch thousands of dollars, even on the black market, and prosecutors said the men were driving around West Hollywood on the day of the crime “looking for French bulldogs,” according to the Associated Press. Jackson shot Ryan Fischer near the city's famed Sunset Boulevard and stole two of the pets, Koji and Gustav, which were later returned. Another accomplice, Jaylin Keyshawn White, 20, also pleaded no contest in August and was sentenced to four years in state prison.

