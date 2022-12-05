Peoria shifts to buyer's market

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Valley housing market has “glided” into a buyer’s market for the first time in 12 years, according to Tina Tamboer of the Cromford Report.

Tamboer, a housing analyst in Phoenix, said sellers who don’t have to sell are hanging tight right now and not putting their homes on the market. November marked the lowest number of new listings ever recorded for this time of year, Tamboer said.

Current supply isn’t growing much.

As of Nov. 27, there were 18,429 active listings in the greater Phoenix market. The peak in 2022 came during October — when there were 19,679 active listings in greater Phoenix, she said.

By comparison, Phoenix had 57,000 listings in 2007 right before the last financial crash of 2008, she said.

The region and much of the country has struggled with housing supply during the past two years, prompting concerns about affordable housing particularly as the Valley’s home prices skyrocketed.

With sellers sitting out a slowing market, it’s not helping the supply issue, Tamboer said.

“Supply isn’t getting fed,” she said.

A lack of supply hasn’t stopped the region from shifting out of a seller’s market In July — Buckeye, Queen Creek and Maricopa all shifted into a buyer’s market.

Rebecca Durfey, a Peoria-based Realtor with Keller Williams Realty Professional Partners, said Peoria is also definitely in a buyer’s market, but more due to the lack of inventory than buyer demand.

Peoria’s inventory is about 25% lower than what a balanced inventory would look like in the city, she said.

Many sellers have fatigue from the lack of showings and contracts and a number have decided to put a pause on selling – at least until after the first of the year – or take their homes off the market altogether, Durfey added.

“If our inventory had continued to increase as it traditionally does in this seasonal market, we would see greater imbalance,” she said.

Many Realtors say the fourth quarter is traditionally the best time to be a buyer.

In October, there were 5,027 home sales in the Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service.

In 2021, that number for October was 8,281 while in Oct. 2020, sales were at 9,510, according to the Cromford Report.

While home prices have stalled, the overall market isn’t becoming more favorable to buyers and interest rates have skyrocketed following the U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision to hike rates to battle persistent inflation.

The current average mortgage interest rate is 6.49% for a 30-year fixed mortgage as of Dec. 1, Freddie Mac numbers show. Compare that to a 3.11% interest rate at the start of 2022 — when the interest rate was 347 basis points lower.

A few percent difference can certainly effect your pocketbook.

In September, the interest rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage jumped to more than 6% for the first time since 2008.

Durfey said there are homeowners in Peoria who would like to sell, but won’t trade a 3.5% interest rate for a 6.5% interest rate on a future home, even with the option to buy down the rate.

The market likes consistency and clarity and that is not the case right now, so buyers and sellers freeze until they can get comfortable, but there are indicators and projections that interest rates will come down to a more comfortable 5-6% range soon, which could change the market quite quickly, Durfey said.

“The under $800,000 home price point has shown, based on statistical data, that buyers purchase homes when the rates are under 6%. If we go under the 6%, then we could see those buyers jump back off the fence in a big way, and because we have low inventory, that would mean the prices would be steady or possibly increase a bit. The downward price pressure would be relieved even more than it is with the lower we have now inventory now,” Durfey said.

Philip Haldiman can be reached at phaldiman@iniusa.org, or on Twitter @philiphaldiman.

