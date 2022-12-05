Pedestrians prefer "active landscapes" that include obstacles over flat walkways

HealthWatch: Slowing the progression of Alzheimer's; Pedestrians prefer "active landscapes" 01:43

And a new study finds people may be more willing to stay physically active if there were more fun ways to walk around the city. What do you mean by that?

Walking on flat pavement is better than no exercise at all, but it really doesn't really get the heart rate up or significantly improve balance.

Researchers at the University of Cambridge conducted a survey of nearly 600,000 UK residents and found that 80% would prefer a more challenging pedestrian route such as one with stepping stones, balancing beams, and high steps.

"Active Landscape" depiction Anna Boldina

They say providing "active landscape" routes in urban areas could help tackle the pandemic of inactivity and improve health outcomes.