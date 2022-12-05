Read full article on original website
Email sender who threatened Myrtle Beach restaurant also targeted others
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A name used in an email containing a bomb threat to Mr. Fish in Myrtle Beach has also popped up in threats against a California state senator, a children's hospital in Boston and a Canadian high school, according to The San Francisco Standard. According...
Hoax bomb threat email to Myrtle Beach restaurant claimed 'we are not terrorist:' Report
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Police have released more details about the hoax bomb threat at a Myrtle Beach restaurant Sunday. A police report states officers received a call around noon about a concerning email. The email claimed several bombs had been placed at Mr. Fish on North Kings...
'We have a chance to be ourselves:' Myrtle Beach ranks 3rd in SC for LGBTQ+ inclusion
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach ranks third in the state for being LGBTQ+ friendly, according to the human rights campaign. The organization's Municipal Equality Index (MEI) evaluates a city's policies and inclusiveness through the lens of the LGBTQ+ community. Myrtle Beach had a score of 59 out...
Trial begins for deadly 2020 shooting at Myrtle Beach restaurant
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A jury trial began in Myrtle Beach Tuesday for two men charged in the Allen's Food Basket shooting back in October 2020. Two people died and five others were hurt in the incident. In opening arguments, prosecutors said Samuel Frye and Mardave Hunter busted...
Newborn Spanish goats at Brookgreen Gardens need festive names
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — Something adorable has arrived at Brookgreen Gardens just in time for the holidays and they need names. Two newborn Spanish goats, a boy and girl, were born on Dec. 6, according to a post on Facebook. Staff said they would like the baby goats...
Lawsuit filed against Surfside Beach police, woman claims civil rights violated
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Surfside Beach Police Department is facing a lawsuit Wednesday that dates back to an arrest in August 2021. Jessica Melton claims Sgt. John Gambone used excessive force and violated her civil rights during her arrest. The woman said she was riding passenger during...
Horry County police nearly 14 minute response time among growth concerns
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County leaders met Wednesday to discuss the county's current financial status and plan for the next few years. Unlike several other counties across the county, Horry County's financial leaders said it's been an "amazing" year for them. Barry Spivey, the county's assistant administrator,...
Man faces maximum sentence for burglarizing Myrtle Beach home in 2021: Solicitor
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A Myrtle Beach man pleaded guilty Tuesday and was sentenced to the maximum penalty for burglarizing a home in 2021, according to a release from Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson. Brandon Rowlett, 39, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for second-degree burglary violent...
Deputies investigating shooting in lower Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are on the scene of a shooting Thursday morning in Florence County, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Nunn said it happened in the area of Karl J. Floyd Road off of Old Number 4 Highway in...
Cheraw sentenced 8 years in prison for May 2020 Ocean Boulevard shooting: Solicitor
CONWAYY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Cheraw man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for his role in a shooting on Ocean Boulevard back in May 2020, Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said in a release Wednesday. Dewon Cole, 21, was handed his eight-year prison sentence on Tuesday...
Police searching for person of interest in shoplifting at Lake City store
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Lake City Police Dept. is asking for help identifying a person of interest in an ongoing shoplifting investigation. Police said the incident happened at Sosa Tobacco and Vape on Kelley Street on Tuesday. The person of interest is a man with gray facial...
Former MB daycare faces lawsuit after worker charged with unlawful conduct toward child
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A former Myrtle Beach daycare and its owner are facing a lawsuit after an employee was arrested for unlawful conduct toward a child. Megan Sallee, 22, was arrested on Aug. 17 and charged with unlawful conduct toward a child. She was later released on Oct. 20, according to online records.
21-year-old man dies after shooting at Longs-area gas station, officials say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A 21-year-old man, Demarques Rascoe-McCallum, of Green Sea, died Wednesday morning after an incident at a Longs-area gas station. According to reports, Horry County police responded to a shooting at the Sunhouse gas station located on South Highway 905 right before midnight. The responding...
More coyote sightings in Horry County? How new developments play a part
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Patrick Herrman lives on Burcale Road in Horry County. He's got 32 acres, 30 chickens...and seemingly countless predators looking to take them out. "A lot of coyotes," Herrmann said. "I see them on the cameras every day." Herrmann says they're always prowling around his...
3 juveniles charged with attempted murder in Lake City shooting incidents: Police
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Lake City Police detained three juveniles on Nov. 30 in connection to shooting injuries in the Deep River Community on Nov. 13 and shots fired reports between Nov. 26 and Nov. 28. Each is charged with two counts of attempted murder and second-degree assault...
Person airlifted to hospital following Robeson County shooting: Deputies
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A person had to be airlifted Wednesday afternoon following a shooting in the 14000 block of Highway 41 North in the Fairmont community of Robeson County, according to deputies. No word on the victim’s condition. Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators are at the...
'Happy Pawlidays!' Grand Strand Humane Society offering free dog adoptions this weekend
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Grand Strand Humane Society is holding a free dog adoption event this weekend. They will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 3241 Mr. Joe White Avenue. Grand Strand Humane Society is at a critical point with zero...
Georgetown Co. teacher's license suspended after altercation with student: District
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The South Carolina Dept. of Education has suspended a Georgetown County teacher's license. The decision comes after an investigation by the Georgetown County School District. Reports said Lewis Morant got into a physical altercation with a student at Carver's Bay High School in 2021.
Little River woman redeemed stolen lottery tickets worth hundreds of dollars: SLED
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Little River woman was charged Tuesday in connection to counterfeit game tickets, according to a release from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED). Melanie Kay Vanskiver, 60, is charged with six counts of intent to defraud counterfeit game tickets. According to arrest...
Man hit woman multiple times, pointed gun at man in Horry County: Police
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man was charged after officers responded to Highway 348 near Loris in reference to a family disturbance on Dec. 2. Jaqutez Naquan Boyd, 29, is charged with assault and battery second-degree and pointing and presenting firearms at a person. Police said a victim...
