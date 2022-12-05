ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpde.com

Trial begins for deadly 2020 shooting at Myrtle Beach restaurant

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A jury trial began in Myrtle Beach Tuesday for two men charged in the Allen's Food Basket shooting back in October 2020. Two people died and five others were hurt in the incident. In opening arguments, prosecutors said Samuel Frye and Mardave Hunter busted...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Horry County police nearly 14 minute response time among growth concerns

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County leaders met Wednesday to discuss the county's current financial status and plan for the next few years. Unlike several other counties across the county, Horry County's financial leaders said it's been an "amazing" year for them. Barry Spivey, the county's assistant administrator,...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Deputies investigating shooting in lower Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are on the scene of a shooting Thursday morning in Florence County, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Nunn said it happened in the area of Karl J. Floyd Road off of Old Number 4 Highway in...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy