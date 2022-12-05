Mick Jagger and his girlfriend Melanie Hamrick looked every inch the loved-up couple as they showered their baby boy with love for his 6th birthday! The rock star icon, 79, was all smiles as he wrapped his arms around their son Deveraux in a photo posted to Melanie’s Instagram on Friday, Dec. 9. The couple were bent over and hugging their child in one of the many cute snaps seen in the adorable photo album, which was captioned, “Happy 6th Birthday to our WONDERFUL Devi 🥳🎉 Love you so much !!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

