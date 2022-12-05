Read full article on original website
Vanessa Bryant Celebrates 'Sweet' Daughter Bianka's 6th Birthday: 'We Love You So Much'
Vanessa Bryant shares Bianka as well as daughters Natalia, 19, Capri, 3, and Gianna, who died at age 13, with late husband Kobe Bryant Vanessa Bryant is celebrating another trip around the sun for her daughter Bianka Bella. On Monday, the mom of four shared a carousel of photos on Instagram featuring Bianka — whom she shares with late husband Kobe Bryant — as well as a selfie of the pair in honor of her daughter's 6th birthday. "Happy 6th Birthday sweet Bianka Bella! We love you so...
Mick Jagger, 79 & GF Melanie Hamrick, 35, Celebrate Son Deveraux’s 6th Birthday With Sweet Photo
Mick Jagger and his girlfriend Melanie Hamrick looked every inch the loved-up couple as they showered their baby boy with love for his 6th birthday! The rock star icon, 79, was all smiles as he wrapped his arms around their son Deveraux in a photo posted to Melanie’s Instagram on Friday, Dec. 9. The couple were bent over and hugging their child in one of the many cute snaps seen in the adorable photo album, which was captioned, “Happy 6th Birthday to our WONDERFUL Devi 🥳🎉 Love you so much !!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”
Celebrity Babies of 2022: See Which Stars Gave Birth
Hollywood is getting a whole lot cuter! Ashley Graham, Michelle Kwan and more celebrities welcomed babies in 2022. The Olympian kept her pregnancy under wraps, surprising her Instagram followers with a baby photo on January 5. “I’m overjoyed and tears of happiness are streaming down my face as I share the news of the arrival […]
Mariah Carey Joined by Daughter Monroe, 11, for Duet of 'Away in a Manger' at Toronto Show
The duet came as the mother-daughter duo rocked beautiful white gowns at Mimi's latest Merry Christmas To All performance Monroe may always be Mariah Carey's baby, but she's certainly not singing like a baby! The pop icon's 11-year-old daughter joined her on stage for their first-ever duet of the classic hymn "Away in a Manger" at Mimi's Merry Christmas to All show Friday. And yes, she even harmonized with Mariah as she whistled. The performance, taking place at the Scotiabank Arena, saw the pair go back and forth...
Nick Cannon Rests with Daughter Onyx in First Photo with One of His Kids Since Hospital Release
LaNisha Cole shared the sweet photo of daughter Onyx Ice, 3 months, napping with her dad on her Instagram Story Friday morning LaNisha Cole is sharing some sweet moments between Nick Cannon and his baby girl. On Friday, the model shared a photo on her Instagram Story showing the Wild N' Out host napping on a green couch with a bottle in his hand as he holds 3-month-old daughter Onyx Ice. "Her dad stopped by yesterday morning," the new mom, 40, shared. "I hear them laughing it up and...
Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Photo of Son Max Laying on Husband Ben Affleck: '#Family'
Lopez uploaded a heartfelt Thanksgiving week slideshow to Instagram early Sunday morning, including a touching photo of her son Max Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's blended family seems to be getting along quite well! Lopez, 53, shared a heartfelt Thanksgiving week slideshow to Instagram early Sunday morning, including a touching photo of her son Max, 14, lying on Ben Affleck's shoulders during what appears to be a car ride. "This Is … Thanksgiving Holiday 🤍🍁," Lopez wrote, with a few hashtags, including "#ThisIsMeNow" and "#Family." ...
Tamera Mowry's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Tamera Mowry-Housley and her husband Adam Housley share two kids: Aden and Ariah Tamera Mowry-Housley famously acted alongside her twin sister on television, but at home, she is just "Mom." The Sister, Sister star and former co-host of The Real shares son Aden, 10, and daughter Ariah, 7, with her husband, Adam Housley, whom she married in 2011. Motherhood has given the actress and talk show host a newfound appreciation of the little things. "They have taught me to be present and enjoy the most simple things in life,"...
New Details Emerge About Gisele Bündchen’s Jiu-Jitsu Instructor After Viral Vacation Pics
Gisele Bündchen was recently accompanied on a family trip to Costa Rica with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. In recent weeks, many have speculated romantic ties between the pair. However, Valente’s joining Gisele and her kids on the trip is because he trains her and Tom Brady‘s kids.
Cher's Mother Georgia Holt Dead at 96: 'Mom is Gone,' Singer Says
Georgia Holt had previously been hospitalized with pneumonia in September, according to daughter Cher Cher's mother, Georgia Holt, has died. She was 96. The musician, 76, revealed the news on Twitter early Saturday morning. "Mom is gone," Cher tweeted alongside a sad-face emoji. The news comes three months after the pop superstar revealed on the social media platform that her mother was hospitalized with pneumonia in September. "Sorry I've Been Mia. Mom's Been Sick Off & On. She Just Got Out Of Hosp. She Had Pneumonia," Cher wrote...
Drew Barrymore Reveals Why She Doesn't Get Her Daughters Christmas Gifts: 'They Don't Love' It
Drew Barrymore explains the reason why she goes with an untraditional approach to gifting for daughters Frankie, 8, and Olive, 10 Drew Barrymore takes a different approach to Christmas with her kids. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the talk show host and actress, 47, revealed that she doesn't buy Christmas gifts for daughters Frankie, 8, and Olive, 10, whom she shares with ex Will Kopelman. "I always take them on a trip every Christmas. I don't get them presents, which I think at their ages they don't love, but I say, 'I think...
Say Yes to the Dress Star Randy Fenoli Is Engaged!: 'I Never Thought It Was Going to Happen for Me'
The TLC star popped the question to Mete Kobal, his partner of a year, on Saturday at the Marmara Park Avenue hotel in New York City Randy Fenoli is engaged! The Say Yes to the Dress star, 58, popped the question on Saturday to Mete Kobal, his partner of nearly a year, at the Marmara Park Avenue hotel in New York City. "I'm so in love," Fenoli tells PEOPLE. "Every day I'm giddy. And every day just gets more amazing. It really does. It's easy. It's nothing what I...
Diddy Announces the Arrival of New Baby Girl, Love Sean Combs: 'I'm So Blessed'
On Saturday, the hip-hop mogul announced the arrival of a new addition to his family via Twitter Sean "Diddy" Combs is a dad again! On Saturday, the hip-hop mogul announced the arrival of a new addition to his family via Twitter. "I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world," wrote Combs, who did not share the identity of the baby's mother. "Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D'Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!" I’m so...
Celebrity Engagements of 2022: Stars Who Got Engaged This Year
Ready to walk down the aisle! Several celebrity couples took their love to the next level in 2022 by getting engaged. Josh Duhamel popped the question to Audra Mari in January after two years of dating. The actor was previously married to Fergie from 2009 to 2019, and the exes share son Axl, whom they […]
Gisele Bundchen Leaves Another Comment On Ex Tom Brady’s Instagram After Divorce
Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen, 42, proved she is keeping things amicable with her ex, Tom Brady, 45, by commenting on his Dec. 5 Instagram post. “Happy 10th Birthday Vivi! We adore you and your beautiful heart! You bring so much joy to our life! We love you,” the NFL player captioned the adorable photo with his kids. Gisele then showed her love for her family by commenting on the post with a red heart emoji, as she also did on Tom’s Nov. 23 photo. In the recent photo, Tom was pictured bear-hugging his daughter, Vivian, and his son, Benjamin, 12.
Julie Andrews Says 'It's Probably Not Going to Be Possible' for Her to Star in Princess Diaries 3
The British actress played Queen Clarisse Renaldi opposite Anne Hathaway's Mia Thermopolis in The Princess Diaries and The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement Julie Andrews is expressing her thoughts about starring in a potential Princess Diaries 3. While speaking to Access Hollywood for an interview published on Tuesday, the Sound of Music star shared whether she would be reprising her role as Queen Clarisse Renaldi in the potential sequel of the movie. "I think we know that it's probably not going to be possible," Andrews, 87, said. "It was...
'Star Wars' Actor Gary Friedkin Dead at 70 from COVID Complications: 'He Was a Gift to All Who Knew Him'
Star Wars and Happy Days actor Gary Friedkin is dead after contracting COVID and spending over three weeks in intensive care. He was 70. According to an obituary, Friedkin died "peacefully" last Friday, Dec. 2, at hospice care in Ohio "with his brother Alan and sister-in-law Carol by his side. He endured a difficult three-and-a-half weeks in the medical intensive care unit at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, due to complications of COVID-19."
Tori Roloff Shares Sweet Family Selfie with All Three Kids in Matching Christmas Pajamas
Tori and Zach Roloff share three kids, sons Jackson, 5, and Josiah, 7 months, and daughter Lilah, 3 Tori Roloff is documenting one of her family's favorite holiday traditions. On Thursday, the Little People, Big World star shared a family selfie on her Instagram Story which featured husband Zach Roloff and all three of their kids, sons Josiah Luke, 7 months, and Jackson Kyle, 5, plus daughter Lilah Ray, 3. In the cute picture, the family of five smiles as they wear matching holiday pajamas and sit in front of a Christmas...
Radio City Rockettes Who Dance for 6 Hours Every Day Love Changing Into These Comfy Sneakers Post-Show
Jennifer Garner and Reese Witherspoon are fans, too Every Christmas season, the iconic Rockettes light up Radio City Music Hall's stage in shimmery dresses, rhinestone headpieces, and that classic red lip. But once they've hung up their dancing shoes after a long day performing, they step into something more comfortable. PEOPLE went backstage at the famed New York City theater with four Rockettes currently performing in the Christmas Spectacular, which runs for six weeks this year. While each dancer's post-show ritual differs — some sink into Epsom salt...
North West Lip-Syncs to Michael Jackson's 'Man in the Mirror' on TikTok — WATCH
The 9-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West paid tribute to the late singer in a hilarious video shared via a joint TikTok account of herself and her mom North West is having fun while remembering the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson. On Saturday, the 9-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian whom she shares with her ex-husband Kanye West paid tribute to the late singer by sharing a clip of herself lip-syncing and dancing to one of Jackson's most iconic tracks, "Man in the Mirror." Donning an oversized...
"Selling Sunset"'s Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim Were Friendly Exes at the 2022 PCAs
It looks like Jason Oppenheim was telling the truth when he said he'll "always love and support" Chrishell Stause after their December 2021 breakup. The former couple reunited at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6, 2022, posing alongside other members of the "Selling Sunset" cast. "Selling Sunset" was nominated for reality-TV show of 2022, and Stause was nominated for reality star of 2022 at the ceremony.
