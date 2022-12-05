Read full article on original website
Tim Duncan Opened Up On How Losing $20 Million Changed His Approach To Doing Business
Tim Duncan once lost $20 million by trusting the wrong person and explained how the experience changed his approach to business.
3 reasons Lakers must trade Russell Westbrook to Bulls for 2 All-Stars
After a disastrous start to the season, the Los Angeles Lakers are finally starting to look like a formidable opponent. Sure, they are the 13th seed in the Western Conference, but they are just 5.5 games back of the first seed, and 2.5 games back from the seventh seed. The Western Conference table will look a whole lot different by the All-Star break.
John Salley on why Michael Jordan isn't a major Nike owner — "You don’t want any of the captives coming from the cages to be up with the emperor"
According to Salley, it's a racial thing.
Isiah Thomas Revealed That Karl Malone Surprisingly Called Him And Almost Cried When Apologizing To Him After The Last Dance
Isiah Thomas reveals Karl Malone reached out to apologize to him for hitting him in the face.
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
MLB Rumors: This Team Could Sign Two Superstar Shortstops
Three elite shortstops remain on the open market after Trea Turner signed a monstrous 11-year contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. One team apparently might try to land two of them. Outside of the Phillies, arguably no time has been floated in shortstop rumors this offseason more than the Cubs. And...
Kyle Kuzma on getting traded to Wizards from Lakers: ‘As soon as I got traded, I was ready to be more’
In the 2021 NBA offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers made the decision to trade for former MVP Russell Westbrook. While the returns on that trade have been the subject of much debate since then, there is no question when it comes to whether or not forward Kyle Kuzma benefited from the deal.
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Yardbarker
Son of ex-Laker lands scholarship offer from USC
The University of Southern California has officially extended an offer to the son of a well-known local. Eric Bossi of 247 Sports reported on Monday that Tajh Ariza, son of veteran NBA forward Trevor Ariza, has gotten a scholarship offer from USC. Tajh, a 6-foot-5 small forward in the class...
MLB Rumors: Starting Pitcher Leaves Yankees To Sign With Cubs
There’s another void in the New York Yankees’ starting pitching rotation after Wednesday. Jameson Taillon is on his way out of the Bronx to sign a four-year, $68 million deal with the Chicago Cubs, as first reported by ESPN’s Jesse Rogers and Jeff Passan. The Yankees acquired Taillon from the Pirates ahead of the 2021 Major League Baseball trade deadline in exchange for four prospects.
Los Angeles Lakers And New York Knicks Discussed A Potential 3-Team Trade
NBA Insider Ian Begley reported that the two teams were in talks involving a three-team trade and even named some players in the mix.
“Being able to stay out to 5AM and still score 40” — Dwyane Wade on his favorite memory from the 2006 Miami Heat
Dwyane Wade still couldn't help but be elated whenever he looked back at his 2006 run with the Miami Heat.
Suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, Nia Long split
Suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka and longtime partner Nia Long have split. The development comes in the wake of his suspension by the Celtics after it was revealed Udoka had been having an inappropriate relationship with a female team staffer. The split was first reported by People’s Joelle Goldstein and Lanae Brody.
NBA Fan Held Up A Photo Of Lana Rhoades And Her Baby In The Front Of Blake Griffin From A Courtside Seat To Troll Him
Renowned YouTube JiDion trolled Blake Griffin by holding up a picture of Lana Rhoades' baby and Blake Griffin during one Boston Celtics game.
Kyrie Irving Sends Message with his Nike Shoes
Brooklyn Nets point guard concealed the Nike Swoosh logo on his shoes and wrote a message.
Injury report: Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Javonte Green vs. Washington Wizards
The Chicago Bulls could be without two key role players as they look to get back on track.
“I think we can pay you a little bit more than that” — When Gregg Popovich saved Devin Brown from an overnight stocker job
Thanks to Gregg Popovich's training camp invite, Devin Brown was able to live his NBA dream.
Chicago Cubs' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Cody Bellinger
The Chicago Cubs agreed to terms on a one-year, $17.5 million contract with free agent center fielder and first baseman Cody Bellinger Tuesday. After adding Bellinger, here's a look at the Cubs' projected starting lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.
Sporting News
Hawks broadcaster Bob Rathbun suffers medical emergency on air
Hawks broadcaster Bob Rathbun was rushed to hospital after suffering an apparent medical emergency live on air Monday night. Alongside analyst and Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins ahead of their game against the Thunder, Rathbun appeared to be in distress mid-conversation before he was taken to the back of State Farm Arena where he was treated by medical staff.
Report: Latest Clippers Trade Rumors Revealed
The LA Clippers have been active at the trade deadline nearly every year since Steve Ballmer took over. Whether it was trading Blake Griffin in 2018, trading Tobias Harris in 2019, acquiring Marcus Morris in 2020, trading Lou Williams in 2021, or acquiring Norman Powell and Robert Covington last year, the Clippers have made a big move each of the last several years.
