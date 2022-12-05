ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead, NY

Turf Replacement Underway At Hofstra Soccer Stadium

Hempstead, NY - The Hofstra Soccer Stadium will soon have a new playing surface as removal of the old turf has been completed and installation of a new turf field has begun. The new surface will be IRONTURF™ by Greenfields and the installation will be performed by The Landtek Group.
Hofstra Heads to Baltimore to Take On Loyola Maryland

Hempstead, NY – Fresh off a pair of dramatic home wins, the Hofstra women's basketball team embarks on another road trip as the non-conference schedule winds down, this time heading to Baltimore, Maryland to square off against Loyola Maryland on Saturday, December 10. Tip-off against the Greyhounds will take...
