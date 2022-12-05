Read full article on original website
Related
Mike Francesa slams Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s record-setting contract
Many people are thrilled that Aaron Judge is returning to Bronx. The New York Yankees re-signed the superstar slugger to a nine-year, $360 million contract. and fans are overjoyed that the outfielder will be back longterm. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But Mike Francesa has some opinions...
Kevin Durant on Yankees signing Aaron Judge: ‘I really don’t care about Aaron Judge at all’
Nets forward Kevin Durant was dismissive of Aaron Judge in his post-game press conference following Wednesday’s win over Charlotte, prompting him to issue an apology on Twitter.
Mets steal Yankees pitching prospect in Rule 5 Draft
SAN DIEGO — The Yankees and Mets blood feud knows no boundaries. In a ruthless act of thievery, the Mets selected Yankees righty reliever Zach Greene with the 27th overall pick in the Rule 5 Draft at the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings on Wednesday. Want to bet on MLB?
New York Mets pursuing another star pitcher in MLB free agency
While the New York Mets made one of the biggest splashes so far in MLB free agency, they reportedly “aren’t
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
New York Mets making mockery of luxury tax thresholds
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen has not been shy about opening the vaults. After Jacob deGrom spurned the Mets to head to Texas, the front office began another spending spree. Justin Verlander was brought on board to be the new co-ace of the rotation. Jose Quintana signed on Wednesday, adding a solid option to the middle of the Mets’ rotation.
Mike White Or Zach Wilson? How Jets Plan To Approach QB Controversy
The New York Jets’ current quarterback controversy may be the weakest one yet, but it’s a quarterback controversy nonetheless. New York is stuck between a rock and a hard place as it navigates the post-Zach Wilson benching waters. On one hand, the Jets seem to have rallied around backup Mike White and currently own a playoff spot with five weeks remaining in the regular season. But Wilson was selected with the No. 2 overall pick just 20 months ago, and the Jets have essentially backed themselves into a corner with him. If he’s chosen to start again, that will likely be his final opportunity before New York moves on permanently.
Stephen A. Smith grateful Brittney Griner is free, warns Americans to ‘do your homework’ when traveling abroad
WNBA player Brittney Griner is on her way back to the United States after she was released from Russian detention in a prisoner swap for a convicted Russian arms dealer.
Comments / 0