New York City, NY

NJ.com

Mike Francesa slams Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s record-setting contract

Many people are thrilled that Aaron Judge is returning to Bronx. The New York Yankees re-signed the superstar slugger to a nine-year, $360 million contract. and fans are overjoyed that the outfielder will be back longterm. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But Mike Francesa has some opinions...
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

Mets steal Yankees pitching prospect in Rule 5 Draft

SAN DIEGO — The Yankees and Mets blood feud knows no boundaries. In a ruthless act of thievery, the Mets selected Yankees righty reliever Zach Greene with the 27th overall pick in the Rule 5 Draft at the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings on Wednesday. Want to bet on MLB?
MEXICO, NY
The Spun

Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
FanSided

New York Mets making mockery of luxury tax thresholds

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen has not been shy about opening the vaults. After Jacob deGrom spurned the Mets to head to Texas, the front office began another spending spree. Justin Verlander was brought on board to be the new co-ace of the rotation. Jose Quintana signed on Wednesday, adding a solid option to the middle of the Mets’ rotation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NESN

Mike White Or Zach Wilson? How Jets Plan To Approach QB Controversy

The New York Jets’ current quarterback controversy may be the weakest one yet, but it’s a quarterback controversy nonetheless. New York is stuck between a rock and a hard place as it navigates the post-Zach Wilson benching waters. On one hand, the Jets seem to have rallied around backup Mike White and currently own a playoff spot with five weeks remaining in the regular season. But Wilson was selected with the No. 2 overall pick just 20 months ago, and the Jets have essentially backed themselves into a corner with him. If he’s chosen to start again, that will likely be his final opportunity before New York moves on permanently.
NEW YORK STATE

