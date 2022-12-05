“It’s embarrassing as a Black person to say I live here in Evanston,” said Donna Walker at a meeting to discuss the proposed elementary school for the Fifth Ward and future of the Fleetwood-Jourdain Community Center. School and city officials don’t respect the Black community, she said. Walker, owner of the Cutting Edge Hair Gallery, said the Church and Dodge commercial area around her store only recently received Christmas lights from the city. She and several other African Americans questioned plans for the Fifth Ward. Asked Priscilla Giles, “How can we trust you?” (Photo by Richard Cahan)

EVANSTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO