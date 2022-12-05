Read full article on original website
Latest news from Evanston: Your Thursday daily digest
Good Thursday morning, Evanston. Albert Ferguson and his 2-year-old son Logan reflect the lights and the wonder of the CTA Holiday Train as they ride through Evanston on Wednesday. Logan was a bit overwhelmed by it all, his dad said. The holidays can be overwhelming, whether you’re 2, 22 or 72. So, for music to soothe those jingle-jangled nerves, check out the RoundTable’s list of holiday concerts. Now, on to more news.
evanstonroundtable.com
At This Time
“It’s embarrassing as a Black person to say I live here in Evanston,” said Donna Walker at a meeting to discuss the proposed elementary school for the Fifth Ward and future of the Fleetwood-Jourdain Community Center. School and city officials don’t respect the Black community, she said. Walker, owner of the Cutting Edge Hair Gallery, said the Church and Dodge commercial area around her store only recently received Christmas lights from the city. She and several other African Americans questioned plans for the Fifth Ward. Asked Priscilla Giles, “How can we trust you?” (Photo by Richard Cahan)
evanstonroundtable.com
Picturing Evanston
Watch out: The handrail at Grace Lutheran Church on South Boulevard and Wesley Avenue is alive. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner. The RoundTable will try to post comments within...
evanstonroundtable.com
Middle school debate league is up and running – but D65 opts out
There is a new Midwest Middle School Debate League that could include Evanston/Skokie District 65 if the school district chose to opt in. But instead, the district said this week it prefers to pause its debate program this year in order to develop an in-house program to launch in fall of 2023.
evanstonroundtable.com
Number of D65 students experiencing homelessness way up
Hundreds of students in Evanston/Skokie District 65 are actively housing insecure – living on the street, in shelters or with a relative or friend – and the district is looking for any open units or rooms that could house them. For the last several years, about 250 students...
evanstonroundtable.com
Eye on Evanston: Thoughts on Design | A primer on Evanston landmark districts
In the preceding four-part series of “Thoughts on Design” columns published in October and November, the argument was made to consider revisiting Anne Earle’s 1988 proposal to nominate the Northwest Evanston Historic District. Should such an effort emerge, it is important for the community to fully understand the facts about historic districts.
evanstonroundtable.com
Architects to unveil four design concepts for new Fifth Ward school
Evanston/Skokie District 65, alongside city staff and architecture and construction firm Cordogan Clark, will present four potential designs of the new Fifth Ward school campus at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at a community meeting at the Fleetwood-Jourdain Community Center, 1655 Foster St. Representatives from Cordogan Clark are expected...
evanstonroundtable.com
New holiday festival set to light up Fifth Ward
The Central Evanston Business Association (CEBA) is hosting its first holiday festival and tree lighting ceremony from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Church Street and Dodge Avenue. For the past four years, without much hoopla, CEBA has adorned Church and Dodge with a Christmas tree, said CEBA...
evanstonroundtable.com
‘Leave Fleetwood alone’ – Fifth Ward residents voice concerns about new school plans
Fleetwood-Jourdain Community Center, an historic building tied to the Fifth Ward and its families, should not be torn down and rebuilt, many residents argued strenuously Tuesday night during a sometimes contentious community meeting about the future of the neighborhood and its new school. More than 150 Evanstonians filled the Fleetwood-Jourdain...
evanstonroundtable.com
City releases ’60-day roadmap’ to address Black employees’ complaints
The city of Evanston plans to hire consultants, revamp its human resources policies and revise its training in its most comprehensive response to more than 60 allegations of racial discrimination made by an anonymous group of Black city employees last month. The city finalized the 60-day roadmap last week after...
evanstonroundtable.com
Reparations Youth Art Contest submission deadline extended to Jan. 9
The City’s Reparations Committee has extended the deadline of its Reparations Youth Art Contest to Jan. 9. As a part of the contest, Evanston youth are encouraged to submit art that responds to the question, “What comes to mind when you think of reparations?” Participate by submitting art in any form for a chance to win $200!
evanstonroundtable.com
Call to artists: City seeking light installations for new event, deadline Dec. 11
Light the Night, a brand-new event hosted by the City of Evanston, will take place on the evening of Saturday, January 21. Evanston Parks and Recreation will publish a map with the locations of 9 different light installations in pubic spaces throughout the city. The event will begin at sundown at the Noyes Cultural Art Center where hot chocolate will be passed out along with the map.
evanstonroundtable.com
‘Understaffed, underpaid:’ Local Starbucks workers file union petition
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the spelling of the barista’s name. The RoundTable regrets the error. Workers at the Starbucks store at 519 Main St., one of three stand-alone Starbucks in Evanston, have filed to organize a union. “We’re doing this because we’re severely...
evanstonroundtable.com
Preservation Commission adopts new plan with ‘ambitious goals’
Editor’s note: This story has updated to clarify that Cade Sterling’s quoted comments were made after the public meeting. The Preservation Commission, in a quick meeting Tuesday, Dec. 6, unanimously passed a new long-range plan with key goals for historic preservation and community engagement. Cade Sterling, a city...
evanstonroundtable.com
Economic Development backs two businesses with big plans
Editor’s note: At its Nov. 30 meeting, the Economic Development Committee also considered a request for $475,000 from Bookends & Beginnings. That story is here. Two businesses are asking the city to help them with big plans. And last week, they cleared the latest hurdle on the way to to the City Council to ensure funding approval.
