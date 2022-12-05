Read full article on original website
Column: Nelson Cruz says Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. needs to outwork, not outrun PED stain
Nationals DH says 'He's the only one who can control what's going on after this' during Winter Meetings
Yardbarker
Yankees Rumors: Bockbuster trade could situate outfield for years to come
The New York Yankees have been connected to Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds multiple times over the past few seasons, but things are getting a bit more real after Reynolds requested a trade over the weekend. The Yankees’ interest in Reynolds is quite straightforward and justifiable, he’s one of the...
Chaim Bloom Reacts To Reported Xander Bogaerts-Padres Deal
Red Sox fans were left stunned as the clock struck midnight and Wednesday turned to Thursday when Xander Bogaerts reportedly agreed to a massive 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres. Boston had been the only team Bogaerts knew and things looked to be positive for the Red Sox on...
Red Sox Place Fan Favorite Slugger On Trade Block After Rocky Stint In Boston
The Boston Red Sox are unsurprisingly making first baseman Bobby Dalbec available via trade after a brutal season.
Japanese Star Kodai Senga Will Likely Sign with One of these Six Teams
According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, the New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers are all in the mix for Japanese star pitcher Kodai Senga.
One-time Cubs target Bogaerts lands massive deal with Padres
Xander Bogaerts is the latest domino to fall in the free agent shortstop market, agreeing to a 11-year, $280 million deal with the Padres, according to multiple reports. Bogaerts has been linked to the Cubs at various points this winter. They at one point early in the process kicked the tires on him before turning their attention to Carlos Correa and Dansby Swanson.
Red Sox Reportedly Looking To Snatch Former All-Star Slugger From Yankees
The Red Sox are looking to make a move
Yardbarker
Padres sign SS Xander Bogaerts to monster 11-year deal
The San Diego Padres took huge swings on some free agents this week and missed. But they finally knocked one out of the park on Wednesday night. The Padres have signed Xander Bogaerts to an 11-year, $280M deal. San Diego had been aggressive at the winter meetings, which are taking...
Brewers GM Matt Arnold confirms which position team wants to upgrade
Brewers general manager Matt Arnold says that the club is looking to improve behind the plate, per Curt Hugg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. When asked if they were more likely to pursue trades or free agents, Arnold said it’s “hard to handicap.”. The Brewers used a fairly...
Cubs Free Agent Willson Contreras Agrees to Deal With Cardinals
Cubs FA Contreras agrees to 5-year deal with rival Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After a 2022 season full of trade rumors and emotional goodbyes, it’s real this time. And not only is Willson Contreras officially leaving the Cubs, but he’s joining the division rival Cardinals as...
Willson Contreras has received offers from Cardinals, Astros
The market for the top free agent catcher continues to come into view. Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports that Willson Contreras has received multi-year offers from both the Cardinals and Astros at this week’s Winter Meetings. A third team has also put forth an offer, according to...
MLB
Meet the newest Milwaukee Brewers after two impactful trades
It’s been an active few weeks for the Brewers as they begin forming their roster for 2023. In late November, the Brewers dealt Hunter Renfroe to the Los Angeles Angels for three young pitchers: Janson Junk, Elvis Peguero and Adam Seminaris. Just over a week later, Milwaukee added a...
Yardbarker
MLB Insider Reveals A Major Padres Question Around MLB
The San Diego Padres have come close to landing a couple of big free agents in the past few days. In fact, the offers the Padres gave to both notable free agents, those being Aaron Judge and Trea Turner, were worth more than the offers that they ended up accepting.
Twins reportedly make offer to catcher Christian Vazquez
The Twins made a formal offer to free-agent catcher Christian Vazquez, reports Darren Wolfson of SKOR North Radio and 5 Eyewitness News (Twitter link). Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said early in the offseason that his club hoped to bring in a catcher to split time with 25-year-old Ryan Jeffers — ideally one who can provide some offense against right-handed pitching, given the righty-swinging Jeffers’ stout .263/.344/.450 career batting line against lefties (which includes a .306/.377/.532 slash in 2022). The market is quite thin on lefty-hitting catchers, however, and the Twins aren’t necessarily interested in a strict platoon anyhow. Both Falvey and GM Thad Levine have spoken of a more even distribution of playing time between their two primary catchers next season, whomever the new addition might be.
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox among teams interested in Dansby Swanson
Is Dansby Swanson the Boston Red Sox' backup plan at shortstop?. Xander Bogaerts remains priority No. 1 as the two sides continue to work on a deal, but the Red Sox reportedly are among the teams that have expressed the most interest in Swanson, per MLB.com's Mark Bowman. The Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals, and Minnesota Twins also are in the mix.
Giants reportedly looking to add two outfielders
It’s no secret that the Giants are in the thick of a pursuit for the game’s top free agent outfielder Aaron Judge, but president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi says the team is looking to add a couple of outfielders this winter (via Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area).
MLB Winter Meetings: Latest signings, deals | Masataka Yoshida, Willson Contreras, Kenley Jansen, Jose Quintana
Let the wheeling and dealing begin. The free-agent market is starting to move now that the New York Yankees re-signed outfielder Aaron Judge, giving him a nine-year, $360 million contract. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here’s a rundown of the latest agreements from the MLB Winter Meetings:...
Nationals have had discussions with SP Jordan Lyles
Nationals president of baseball operations Mike Rizzo said Monday that the club plans to pursue rotation upgrades and it’s possible they have some self-imposed urgency in that search. Talk Nats reports that Rizzo wants to have a pitcher locked in before the end of the Winter Meetings, which conclude...
Report: Mariners looking to add corner infielder, outfielder in free agency
The Mariners have been more focused on the trade market than free agency this winter, adding Kolten Wong from the Brewers and Teoscar Hernandez from the Blue Jays, and while there are additions still to be made, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports that it’s unlikely they’ll add significant piece through free agency. With that being said, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times relays that Jerry Dipoto would ideally like to add one or two bats, including a right-handed corner outfielder, or a corner infielder.
Padres are World Series or bust after Xander Bogaerts signing
The Winter Meetings wrapped up on Wednesday, and by late Wednesday night, pretty much everyone was departing from San Diego. One person who wasn’t was Xander Bogaerts. Bogaerts (who was actually in Phoenix watching the Suns take on the Boston Celtics in the NBA) provided one last big bang for the Winter Meetings when he signed a massive 11-year, $280 million deal with the Padres.
MLB Trade Rumors
