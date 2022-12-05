ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Yankees Rumors: Bockbuster trade could situate outfield for years to come

The New York Yankees have been connected to Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds multiple times over the past few seasons, but things are getting a bit more real after Reynolds requested a trade over the weekend. The Yankees’ interest in Reynolds is quite straightforward and justifiable, he’s one of the...
NESN

Chaim Bloom Reacts To Reported Xander Bogaerts-Padres Deal

Red Sox fans were left stunned as the clock struck midnight and Wednesday turned to Thursday when Xander Bogaerts reportedly agreed to a massive 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres. Boston had been the only team Bogaerts knew and things looked to be positive for the Red Sox on...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports Chicago

One-time Cubs target Bogaerts lands massive deal with Padres

Xander Bogaerts is the latest domino to fall in the free agent shortstop market, agreeing to a 11-year, $280 million deal with the Padres, according to multiple reports. Bogaerts has been linked to the Cubs at various points this winter. They at one point early in the process kicked the tires on him before turning their attention to Carlos Correa and Dansby Swanson.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Padres sign SS Xander Bogaerts to monster 11-year deal

The San Diego Padres took huge swings on some free agents this week and missed. But they finally knocked one out of the park on Wednesday night. The Padres have signed Xander Bogaerts to an 11-year, $280M deal. San Diego had been aggressive at the winter meetings, which are taking...
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB

Meet the newest Milwaukee Brewers after two impactful trades

It’s been an active few weeks for the Brewers as they begin forming their roster for 2023. In late November, the Brewers dealt Hunter Renfroe to the Los Angeles Angels for three young pitchers: Janson Junk, Elvis Peguero and Adam Seminaris. Just over a week later, Milwaukee added a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

MLB Insider Reveals A Major Padres Question Around MLB

The San Diego Padres have come close to landing a couple of big free agents in the past few days. In fact, the offers the Padres gave to both notable free agents, those being Aaron Judge and Trea Turner, were worth more than the offers that they ended up accepting.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Twins reportedly make offer to catcher Christian Vazquez

The Twins made a formal offer to free-agent catcher Christian Vazquez, reports Darren Wolfson of SKOR North Radio and 5 Eyewitness News (Twitter link). Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said early in the offseason that his club hoped to bring in a catcher to split time with 25-year-old Ryan Jeffers — ideally one who can provide some offense against right-handed pitching, given the righty-swinging Jeffers’ stout .263/.344/.450 career batting line against lefties (which includes a .306/.377/.532 slash in 2022). The market is quite thin on lefty-hitting catchers, however, and the Twins aren’t necessarily interested in a strict platoon anyhow. Both Falvey and GM Thad Levine have spoken of a more even distribution of playing time between their two primary catchers next season, whomever the new addition might be.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox among teams interested in Dansby Swanson

Is Dansby Swanson the Boston Red Sox' backup plan at shortstop?. Xander Bogaerts remains priority No. 1 as the two sides continue to work on a deal, but the Red Sox reportedly are among the teams that have expressed the most interest in Swanson, per MLB.com's Mark Bowman. The Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals, and Minnesota Twins also are in the mix.
BOSTON, MA
MLB Trade Rumors

Giants reportedly looking to add two outfielders

It’s no secret that the Giants are in the thick of a pursuit for the game’s top free agent outfielder Aaron Judge, but president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi says the team is looking to add a couple of outfielders this winter (via Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area).
MLB Trade Rumors

Nationals have had discussions with SP Jordan Lyles

Nationals president of baseball operations Mike Rizzo said Monday that the club plans to pursue rotation upgrades and it’s possible they have some self-imposed urgency in that search. Talk Nats reports that Rizzo wants to have a pitcher locked in before the end of the Winter Meetings, which conclude...
WASHINGTON, DC
MLB Trade Rumors

Report: Mariners looking to add corner infielder, outfielder in free agency

The Mariners have been more focused on the trade market than free agency this winter, adding Kolten Wong from the Brewers and Teoscar Hernandez from the Blue Jays, and while there are additions still to be made, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports that it’s unlikely they’ll add significant piece through free agency. With that being said, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times relays that Jerry Dipoto would ideally like to add one or two bats, including a right-handed corner outfielder, or a corner infielder.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Padres are World Series or bust after Xander Bogaerts signing

The Winter Meetings wrapped up on Wednesday, and by late Wednesday night, pretty much everyone was departing from San Diego. One person who wasn’t was Xander Bogaerts. Bogaerts (who was actually in Phoenix watching the Suns take on the Boston Celtics in the NBA) provided one last big bang for the Winter Meetings when he signed a massive 11-year, $280 million deal with the Padres.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy