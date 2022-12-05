Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Huntsville is Spending a Million to Recruit Workers but the City Still Needs a Solid Plan to Address Affordable HousingZack LoveHuntsville, AL
New Company Purchases the Huntsville Contract to Pick up Blue Recycle Carts After Bankruptcy & 2,000 Complaints CallsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
6 Cities You Should Move to in AlabamaJameson StewardAlabama State
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Popular record-holding store chain opens another new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersAthens, AL
Related
WAFF
The Orion Amphitheater gets festive this month with Christkindlmarket
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Arts Huntsville and The Orion Amphitheater are getting festive this month with a Christkindlmarket!. The special event combines German and European traditions with a little north Alabama flair. At the event, you can find over 60 artists featured with a blend of holiday food, drink, and music.
WAFF
SCOUTED: Shopping for the littles at Little Cotton Shoppe
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Shopping for little kids can be so fun. Everything is so small, more colorful and something about it seems extra sweet. If you’re looking for some of the best clothes and toys for your littles this season, Dawn Pumpelly, owner and editor of The Scout Guide Huntsville, is showing us some of the best ideas at Little Cotton Shoppe!
WHNT-TV
Christmas Lights: Woodmont Avenue in Huntsville
MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Woodmont Avenue in Huntsville. The...
Books-A-Million opens new Huntsville location
The Huntsville Books-A-Million moved out of its North Memorial Parkway location in June and officially opened its new location, just down the road, off South Memorial Parkway.
‘Relish’ the opportunity to see the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile this weekend in Alabama
'Relish' the opportunity to 'ketchup' with the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile and 'meat' hotdoggers Bologna Beth and Jumbo Dog Jacob in Northeast Alabama.
WAAY-TV
One Generation Away to host drive-thru grocery giveaways Saturday in Athens, Huntsville
While food costs remain high, one nonprofit is providing groceries for the low, low price of free. One Generation Away will bring its mobile drive-thru food pantry to Athens and Huntsville on Saturday. The nonprofit will have produce, pantry staples and more for anyone who visits Athens High School or Milton Frank Stadium from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., or until all the food has been given out.
Look down the highway. Is it a bird? A plane? Nope. It’s a Wienermobile! And it’s coming to Alabama.
Few people, err, vehicles can upstage the man in the red suit with sleigh pulled by flying reindeer, but come on folks, he comes every year. This week you can see something really special in north Alabama – the famous Oscar Meyer Wienermobile. The iconic hotdog with wheels will...
WAFF
Huntsville clinic sees drop in donations; leaders blame trickle down effect of inflation
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A local methadone clinic needs help to build up its free closet and pantry. Behavioral Health Group leaders say their donations are at an all-time low. Counselor Christi Mozo says her clinic is seeing a trickle-down effect when it comes to inflation. Their pantry and closet...
WAFF
Prepare for road closures ahead of Mix 96.9 Von Braun Center Huntsville Christmas Parade
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department has announced the closure of roads for the Mix 96.9 Von Braun Center Huntsville Christmas Parade. The parade will start at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, road closures will start at 5:00 p.m. and last through the entire parade. The route...
WAAY-TV
Madison County family robbed of all their Christmas decorations
A real-life Grinch robbed one Madison County family of all of their Christmas decorations. Every single Christmas item was stolen. While years' worth of nativity scenes and ornaments are a costly loss, the family said the greatest loss is the keepsakes that cannot be replaced. "That's all that's left of...
WAFF
50th Anniversary: Apollo 17 astronaut reminisces about his time on the moon
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Apollo 17 mission, the final Apollo mission to the moon, began 50 years ago, today. The Apollo 17 mission lifted off from Launch Pad 39A on December 7, 1972 and carried the Saturn V Rocket which was a Huntsville design. Dr. Harrison Schmitt, an astronaut...
WAAY-TV
Athens Post Office to host career fair for open USPS positions in 10 North Alabama communities
The U.S. Postal Service is looking for workers to fill open positions in 10 North Alabama communities. To that end, members of the Alabama-Mississippi District management team and local Postmasters will be gathering at Athens Post Office from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. They'll be available to meet with the public and answer any questions that applicants may have about working for USPS.
Huntsville Animal Services is seeking a ‘Home for the Holidays’ for homeless pets
Huntsville Animal Services is asking for community members to give homeless pets a Home for the Holidays.
Jackson County Schools to go virtual for Friday, December 9
Jackson County Schools will have an e-Learning day on Friday, December 9, according to a statement from Superintendent Jason Davidson.
WAFF
Tips for small business owners from Tish Hardric & Associates, LLC
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Do you ever dream about starting your own business? Or maybe you have a business but don’t know what to do with it. Don’t give up on your dreams, get some guidance!. Tish Henderson is the CEO and Founder of Tish Hardric...
Albany Herald
DAVID CARROLL: 'Drunker than Cooter Brown'
I’m quite proud of my rural upbringing in Bryant, Ala. We had only one school, one restaurant, and no traffic lights. We used to grow cotton, then flowers, and of course potatoes. I mean ‘taters. The late country comedian Minnie Pearl spent some time near my neck of...
WAFF
Jackson County Schools to have e-Learning day on Friday
JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Jackson County Schools District has announced that all of its students will turn to e-Learning on Friday, Dec. 9. Superintendent Jason Davidson says the reason why the schools are going virtual is due to a “variety of factors.”
WAFF
Huntsville Police Officer gives tips on how to avoid porch pirates
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The more we buy online, the greater the threat of so-called porch pirates stealing our gifts. According to a new report by SafeWise, a home security company, there have been 260 million packages stolen from porches across the country in the last year. This is up by 50 million from the year before, totaling nearly $20 billion worth of stolen items per year.
WAFF
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police say a local man took the concept of grab-and-go and really ran with it, all the way out of a store. A local Walgreens was the target of a pretty significant theft and is now out thousands of dollars because of it. Officers with the...
WAFF
Huntsville City Schools parents voice frustration as children’s winter program is forced to relocate
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: Students and parents at Chaffee Elementary have a sense of relief after the venue of their play was approved after being subjected to cancellation. A winter performance from students at Chaffee Elementary was subject to being canceled based on its venue. ”I haven’t told her...
Comments / 0