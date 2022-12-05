ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Orion Amphitheater gets festive this month with Christkindlmarket

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Arts Huntsville and The Orion Amphitheater are getting festive this month with a Christkindlmarket!. The special event combines German and European traditions with a little north Alabama flair. At the event, you can find over 60 artists featured with a blend of holiday food, drink, and music.
SCOUTED: Shopping for the littles at Little Cotton Shoppe

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Shopping for little kids can be so fun. Everything is so small, more colorful and something about it seems extra sweet. If you’re looking for some of the best clothes and toys for your littles this season, Dawn Pumpelly, owner and editor of The Scout Guide Huntsville, is showing us some of the best ideas at Little Cotton Shoppe!
Christmas Lights: Woodmont Avenue in Huntsville

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Woodmont Avenue in Huntsville. The...
One Generation Away to host drive-thru grocery giveaways Saturday in Athens, Huntsville

While food costs remain high, one nonprofit is providing groceries for the low, low price of free. One Generation Away will bring its mobile drive-thru food pantry to Athens and Huntsville on Saturday. The nonprofit will have produce, pantry staples and more for anyone who visits Athens High School or Milton Frank Stadium from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., or until all the food has been given out.
Madison County family robbed of all their Christmas decorations

A real-life Grinch robbed one Madison County family of all of their Christmas decorations. Every single Christmas item was stolen. While years' worth of nativity scenes and ornaments are a costly loss, the family said the greatest loss is the keepsakes that cannot be replaced. "That's all that's left of...
Athens Post Office to host career fair for open USPS positions in 10 North Alabama communities

The U.S. Postal Service is looking for workers to fill open positions in 10 North Alabama communities. To that end, members of the Alabama-Mississippi District management team and local Postmasters will be gathering at Athens Post Office from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. They'll be available to meet with the public and answer any questions that applicants may have about working for USPS.
DAVID CARROLL: 'Drunker than Cooter Brown'

I’m quite proud of my rural upbringing in Bryant, Ala. We had only one school, one restaurant, and no traffic lights. We used to grow cotton, then flowers, and of course potatoes. I mean ‘taters. The late country comedian Minnie Pearl spent some time near my neck of...
Jackson County Schools to have e-Learning day on Friday

JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Jackson County Schools District has announced that all of its students will turn to e-Learning on Friday, Dec. 9. Superintendent Jason Davidson says the reason why the schools are going virtual is due to a “variety of factors.”
Huntsville Police Officer gives tips on how to avoid porch pirates

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The more we buy online, the greater the threat of so-called porch pirates stealing our gifts. According to a new report by SafeWise, a home security company, there have been 260 million packages stolen from porches across the country in the last year. This is up by 50 million from the year before, totaling nearly $20 billion worth of stolen items per year.
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police say a local man took the concept of grab-and-go and really ran with it, all the way out of a store. A local Walgreens was the target of a pretty significant theft and is now out thousands of dollars because of it. Officers with the...
