This week on Nation's Restaurant News the top story was Bertucci’s files for bankruptcy for the second time in four years. According to the court documents filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court with the Middle District of Florida on Dec. 5, the casual-dining Italian chain is at least $48.85 million in debt ($20.85 million in secured loans, $26.5 million in unsecured loans, and $1.5 million in state taxes), owing money to a few hundred creditors—mostly landlords for rent-related debts. In total, the company is claiming between $50 million and $100 million in liabilities and between $10 million and $50 million in assets.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO