nrn.com
Why Fuzzy's Taco Shop is the perfect target for Dine Brands
Welcome to First Bite, a Nation’s Restaurant News podcast, your daily source of news from NRN hosted by Holly Petre. Today, we’re talking about Dine Brands' acquisition of Fuzzy's Taco Shop. In the casual dining segment, it doesn’t get more legacy than Dine Brands Global. The company owns...
Thrillist
McDonald's Is Serving 50-Cent Double Cheeseburgers for the Next 2 Days
If there’s something fast food chains do well, it is concoct deals to lure through their doors. Ok, that’s an exaggeration. What they do well is make burgers and fries. But they also pile up deals. McDonald’s is not immune. It has stacked up a series of deals...
nrn.com
Restaurant brands that entered the metaverse in 2022
If we had to boil the restaurant industry in 2022 down to a few buzzwords, one of them would definitely be the metaverse. While a large percentage of consumers still has no idea what the metaverse is, or how to access it, restaurants are increasingly betting on the future of the brand engagement opportunities available in virtual reality.
nrn.com
Trending this week: Chick-fil-A launches its first merchandise line
This week on Nation's Restaurant News the top story was Bertucci’s files for bankruptcy for the second time in four years. According to the court documents filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court with the Middle District of Florida on Dec. 5, the casual-dining Italian chain is at least $48.85 million in debt ($20.85 million in secured loans, $26.5 million in unsecured loans, and $1.5 million in state taxes), owing money to a few hundred creditors—mostly landlords for rent-related debts. In total, the company is claiming between $50 million and $100 million in liabilities and between $10 million and $50 million in assets.
nrn.com
Chef Michael Mina’s restaurant group names Jason Himber its new CEO
San Francisco-based Mina Group has named Jason Himber as its new CEO, effective immediately. Himber has served as president of the Mina Group since 2021, with increasing responsibilities that include operations, real estate, construction, development and marketing. In his new role, he will be responsible for the company’s performance and growth strategy, while continuing to oversee key business functions.
nrn.com
3 of 4 consumers plan to tap restaurants in holiday season
About 77% of consumers plan to use restaurants in some way during the winter holiday season, a new National Restaurant Association survey finds. The Washington, D.C.-based group’s survey, conducted online Nov. 18-20 among 1,002 adults, found 57% of respondents planned to go out to eat at a restaurant, while 50% expected to order takeout or delivery for a gathering at home, during the holidays. One in four consumers planned to do both.
nrn.com
Uber Eats has to pay Chicago $10 million for listing restaurants without permission
Uber Eats agreed to pay the city of Chicago $10 million as a legal settlement for listing Chicago restaurants in both Uber’s and Postmates’ apps without the restaurants’ consent, according to reporting from the Chicago Tribune on Dec. 5. The legal agreement is the result of a two-year investigation into Uber’s practices and the company was found in violation of Chicago’s emergency fee cap ordinance, and other advertising-related conduct, according to a press release from Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office.
nrn.com
Fiesta Restaurant Group CEO steps down; CFO assumes role
Fiesta Restaurant Group CEO Rich Stockinger has stepped down from his role effective immediately. CFO Dirk Montgomery will serve as interim CEO while the parent company of Pollo Tropical searches for a permanent CEO. In a press release, Fiesta Restaurant Group said Stockinger is pursuing other interests. “We thank Rich...
nrn.com
Starbucks Odyssey launches today: Will it shape the future of branding in the metaverse?
Starbucks has finally launched a beta version of its metaverse — the Starbucks Odyssey — on Dec. 8 after initially announcing the Web3 experience in September. Although restaurants have been dipping their toes and marketing budgets into the metaverse all year, it feels like the party is just getting started now that one of the biggest foodservice companies in the world has joined in.
nrn.com
Convenience, quality weigh heavily in restaurant delivery value equation
With the rate of inflation rising to near double digits in the U.S., consumers are tightening their belts and cutting back on discretionary purchases. Exactly what is discretionary, however, may vary based on each individual’s situation. In the minds of many hungry, time-starved consumers — especially Gen Z and millennials — paying a delivery fee to enjoy a restaurant meal may be considered an affordable expense and factor into the value equation.
