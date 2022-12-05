ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPBS

Questions over Chula Vista's new privacy policy

Chula Vista officials claim a new policy bans the sale of data picked up by police surveillance tools, but privacy advocates warn most personal information could still lawfully be sold. In other news, Southwestern College and San Diego State University have just received grants to support more Hispanic students in healthcare careers. Plus, sea lions have made themselves quite at home at the Oceanside Harbor, and boat owners there don’t like it.
CHULA VISTA, CA
Coast News

Republican gains could mean changes for SANDAG, Ikhrata

REGION — The results of the November election will likely transform the San Diego Association of Governments board of directors and may push out the agency’s chief executive officer, Hasan Ikhrata, who has been challenged for questionable spending. Newly-elected mayors in Escondido, Chula Vista and National City, along...
ESCONDIDO, CA
KPBS

Q&A: COVID expert on worse-than-expected winter surge

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising dramatically across the nation. How deadly will this surge be? And what can we do to protect ourselves and our loved ones over the holidays? Next, when you think of San Diego’s Mira Mesa neighborhood you might think of car-dependent strip malls and vast open spaces. But a recently approved blueprint could bring big changes to the neighborhood. Then, as Russia’s war on Ukraine continues to rage, we bring you the story of a North County family torn apart by the war and U.S. immigration policy. Then, most commercial and residential property owners in North Park belong to a business district that pays for upkeep of the high-traffic neighborhood. Starting next month, they will pay an extra tax to pay for landscaping, sanitation cleanup, and hiring private security. Next, at this point, it’s not clear if Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter purchase will be able to make a go of it in the long run. But the buy-out has gotten a lot of people thinking about whether the world’s social media platforms should remain in the hands of just a few billionaires. Finally, Warwick’s head book buyer of 34 years shares some thoughts on the industry.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diego City launches Regional Cyber Lab to bolster local cybersecurity

The city of San Diego on Tuesday launched the Regional Cyber Lab to help small businesses and local public agencies combat cyberattacks. The city received $928,000 in grants from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to start the lab. The goal is to bolster local cybersecurity through collaboration and coordination.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Police begin enforcing San Diego's sidewalk vendor ordinance in Gaslamp

The San Diego Police Department started enforcing the sidewalk vendor ordinance this past weekend. So, how did it go? KPBS Reporter Melissa Mae went down to the Gaslamp District to get an update. The San Diego Police Department started enforcing the city's sidewalk vending ordinance last weekend. Michael Trimble, executive...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Local family helps Russian relative escape war

A North County family helps a Russian relative escape the war against Ukraine. In other news, Barrio Logan residents may be getting relief from pungent odors coming from a biofuels plant on Newton Avenue. Plus, property owners in North Park this year approved a new tax on themselves to fund extra cleanups, landscaping and other improvements on streets and storefronts.
SAN DIEGO, CA
oceana.org

San Diego, California’s Second-Largest City, Bans Plastic Foam

Today, San Diego lawmakers passed an ordinance prohibiting plastic-foam foodware and coolers, as well as making utensils and straws available to patrons upon request only, making it the latest Southern California city to tackle the plastic pollution crisis through policy. Under the new law, retailers, hotels, and restaurants would be prohibited from distributing any type of plastic-foam foodware, as well as egg cartons and non-encased coolers. With over 1.4 million people living in San Diego, this is a significant step in curbing plastic pollution.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

New affordable homes in Escondido

Hundreds of families signed up for a chance at a brand new affordable home in Escondido, but only 10 of the applicants will get a new set of house keys. In other news, flu and COVID-19 cases are being tracked through wastewater, as hospitals deal with surges in both viruses. Plus, longtime San Diego LGBTQ activist, Nicole Murray Ramirez is honored with a street sign.
ESCONDIDO, CA
kusi.com

Bull’s Smokin’ BBQ restaurant vandalized by homeless people

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As San Diego’s homeless population continues to soar to new highs, Mayor Todd Gloria has yet to publicly address the issue and take any responsibility. Since Mayor Gloria took office, the homeless population in Downtown San Diego alone has nearly tripled. Bull’s Smokin’ BBQ...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy