Why is San Diego falling so far behind on housing? Here are a few reasons
San Diego’s building department is overwhelmed by permit applications and grossly understaffed to meet demand, using antiquated technology and redundant processes to authorize new housing. Those are among the findings of a 22-page report that attempts to answer why the city is so “woefully off pace” from meeting housing...
KPBS
Questions over Chula Vista's new privacy policy
Chula Vista officials claim a new policy bans the sale of data picked up by police surveillance tools, but privacy advocates warn most personal information could still lawfully be sold. In other news, Southwestern College and San Diego State University have just received grants to support more Hispanic students in healthcare careers. Plus, sea lions have made themselves quite at home at the Oceanside Harbor, and boat owners there don’t like it.
Coast News
Republican gains could mean changes for SANDAG, Ikhrata
REGION — The results of the November election will likely transform the San Diego Association of Governments board of directors and may push out the agency’s chief executive officer, Hasan Ikhrata, who has been challenged for questionable spending. Newly-elected mayors in Escondido, Chula Vista and National City, along...
Opinion: Mobile Homes Are Overlooked as a Way to Quickly Expand Affordable Senior Housing
There will be nearly 1 million people over the age of 60 living in San Diego County in just 12 years so the dire need for affordable senior housing cannot be overstated. One of the most efficient — and widely overlooked — ways to increase the region’s senior housing inventory is to open more mobile home parks.
National City adopts rent cap on mobile home parks
National City leaders will consider adopting a city ordinance to cap rent increases at mobile home parks.
KPBS
Q&A: COVID expert on worse-than-expected winter surge
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising dramatically across the nation. How deadly will this surge be? And what can we do to protect ourselves and our loved ones over the holidays? Next, when you think of San Diego’s Mira Mesa neighborhood you might think of car-dependent strip malls and vast open spaces. But a recently approved blueprint could bring big changes to the neighborhood. Then, as Russia’s war on Ukraine continues to rage, we bring you the story of a North County family torn apart by the war and U.S. immigration policy. Then, most commercial and residential property owners in North Park belong to a business district that pays for upkeep of the high-traffic neighborhood. Starting next month, they will pay an extra tax to pay for landscaping, sanitation cleanup, and hiring private security. Next, at this point, it’s not clear if Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter purchase will be able to make a go of it in the long run. But the buy-out has gotten a lot of people thinking about whether the world’s social media platforms should remain in the hands of just a few billionaires. Finally, Warwick’s head book buyer of 34 years shares some thoughts on the industry.
KPBS
10 families to be selected for Habitat for Humanity affordable housing in Escondido
Zillow estimates the average price of a home in Escondido is $800,000. So it may not be not surprising that hundreds of families signed up for a chance to live in $300,000 homes being built by San Diego Habitat for Humanity — an opportunity open for 10 families. “We...
KPBS
San Diego City launches Regional Cyber Lab to bolster local cybersecurity
The city of San Diego on Tuesday launched the Regional Cyber Lab to help small businesses and local public agencies combat cyberattacks. The city received $928,000 in grants from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to start the lab. The goal is to bolster local cybersecurity through collaboration and coordination.
KPBS
Police begin enforcing San Diego's sidewalk vendor ordinance in Gaslamp
The San Diego Police Department started enforcing the sidewalk vendor ordinance this past weekend. So, how did it go? KPBS Reporter Melissa Mae went down to the Gaslamp District to get an update. The San Diego Police Department started enforcing the city's sidewalk vending ordinance last weekend. Michael Trimble, executive...
San Diego County reaches settlement after $85M verdict in Lucky Phounsy case
The County of San Diego has reached a settlement with the family of Lucky Phounsy, who died after he was beaten, tased, and restrained with his hands and feet bound behind his back by deputies.
FBI detains suspect near FOX 5 San Diego studios
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) used flash-bang grenades to detain a suspect next to the FOX 5 studios in Kearny Mesa Wednesday.
San Diego travel agent charged with embezzling funds for canceled school trips
A San Diego-based travel agent has been charged with embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars paid by more than 150 parents for school trips that were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
kusi.com
Kensington residents outraged as City of San Diego attempts to replace street lamps
KENSINGTON (KUSI) – Controversy in the Kensington neighborhood. Many residents say the community is known for their antique street lamps, and are shocked to learn the City of San Diego wants to replace them with look-a-like fixtures. The City of San Diego tells residents the look-a-like’s are “safer.”...
Couple says unsheltered person attacked husband in downtown San Diego
SAN DIEGO — A San Diego man says he was attacked in downtown by an unsheltered person and he caught some of what happened on his iPhone camera. Then, his wife contacted CBS 8 with their story and cell phone video, seen in the video featured in this story.
KPBS
Local family helps Russian relative escape war
A North County family helps a Russian relative escape the war against Ukraine. In other news, Barrio Logan residents may be getting relief from pungent odors coming from a biofuels plant on Newton Avenue. Plus, property owners in North Park this year approved a new tax on themselves to fund extra cleanups, landscaping and other improvements on streets and storefronts.
oceana.org
San Diego, California’s Second-Largest City, Bans Plastic Foam
Today, San Diego lawmakers passed an ordinance prohibiting plastic-foam foodware and coolers, as well as making utensils and straws available to patrons upon request only, making it the latest Southern California city to tackle the plastic pollution crisis through policy. Under the new law, retailers, hotels, and restaurants would be prohibited from distributing any type of plastic-foam foodware, as well as egg cartons and non-encased coolers. With over 1.4 million people living in San Diego, this is a significant step in curbing plastic pollution.
KPBS
New affordable homes in Escondido
Hundreds of families signed up for a chance at a brand new affordable home in Escondido, but only 10 of the applicants will get a new set of house keys. In other news, flu and COVID-19 cases are being tracked through wastewater, as hospitals deal with surges in both viruses. Plus, longtime San Diego LGBTQ activist, Nicole Murray Ramirez is honored with a street sign.
KPBS
Amid staffing shortages, $50,000 sign on bonuses offered for new Falck paramedics
Facing staffing shortages, the city of San Diego’s ambulance provider, Falck, will offer $50,000 sign-on bonuses for full-time paramedics. The incentive comes ahead of an expected busy season for hospitals. Falck San Diego’s Managing Director Jeff Behm said he knows staffing levels are not what they promised. It hurts...
kusi.com
Bull’s Smokin’ BBQ restaurant vandalized by homeless people
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As San Diego’s homeless population continues to soar to new highs, Mayor Todd Gloria has yet to publicly address the issue and take any responsibility. Since Mayor Gloria took office, the homeless population in Downtown San Diego alone has nearly tripled. Bull’s Smokin’ BBQ...
Residents in Serra Mesa: Squatters are living in military housing
SAN DIEGO — Neighbors in Serra Mesa are worried about a house on Murray Ridge Road in the Liberty Military Housing neighborhood where they said squatters have moved in, creating an unsafe feeling for families in the area. “It’s the most uneasy feeling. It’s eerie,” said a neighbor and...
