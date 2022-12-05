Read full article on original website
WCIA
Running out of time to catch Wild Lights holiday display at Miller Park Zoo
Need help getting into the Holiday Season? Join us for an evening walk through the Zoo all decked out with lights and decorations for the Holiday’s. There will be face painting by our friend The ZooLady and her Crew, games for the kids (kids at heart too!) craft, and a few vendors. Enjoy some hot chocolate and an opportunity to purchase a $3 kit to make your own s’more!
WAND TV
Little Miracles for Christmas to help struggling families this holiday season
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Local Danville couple Kasey and Daniel Swank started Little Miracles for Christmas to ensure every child could experience Christmas magic. “It started as a Covid-19 thing. We put the chairs six feet apart, we had hand sanitizer, masks, and everything. That was just for pictures with Santa,” said Kasey Swank.
‘Lights on Prairieview’ share more than holiday cheer
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) – You might come across some elaborate holiday light displays this time of year. But in Tuscola, there’s one house that stands out from the rest. Its 3,000 lights are synchronized to music you can hear from your car, but that’s not the only reason it’s so special. If you drive past […]
smilepolitely.com
Closed for good: Everyday Kitchen Restaurant, Cafe, and holiday Miracle Bar
Everyday Kitchen Restaurant, Bar, Cafe, and even the pop-up Miracle Bar have closed permanently, as of yesterday. The restaurant was a handsome place for dinner, and Julie just visited the seasonal Miracle Bar for festive drinks. All reservations for dinner at Everyday Kitchen and for Miracle Bar have been cancelled.
Weekly Holiday Happenings in Central Illinois: Dec. 7
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With so many events happening throughout Central Illinois this holiday season, we are continuing to put together a list of some of the merriest things to add to your calendars. Every week, we will share a new list of Holiday Happenings, so be sure to check back for more events to […]
Cunningham to host annual Luminaries of Hope, live nativity
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Cunningham Children’s Home will host its third annual drive-thru Luminaries of Hope and live nativity on its campus in Urbana. Hundreds of luminaries will be lit up on Dec. 9-10 at 6–8 p.m., including 807 Luminaries of Hope. These represent each of the youth, adults, and families the agency served this […]
Champaign restaurant abruptly announces closing
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Customers arrived at Everyday Kitchen in Champaign on Wednesday to discover that it had abruptly closed its doors permanently. The restaurant shared an announcement on Facebook, saying: “Thank you for allowing Everyday Kitchen to serve the Champaign community for the last four years. We regret to inform you that we have […]
WCIA
Cardio Tai Box at Crunch Fitness
Crunch Fitness can help people discover their wellness levels and abilities through multiple fitness amenities in their gym. In group fitness we have fiercely fun fitness classes that make serious fitness fun!. We help people discover their wellness levels and abilities through multiple fitness amenities in our gym. We have...
smilepolitely.com
Just Yolkin’ is joining the breakfast scene in Champaign
A new breakfast restaurant named Just Yolkin' will move into the space formerly occupied by Legacy Pizzeria right beside Jupiter's at The Crossing. Just Yolkin' does not yet have a website. Check out this teaser photo that Jupiter's shared on Facebook:. Just Yolkin'. 2501 Village Green Place. Champaign. Top image...
WCIA
The Other Guys spread a little joy on the CI Stage
Music and performing are what The Other Guys do best!. People enjoy the sense of tradition they get from watching us perform, as we’ve been around for 54 years and many alumni recognize us years later and can hear us sing some of the same standards that we’ve been singing since day 1. People also enjoy the way we improvise and incorporate humor into our performances.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
“Light Up Danville” Outdoor Decorating Contest – Here are the Addresses
Every year, you have that one neighbor that outdoes everyone, right (or you are that person)? They light up their homes like Clark Griswold and brighten up the whole neighborhood! On the other hand, maybe their decorations are a bit simpler and more sophisticated yet beautiful to behold. Whether silly or serious, bold or basic, decorating your home could certainly light up someone’s life this season! Therefore, we are continuing the fun with our third annual Light up Danville Outdoor Decorating Contest.
WCIA
Luminaries of Hope and Live Nativity at Cunningham Children’s Home
Cunningham is an exemplary child welfare and educational services agency that provides caring support and therapeutic interventions to more than 800 youth, adults and families this year through programs: residential treatment, three special education programs, community-based services. Cunningham is not just a children’s home anymore!. Most of our growth...
WCIA
Greens and Beans Soup packed with nutrients and “warming” spices
It’s officially Soup Weather! Guest chef, Anita Dukeman, joins us to make Greens and Beans Soup–packed with nutritious greens, herbs and spices to boost the immune system this winter season. Greens and Beans Soup. Ingredients. 1 large bunch collard greens, leaves stripped from the hard stems, washed and...
Champaign couple saves dog’s live with CPR
Dr. Sally Foote says one of the first things you can do if you're concerned about your pet's breathing is roll their lips over their teeth to check their reaction. Another step would be to elevate their back legs and tap them in between their shoulder blades to dislodge anything that might be blocking their breathing.
WCIA hosts Toys for Tots toy drive TODAY
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The holiday season is a time for giving, and what better way to give back than to give to a local child and donate to Toys for Tots. WCIA is hosting our annual Toy Drive this year in support of Toys for Tots, and we are asking you to help us […]
WCIA
Crisis Nursery Children’s Holiday Shop
All of Crisis Nursery’s fundraisers support our 24-hour emergency childcare program. The Holiday Shop is a fun way to teach children about what it means to give back to local organizations. Kids Giving Back to Kids! This event started 30 years ago!. The Safe Children program at Crisis Nursery...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Tom Hightower: This Week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honoree
The following is this week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honoree by Ashton Greer and Nicole Van Hyfte. Tom Hightower is sending ripples through the community and beyond with his leadership and initiative of acceptance, no matter where you are at in life. Tom is a 59-year-old Danville native who resides here with his wife and their 8 children. According to him, he has hundreds of kids because it does not require blood for you to provide a fathering role to people who need it.
smilepolitely.com
Have you been to El Paraiso in Downtown Urbana?
This October, El Paraiso opened their new location in Downtown Urbana and expanded their menu of delicious Latin American dishes. Formerly, El Paraiso was located inside Broadway Food Hall. Photo by Alyssa Buckley. Now El Paraiso has their own restaurant space, where The Dancing Dog Eatery & Juicery used to...
Restaurants helping feed students as e-learning continues for Shiloh Schools
HUME, Ill., (WCIA) — Restaurants are coming together across Douglas and Edgar counties. They’re making sure kids can eat, especially on days like Wednesday when they’re learning online at home. Students in the Shiloh School District are e-learning because of sicknesses going around. Morgan Wilhoit, the elementary and junior high principal, said on Monday, 90 […]
WCIA
Holiday happenings with Champaign County Forest Preserve District
Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA) Here’s a look at what’s happening with the Champaign County Forest Preserve District this month. Homer for the Holidays – Sat, Dec. 10 at Salt Fork Center. End of the year giving – Forest Preserve Friends Foundation Dark Sky and New Greenhouse Night...
