WDAM-TV
Search for suspect in Taylorsville school threat; school remains open
TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A threat at Taylorsville Attendance Center set the town on edge as law enforcement searched for the suspect. According to a Facebook post by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff and Taylorsville Police Department became aware of the threat on Wednesday. “On Wednesday, 12/07/22,...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg police seeking man on aggravated assault warrant
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A 29-year-old Hattiesburg man believed to be involved in a Tuesday afternoon shooting had an arrest warrant sworn against him. Hattiesburg police are seeking Shaquille Adams, who had an active warrant for one count of aggravated assault in connection to a shooting that occurred in the 500 block of William Carey Parkway around 1 p.m. Tuesday.
WDAM-TV
Seminary woman charged with aggravated DUI, allegedly causing the death of an unborn child
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Seminary woman was arrested Wednesday in connection to a crash that allegedly resulted in the death of an unborn child last year. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 34-year-old Rikki Blackwell, of Seminary, was arrested at a residency on Monroe Road. She was booked into the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at approximately 2:14 p.m. and charged with homicide death of an unborn child and aggravated DUI.
WDAM-TV
JCSD searching for shooting suspect’s whereabouts
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department now has the full name of a suspected shooter to go along with a nickname. JCSD sad investigators are seeking the whereabouts of Stephen Shane “Cornbread” Poole as the prime suspect in the wounding of William Parker on Saturday near Moselle.
WDAM-TV
Sheriff’s department investigating package thefts in Jones Co.
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking residents to be aware of “Porch Pirates” stealing Christmas packages this holiday season. JCSD investigators are looking into reports of package thefts on Eastview Drive on Tuesday. Delivery services showed packages delivered at two different...
WDAM-TV
Charge filed against WCHS student in Tuesday’s incident
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A charge has been filed against the Wayne County High School student in connection to Tuesday’s incident. According to the Wayne County School District Superintendent Tommy Branch, WCSD Police Chief Chris Sargent filed a charge of possession of a weapon on campus against the 16-year-old boy in Wayne County Youth Court. Other charges are possibly pending.
WDAM-TV
Forrest Co. deputy coroner rules no foul play in missing Hub City man’s death
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has provided an update on the ongoing death investigation of a Hub City man whose body was found after recently being reported missing. HPD says that according to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem, through a preliminary autopsy report done on 50-year-old...
WDAM-TV
Jasper County principal killed in one-vehicle accident
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The principal of Bay Springs High School was killed in one-vehicle accident Wednesday morning. Jasper County Deputy Coroner Jessie Crosby confirmed Wednesday afternoon that Russell Jones, 49, had been involved in a fatal accident on County Road 17 around 11 a.m. Wednesday. Crosby confirmed that...
WDAM-TV
Late-night shooting in Hattiesburg causes property damage
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg community was startled by gunfire in the early Wednesday morning hours. The Hattiesburg Police Department said that officers responded to a report of a shooting on Butler Avenue around 2 am on Wednesday, Dec. 7. At the scene, witnesses told officers that a house...
WDAM-TV
One shot in Hattiesburg domestic incident; investigation ongoing
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A possible “love triangle” resulted in one Hattiesburg man getting shot. The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to reports of a shooting on William Carey Parkway around 11:45 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. Shortly after arriving on the scene, a local hospital notified law enforcement...
Family seeking answers in Mississippi man’s death; blames law enforcement for failing son
The family of a Fayette man whose disappearance in early October ended with his remains found on a piece of private land in Taylorsville is seeking both justice and answers as to what happened to him. Rasheem Carter, 25, of Fayette, is described by his family as an intelligent, hardworking...
WDAM-TV
Tattoos, social media help identify dismembered body found in Pearl River County
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Tattoos and social media helped investigators identify the dismembered body found inside a toolbox in Pearl River County. Coroner Derek Turnage said the victim was Seth Colter Odom, 24, from Poplarville. Turnage also said Odom died of a gunshot wound, but did not clarify if there was more than one gunshot.
WDAM-TV
Jones County raid yields drugs, weapons, stolen ATV
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Drugs, weapons, digital scales, a car and even a stolen All-Terrain Vehicle were confiscated Friday when Jones County Sheriff Department narcotics agents executed a search warrant at a residence in northern Jones County. Deputies arrested Patrick Francis, 44, Laurel, and charged him with trafficking of a...
WTOK-TV
Man dead in Clarke County, another in custody on manslaughter and kidnapping charges
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp has confirmed to News 11 that a man in the Beaverdam Community is dead. Kemp said that the victim, John Parker, 42, was found unresponsive in a residence on County Road 224 Monday morning. The Parker and another individual had gotten...
WDAM-TV
Lockdown leads to student’s arrest after altercation, firearm discovered at WCHS
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Wayne County High School student has been arrested after bringing a firearm to campus Tuesday morning. According to WCHS Principal Robert Hathorn, he received reports of multiple shootings in and around the Wayne County area this past weekend that the student in question was possibly involved with.
WDAM-TV
Missing Pike Co. man found safe in Marion Co., sheriff’s office reports
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A missing man out of Pike County has been found safe in Marion County. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Roosevelt McDaniel, 79, was found safe in a wooded area off of Ivy Landing. The sheriff’s office says he appears to be fine, just dehydrated.
WDAM-TV
Dismembered body found in “large box” in northern Pearl River County
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - According to Sheriff David Allison with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office, police are investigating a dismembered male body found in a “large box” on a road in Pearl River County. The discovery was made on Saturday on Burge and River...
WDAM-TV
Mendenhall High student stabbed multiple times during school fight
SIMPSON CO. Miss. (WLBT) - A restroom fight between two teenage girls escalated to a stabbing Tuesday morning at Mendenhall High School. It happened around 8 a.m. The Simpson County Sheriff’s Department didn’t say what prompted the argument, but investigators said the injured student suffered multiple stab wounds and had to be taken to a nearby hospital.
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. investigating Saturday morning shooting in Moselle
MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - While the details may be a bit sketchy, Jones County Sheriff’s Department investigators know one. concrete fact: A man was wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in Moselle. JCSD spokesman Lance Chancellor said investigators are working on verifying the exact location of the shooting, the...
Driver ejected from truck during Jones County crash
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two drivers were injured after a crash in Jones County on Monday, December 5. The crash happened around noon on Highway 84 at Highway 29. The crash involved an 18-wheeler log truck and a GMC pickup. According to witnesses, the GMC was exiting the on-ramp to head south on Highway […]
