ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones County, MS

Comments / 2

Related
WDAM-TV

Search for suspect in Taylorsville school threat; school remains open

TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A threat at Taylorsville Attendance Center set the town on edge as law enforcement searched for the suspect. According to a Facebook post by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff and Taylorsville Police Department became aware of the threat on Wednesday. “On Wednesday, 12/07/22,...
TAYLORSVILLE, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg police seeking man on aggravated assault warrant

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A 29-year-old Hattiesburg man believed to be involved in a Tuesday afternoon shooting had an arrest warrant sworn against him. Hattiesburg police are seeking Shaquille Adams, who had an active warrant for one count of aggravated assault in connection to a shooting that occurred in the 500 block of William Carey Parkway around 1 p.m. Tuesday.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Seminary woman charged with aggravated DUI, allegedly causing the death of an unborn child

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Seminary woman was arrested Wednesday in connection to a crash that allegedly resulted in the death of an unborn child last year. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 34-year-old Rikki Blackwell, of Seminary, was arrested at a residency on Monroe Road. She was booked into the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at approximately 2:14 p.m. and charged with homicide death of an unborn child and aggravated DUI.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

JCSD searching for shooting suspect’s whereabouts

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department now has the full name of a suspected shooter to go along with a nickname. JCSD sad investigators are seeking the whereabouts of Stephen Shane “Cornbread” Poole as the prime suspect in the wounding of William Parker on Saturday near Moselle.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Sheriff’s department investigating package thefts in Jones Co.

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking residents to be aware of “Porch Pirates” stealing Christmas packages this holiday season. JCSD investigators are looking into reports of package thefts on Eastview Drive on Tuesday. Delivery services showed packages delivered at two different...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Charge filed against WCHS student in Tuesday’s incident

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A charge has been filed against the Wayne County High School student in connection to Tuesday’s incident. According to the Wayne County School District Superintendent Tommy Branch, WCSD Police Chief Chris Sargent filed a charge of possession of a weapon on campus against the 16-year-old boy in Wayne County Youth Court. Other charges are possibly pending.
WAYNE COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Jasper County principal killed in one-vehicle accident

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The principal of Bay Springs High School was killed in one-vehicle accident Wednesday morning. Jasper County Deputy Coroner Jessie Crosby confirmed Wednesday afternoon that Russell Jones, 49, had been involved in a fatal accident on County Road 17 around 11 a.m. Wednesday. Crosby confirmed that...
JASPER COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Late-night shooting in Hattiesburg causes property damage

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg community was startled by gunfire in the early Wednesday morning hours. The Hattiesburg Police Department said that officers responded to a report of a shooting on Butler Avenue around 2 am on Wednesday, Dec. 7. At the scene, witnesses told officers that a house...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

One shot in Hattiesburg domestic incident; investigation ongoing

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A possible “love triangle” resulted in one Hattiesburg man getting shot. The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to reports of a shooting on William Carey Parkway around 11:45 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. Shortly after arriving on the scene, a local hospital notified law enforcement...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones County raid yields drugs, weapons, stolen ATV

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Drugs, weapons, digital scales, a car and even a stolen All-Terrain Vehicle were confiscated Friday when Jones County Sheriff Department narcotics agents executed a search warrant at a residence in northern Jones County. Deputies arrested Patrick Francis, 44, Laurel, and charged him with trafficking of a...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Mendenhall High student stabbed multiple times during school fight

SIMPSON CO. Miss. (WLBT) - A restroom fight between two teenage girls escalated to a stabbing Tuesday morning at Mendenhall High School. It happened around 8 a.m. The Simpson County Sheriff’s Department didn’t say what prompted the argument, but investigators said the injured student suffered multiple stab wounds and had to be taken to a nearby hospital.
MENDENHALL, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones Co. investigating Saturday morning shooting in Moselle

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - While the details may be a bit sketchy, Jones County Sheriff’s Department investigators know one. concrete fact: A man was wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in Moselle. JCSD spokesman Lance Chancellor said investigators are working on verifying the exact location of the shooting, the...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Driver ejected from truck during Jones County crash

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two drivers were injured after a crash in Jones County on Monday, December 5. The crash happened around noon on Highway 84 at Highway 29. The crash involved an 18-wheeler log truck and a GMC pickup. According to witnesses, the GMC was exiting the on-ramp to head south on Highway […]
JONES COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy