'Violence and sabotage will not be tolerated': Gov. Cooper addresses Moore County substation attacks

After two power substations were shot at this past weekend, thousands of people in Moore County are facing and bracing for days without electricity. Schools in the county are still closed Tuesday, as are many businesses and restaurants. Even traffic lights aren’t working correctly, so most drivers are treating intersections as four-way stops. Schools are expected to announce by 4 p.m. Tuesday if they will open for Wednesday.

MOORE COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO