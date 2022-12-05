'Violence and sabotage will not be tolerated': Gov. Cooper addresses Moore County substation attacks

Read full article on original website
Repairs complete on Moore County substations, power restored
Duke Energy on Wednesday morning finished repairing and testing two electrical substations in Moore County that were damaged by gunfire Saturday. The company says just over 10,000 customers remained without power as of midday, and those were expected to be brought back online over the afternoon and evening. The substations...
Power expected to be restored Wednesday in Moore County, officials say
Moore County residents should expect to see power restored by Wednesday, a Duke Energy spokesperson said Tuesday. The county’s public schools are hoping to return to normal operations by Friday. “We've had a good day, we've worked hard, we've gotten some good progress done,” said Duke Energy Spokesperson Jeff...
Gov. Cooper says Moore County attack signals a 'new threat level'
Governor Roy Cooper says he wants utilities to ramp up electric grid security following Saturday’s attack on two electrical substations in Moore County, North Carolina, that knocked out power to about 45,000 customers. At a news conference Monday, Cooper said the state will consider new strategies to keep the...
New lawsuit accuses DHHS of ‘warehousing’ NC children with disabilities in foster care
Disability Rights North Carolina and the North Carolina State Conference of the NAACP have joined forces to help children of color with disabilities in the state's foster care program get more community- and home-based treatment instead of being "warehoused" in locked psychiatric facilities that can be dangerous. The civil rights...
Pellet plant permit delayed amid environmental justice concerns
State officials have delayed approving an expansion for a wood pellet plant in northeastern North Carolina while they consider concerns about how the plant affects the environment and nearby communities of color. The state Department of Environmental Quality was supposed to decide two weeks ago whether to issue an air...
NC Board of Education sends mixed message as it slow-walks teacher pay revamp
This content originally appeared in WFAE reporter Ann Doss Helms' weekly email newsletter. To get news and analysis directly in your inbox, sign up here. To hear state Board of Education Chair Eric Davis and Superintendent Catherine Truitt tell it, revising the way North Carolina licenses, supports and rewards its teachers is fundamental to helping students learn more.
Moore County resources: Where to find shelter, food, wi-fi amid power outage
After two power substations were shot at this past weekend, thousands of people in Moore County are facing and bracing for days without electricity. Schools in the county are still closed Tuesday, as are many businesses and restaurants. Even traffic lights aren’t working correctly, so most drivers are treating intersections as four-way stops. Schools are expected to announce by 4 p.m. Tuesday if they will open for Wednesday.
NC Treasurer Folwell and hospitals at odds over health pricing and transparency
A few years ago, Tom Karches' teenage son was suffering from a severe earache. It was late in the evening and the emergency room was the only option. "They brought him in and they did a strep test," Karches said. "They gave him a couple different pills... And then they sent us on our way."
