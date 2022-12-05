Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
The Dutch are tired of helping the U.S. block China from buying advanced chipmaking gear
While China wants to be self-sufficient when it comes to the production of chips, the U.S. has come up with ways to prevent this from taking place. One way that the U.S. has accomplished this is by pressuring the Netherlands to prevent Dutch firm ASML from shipping its most advanced lithography machines to China. These large and expensive machines are necessary when it comes to the production of cutting-edge chips.
France 24
US blocks more than 1,000 shipments of solar energy equipment from China over slave labor
More than 1,000 shipments of solar energy components worth hundreds of millions of dollars have piled up at U.S. ports since June under a new law banning imports from China's Xinjiang region over concerns about slave labor, according to federal customs officials and industry sources. The level of seizures, which...
americanmilitarynews.com
China may get top ownership of US lithium mine
A Canadian company is hoping to get approval and federal funding for a new lithium mine in northern Nevada, but former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Republican lawmakers are raising concerns about the mining company’s largest shareholder, a Chinese firm. The mining company is going through with an effort to dilute this Chinese ownership, but concerns remain about China’s potential influence over the critical mineral mine at a time when China is seeking to overtake the U.S. as a dominant global power.
The world’s baby shortfall is so bad that the labor shortage will last for years, major employment firms predict
The world is aging faster and allowing less immigration. It all adds up to a shrinking workforce population, Indeed and Glassdoor say.
The world will gain enough renewable energy in 5 years to power China, says IEA
Global renewable power capacity is set to grow as much in the next five years as it has over the past two decades, as soaring energy prices and the climate crisis force governments to ditch fossil fuels.
G7 makes new $15 billion offer to Vietnam to cut coal use -sources
HANOI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Group of Seven (G7) industrialised nations has made a new $15 billion offer to Vietnam to agree during a summit next week on funding to speed up its transition away from coal, three people familiar with the talks told Reuters.
Macron’s loving it: French PM hails McDonald’s reusables as EU goes after single-use plastics
McDonald’s is trialling reusable containers at its French restaurants as the EU considers slashing single-use plastic waste - and President Emmanuel Macron is McDelighted.The fast food giant is a massive producer of plastic waste – only half of McDonald’s packaging is made from sustainable materials and only 10 per cent of its outlets recycle. Research commissioned by campaign group Surfers Against Sewage found Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, and McDonald’s are responsible for producing a staggering 39 per cent of all branded pollution in the UK.The containers caught the eye of Macron, who retweeted a picture by @juanbuis of the containers and said: “The...
China's Xi lands Saudi Arabia for regional summits
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday for a four-day visit that will include three summits with several Arab leaders. Why it matters: The visit comes about five months after President Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia, which included a summit with nine Arab leaders that was aimed at asserting U.S. leadership in the Middle East as part of the global competition with China.
POLITICO
Latest cloud for U.S. solar industry
President Joe Biden’s clean-energy agenda is dealing with yet another headache — an investigation by his own Commerce Department that found rampant cheating in solar imports from Asia. The probe, which much of the industry has been dreading for months, found that four Chinese solar manufacturers are dodging...
China eases COVID precautions after protests
China's government said Wednesday it is easing some of its key COVID-19 rules in a significant pivot for the country's pandemic strategy after nationwide protests. The big picture: China — with its "zero COVID" policy — has implemented some of the world's strictest prevention measures throughout the pandemic. Authorities said they would roll back many of the policy's testing and quarantine requirements.
How to Be Successful in Nearshoring Textile Manufacturing in Mexico
Mexico has been attracting foreign manufacturing investment for the fabrication of textiles for many years. It’s well known that the Maquila program was created to promote economic development and organization for Mexican and U.S. companies doing business at the border region. At first this was cotton cropping, and then years later the apparel industry became a key player in this program. Presently, it’s estimated that there are over 400 textile companies established in Mexico using the advantages of temporary import programs created since 2006. These companies employ more than 131,000 people in their operations, representing 5 percent of the total employment...
U.S. and EU positions on China are converging, top official says
The EU and U.S. positions on China have converged, due in part to Beijing's growing assertiveness and burgeoning partnership with Russia, according to Stefano Sannino, secretary-general of the EU’s foreign policy arm. Why it matters: The EU declared Beijing a "systemic rival" in 2019, but European leaders have been...
Chinese activists stage hunger strike outside Apple's California headquarters
Two Chinese pro-democracy activists began a hunger strike on Monday in front of Apple's corporate headquarters in Cupertino, California, calling on the company to remove restrictions on AirDrop in China. The big picture: Recent widespread demonstrations in China against COVID restrictions and limited freedoms have inspired solidarity protests among Chinese...
Beijing no longer requires negative COVID test to enter many public spaces
The demonstrations that rocked many Chinese cities last week were quickly suppressed but succeeded in getting China's leaders to rework the zero-COVID policy they've implemented for almost three years. Why it matters: Loosened restrictions will relieve the hardship and uncertainty that many Chinese people have faced and could boost a...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Enphase announces plans to start U.S. inverter manufacturing lines in 2023
On a Nov. 30 webinar with ROTH Capital Partners, Enphase CEO Badri Kothandaraman announced the company plans to start four to six new U.S. manufacturing lines in 2023. Enphase will be working with three contract manufacturers, two of which are current partners, to produce 4.8 to 7.2 GWAC of U.S. microinverters per year.
The big split emerging in the economy
There's a growing split between two major segments of the economy: manufacturing and services. What's happening: Economic activity in the service sector grew in November, slightly above analysts' expectations, per the Institute for Supply Management's latest survey of activity at these businesses — which includes companies in retail, health care and transportation.
U.S. to spend $1.5 billion to jumpstart alternatives to Huawei
The federal government plans to invest $1.5 billion to help spur a standards-based alternative for the gear at the heart of modern cellular networks. Why it matters: Experts say — and the government agrees — that there are economic and national security risks in having such equipment made only by a handful of companies overseas, with the most affordable products coming from China's Huawei.
Some 70 years later, the West has an answer for OPEC
The Russian oil price cap that went into effect Monday could, over time, be an important Western counterweight to OPEC in determining world oil prices. Driving the news: After months of wrangling, the mechanism to try to cap prices of Russian crude oil shipped by sea went into effect on Monday.
U.S. extends three firms' export ban over China exports
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department will continue to deny three U.S.-based firms' export privileges, the government announced on Thursday, saying the companies had illegally exported satellite, rocket and defense technology to China.
UAW urges U.S. auto industry to move supply chain away from forced-labor in China
The International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America (UAW) recently urged the United States to shift its entire supply chain out of China. The call comes after Sheffield Hallam University’s Helena Kennedy Centre for International Justice released a report highlighting widespread Chinese state-sponsored forced labor in the automotive supply chains in […] The post UAW urges U.S. auto industry to move supply chain away from forced-labor in China appeared first on Transportation Today.
