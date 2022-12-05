Mexico has been attracting foreign manufacturing investment for the fabrication of textiles for many years. It’s well known that the Maquila program was created to promote economic development and organization for Mexican and U.S. companies doing business at the border region. At first this was cotton cropping, and then years later the apparel industry became a key player in this program. Presently, it’s estimated that there are over 400 textile companies established in Mexico using the advantages of temporary import programs created since 2006. These companies employ more than 131,000 people in their operations, representing 5 percent of the total employment...

