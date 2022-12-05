Read full article on original website
Transitions Care & Circle of Friends Adult Day Center
Transitions philosophy is to empower patients and families by providing the tools and support necessary to embrace. Transitions offers the highest quality of end of life care, symptom management, and primary care services. We specialize in supporting individuals and families who are facing the physical, emotional, social, and spiritual challenges confronted when dealing with terminal and chronic illnesses. Paramount to our philosophy is to ensure that our patient is experiencing their final transition on their own specified terms — in comfort and with dignity. In our care, our main objective is always to maximize patients’ comfort and quality of life.
Hannah’s Hope Foster Closet brings Christmas cheer to Mattoon children
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — One woman in central Illinois is answering Christmas wishes for foster kids. Hannah’s Hope Foster Closet in Mattoon is wrapping up its Angel Tree campaign, but donations are still needed. “So, if we could give them a little bit of extra happiness and comfort then that’s what we want to do,” […]
Weekly Holiday Happenings in Central Illinois: Dec. 7
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With so many events happening throughout Central Illinois this holiday season, we are continuing to put together a list of some of the merriest things to add to your calendars. Every week, we will share a new list of Holiday Happenings, so be sure to check back for more events to […]
Champaign couple saves dog’s live with CPR
Dr. Sally Foote says one of the first things you can do if you're concerned about your pet's breathing is roll their lips over their teeth to check their reaction. Another step would be to elevate their back legs and tap them in between their shoulder blades to dislodge anything that might be blocking their breathing.
Holiday happenings with Champaign County Forest Preserve District
Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA) Here’s a look at what’s happening with the Champaign County Forest Preserve District this month. Homer for the Holidays – Sat, Dec. 10 at Salt Fork Center. End of the year giving – Forest Preserve Friends Foundation Dark Sky and New Greenhouse Night...
Shark makes holiday waves in Charleston
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Charleston is nowhere near an ocean, but that hasn’t stopped one shark from making big waves. One day in 2011, Pat Goodwin wanted to create something unique, so he built a 16-foot-tall shark out of paper mache and other materials near his home on N. County Road 1200 East. The shark […]
Champaign restaurant abruptly announces closing
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Customers arrived at Everyday Kitchen in Champaign on Wednesday to discover that it had abruptly closed its doors permanently. The restaurant shared an announcement on Facebook, saying: “Thank you for allowing Everyday Kitchen to serve the Champaign community for the last four years. We regret to inform you that we have […]
Community mourns death of Urbana Middle School student
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– An Urbana mother says her 7th grader at Urbana Middle School tried to help the 12-year-old boy who collapsed and later died at the hospital. Mckaylynn Cain is one of hundreds sending condolences and prayers to Lucas Cristobal’s family. “I do not know how I would feel, I know I send […]
‘Lights on Prairieview’ share more than holiday cheer
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) – You might come across some elaborate holiday light displays this time of year. But in Tuscola, there’s one house that stands out from the rest. Its 3,000 lights are synchronized to music you can hear from your car, but that’s not the only reason it’s so special. If you drive past […]
Little Miracles for Christmas to help struggling families this holiday season
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Local Danville couple Kasey and Daniel Swank started Little Miracles for Christmas to ensure every child could experience Christmas magic. “It started as a Covid-19 thing. We put the chairs six feet apart, we had hand sanitizer, masks, and everything. That was just for pictures with Santa,” said Kasey Swank.
Cunningham to host annual Luminaries of Hope, live nativity
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Cunningham Children’s Home will host its third annual drive-thru Luminaries of Hope and live nativity on its campus in Urbana. Hundreds of luminaries will be lit up on Dec. 9-10 at 6–8 p.m., including 807 Luminaries of Hope. These represent each of the youth, adults, and families the agency served this […]
Tattoo shop raises money for Crisis Nursery
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Artists at New Life Tattoos spent their Saturday raising money for some of the most vulnerable residents of Champaign-Urbana. On Saturday, December 3 the tattoo shop, located at 9 E University Ave in Champaign, hosted a benefit offering discounted tattoos and giving 100% of the proceeds to Crisis Nursery in Urbana.
Champaign, Urbana Fire Departments respond to fire at Abbott Power Plant
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign and Urbana Fire Departments responded to a tank fire inside Abbott Power Plant on Wednesday. Fire crews reported a small, smoldering fire inside a tank undergoing removal at the 1100 block of S. Oak St. at around 9:30 a.m. They quickly extinguished the fire with a single hose. The […]
Restaurants helping feed students as e-learning continues for Shiloh Schools
HUME, Ill., (WCIA) — Restaurants are coming together across Douglas and Edgar counties. They’re making sure kids can eat, especially on days like Wednesday when they’re learning online at home. Students in the Shiloh School District are e-learning because of sicknesses going around. Morgan Wilhoit, the elementary and junior high principal, said on Monday, 90 […]
Cardio Tai Box at Crunch Fitness
Crunch Fitness can help people discover their wellness levels and abilities through multiple fitness amenities in their gym. In group fitness we have fiercely fun fitness classes that make serious fitness fun!. We help people discover their wellness levels and abilities through multiple fitness amenities in our gym. We have...
Geological project takes flight in Champaign County
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — People in the rural areas of Champaign County recently got a glimpse of something unusual flying in the sky. That something is a helicopter with a large apparatus hanging beneath it. As previously reported, the helicopter’s flights are part of an underground mapping project by the Illinois State Geological Survey […]
Portable shower/laundry unit one step closer to reality for homeless community
CHAMPAIGN, ILL (WAND): The Portable Shower and Laundry Project is gaining some speed in Champaign!. Walls are up on the project we told you about earlier this year. After going 96-hours without a shower to demonstrate what the homeless community in Champaign has to go through, homeless advocate Warren Charter and other advocates got to work. The trailer is set to house 2 showers and larger 275-gallon water tanks. The trailer will also house a deck with 2 portable washer/dryer units, towels, and scrubs to wear while doing laundry.
Coroner identifies deceased Urbana student
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department and Champaign County Coroner released on Wednesday new information about an Urbana Middle School student who died the previous day, including the student’s name. Coroner Duane Northrup identified the student as 12-year-old Lucas Cristobal. Northrup and officials with Urbana Police said Cristobal reportedly collapsed in a hallway […]
WCIA hosts Toys for Tots toy drive TODAY
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The holiday season is a time for giving, and what better way to give back than to give to a local child and donate to Toys for Tots. WCIA is hosting our annual Toy Drive this year in support of Toys for Tots, and we are asking you to help us […]
Urbana Middle School student dies
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana School District announced on Tuesday that a 7th grade student at Urbana Middle School passed away earlier in the day while at school. In an email to parents, Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Ivory-Tatum said the student died from “unknown medical reasons.” She added that the school was placed on a […]
