Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Syrah, Merlot and Petit Verdot fruit from nearly every vineyard the winery works with is aged for 11 months in 100% neutral French oak. The resulting blend features a tart one-two combination of cranberries and orange zest to go along with cedar pencil shavings and lemon thyme. The medium-bodied wine has a nice round mouthfeel and flavors like blackberry tea and even more cedar. Then, out of thin air, this delightfully sweet morello-cherry note appears on the long finish. Enjoy now and for the next several years. Michael Alberty.

23 HOURS AGO