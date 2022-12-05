Read full article on original website
Related
winemag.com
TerraNoble 2018 Andes CA1 Carmenere (Colchagua Valley)
With more than 20 years focusing on this grape variety, TerraNoble shows the potential of Carménère wines. This is fresh and opens with delicate notes of dried herbs over a basket of strawberry and cherry. It has a mineral character featuring earthy ripe cherry and bay leaf along with good acidity. Notes of tobacco linger in the delicious finish. Jesica Vargas.
winemag.com
Undurraga 2021 Estate Grown Sauvignon Blanc (Central Valley)
Bright peach, pineapple and lime aromas accented by a hint of salt. This white has mouth-watering acidity backing lime, apple, and stone-fruit flavors that fade into a short finish. Jesica Vargas. rating. 87. Price. $5,Buy Now. Designation. Estate Grown. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 12.5%. Bottle Size.
winemag.com
Scotto Family Cellars 2019 Mohr Fry Ranch Reserve Zinfandel (Lodi)
This blend of 83% Zin and 17% Sangiovese offers layered aromas and flavors of red raspberry, wild strawberry and black cherry fruits complemented by notes of fennel, dried leaves, crushed violets and toasted wood. Well-integrated, soft tannins gently coat the palate. It's a fun, well-rounded red that can easily pair with a variety of cuisines.
winemag.com
Sleight of Hand 2020 The Spellbinder Red (Columbia Valley (WA))
Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Syrah, Merlot and Petit Verdot fruit from nearly every vineyard the winery works with is aged for 11 months in 100% neutral French oak. The resulting blend features a tart one-two combination of cranberries and orange zest to go along with cedar pencil shavings and lemon thyme. The medium-bodied wine has a nice round mouthfeel and flavors like blackberry tea and even more cedar. Then, out of thin air, this delightfully sweet morello-cherry note appears on the long finish. Enjoy now and for the next several years. Michael Alberty.
winemag.com
Bodega Volcanes de Chile 2019 Tectonia Red (Central Valley)
Oak spice aromas are followed by red berries. On the palate of this full-bodied blend of 45% Grenache, 40% Petite Syrah and 15% Mourvèdre, chocolate flavors are intense but enjoyable. Red cherry and cinnamon add complexity to the pleasant mouthfeel. Jesica Vargas. rating. 90. Price. $25,Buy Now. Designation. Tectonia.
winemag.com
Viña Marty 2019 Pacha Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon (Central Valley)
Fresh strawberries are inviting on the nose. Unripe tannins and moderate acidity offer a light-weight palate where red fruit and herbaceous flavors meet. Jesica Vargas. When you buy something through our link, we may earn a small commission. Wine Enthusiast does not accept money for editorial wine reviews. Read more about our policy.
winemag.com
Santa Rita 2018 Bougainville Alto Jahuel Petite Sirah (Maipo Valley)
A delicate nose exhibits sweet aromas of blackberry jam and vanilla. Full bodied and fruit forward, this wine delivers concentrated flavors of plum and blackberry jam accented by intense but well-integrated notes of toasted oak. Supple tannins and good acidity provide support to the smooth palate. It's well balanced with moderate complexity. Jesica Vargas.
winemag.com
MacRostie 2020 The Key Chardonnay (Sonoma Coast)
Fragrant and honeyed, this wine is balanced by acidity, providing a good back and forth between ripe peaches and crisp lemons. Vanilla, toast and ginger notes reveal as you sip, showing the nice shaping influence of new oak in the aging process of this wine. Jim Gordon. rating. 93. Price.
winemag.com
De Loach 2019 Maffei Vineyard Olivet Bench Zinfandel (Russian River Valley)
A vivid core of wild blackberries fires up this vibrant and focused wine. The mix of raspberries, strawberries and blackberries is bold and delicious, while light tannins and a nip of good acidity keep it well balanced. Jim Gordon. rating. 93. Price. $55,Buy Now. Designation. Maffei Vineyard Olivet Bench. Variety.
winemag.com
Introducing the Latke Sour, the Potato-Spiked Hanukkah Cocktail
The late, great Boston brasserie Eastern Standard Kitchen and Drinks was always open on Christmas Day, and Naomi Levy—who served as bar manager during the restaurant’s heyday—was always happy to work. Levy, a 2019 Wine Enthusiast 40 Under 40 honoree and cocktail consultant, is Jewish and didn’t...
winemag.com
Wine Enthusiast Companies Donates $20,000 to City Harvest in Support of Giving Tuesday
Composed of Wine Enthusiast Media and Wine Enthusiast Commerce, announced today the company’s support for City Harvest with a $20,000 donation from sales on Giving Tuesday. Since the company was founded in 1979, Wine Enthusiast Companies has been committed to giving back to communities in need. Its founders, Adam and Sybil Strum, have long supported organizations promoting health, the environment, gender equality, the arts, and funds that help the wine and food worlds during crises.
winemag.com
Lasseter 2019 Paysage Red (Sonoma Valley)
Captivating spices, wood smoke and exotic fruits pull you into this rich wine with the first sniff. Deep black currants, blueberries, tobacco and dark-chocolate flavors flood the sip with richness and complexity. An assertive toasted-oak streak runs through this Merlot-based blend yet the fruit flavors stand up to it. Jim Gordon.
winemag.com
Thacher 2019 Solo Concert Syrah (Monterey)
This bottling holds much promise. Very fresh in its current state, it offers candied açaí, lilac and white-pepper aromas. The palate zips with soy, pepper and elderberry flavors, proving linear at the moment, but lots of elements are sure to emerge with time. Drink now–2034. Matt Kettmann.
winemag.com
Beltane Ranch 2019 Heins Block Estate Grown Zinfandel (Sonoma Valley)
Well balanced and true to type, this full-bodied wine blends ripe plums, cooked blackberries and black raisins on a mouth-filling texture firmed up a bit by moderate tannins. Bold, ripe berries give it plenty of appeal. Jim Gordon. rating. 92. Price. $52,Buy Now. Designation. Heins Block Estate Grown. Variety. Winery.
winemag.com
Make Every Hour Golden, It’s Sicilian Wine Time!
Now through the end of the holiday season, the Sicilia DOC Consortium is partnering with retailers and restaurants across the US to promote the distinctive variety and unmatched value of Sicilia DOC wines. In-store tastings, e-commerce promotions, and much more await wine professionals and wine lovers looking to discover the...
winemag.com
Muscardini 2018 Rancho Salina Red (Moon Mountain District Sonoma County)
This vibrant, firmly textured wine has ample acidity to balance out its nicely ripe black- and red-fruit flavors and leave a tingly, lip-smacking mouthfeel. The wine offers a full body and bold black-cherry flavors. Jim Gordon. rating. 91. Price. $68,Buy Now. Designation. Rancho Salina. Variety. Red Blends, Red Blends. Winery.
winemag.com
Portalupi 2020 Pauli Ranch Barbera (Mendocino County)
This wine bursts with ripe blackberry, blueberry, plum and black cherry gently spiced with earthier tones of star anise, dried forest floor, eucalyptus leaves and a hint of leather. The concentration of fruit is well met by the high level of soft, mature tannins and balanced by an elegant line of acid that rides through the center of the palate. It allows the freshness of the fruit to linger a little longer and invites another sip.
winemag.com
From Weddings to Riots, Everything to Know About Eggnog’s History
It’s that time of year again, when streets are lined with twinkling lights and supermarket shelves are stacked with brightly decorated cartons of eggnog. How eggnog landed on supermarket shelves, synonymous with the winter holidays, is a story as rich as the creamy, spiced, egg-laden drink itself. While eggnog’s roots are in Europe, American history is to thank for the drink we know and love today.
Comments / 0