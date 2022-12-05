ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
German robotics company to locate North American headquarters in Canton

By , Staff reports, Becker Robotics
 3 days ago
Becker Robotics is building a new manufacturing facility to house its North American headquarters in Canton. Becker Robotics

A German-based robotics company is building a new manufacturing facility to Canton, expected to create 137 new jobs in Cherokee County, Gov. Brian Kemp announced.

Becker Robotic Equipment, a global cable and robotic machinery manufacturer specializing in individualized robotic equipment, will invest more than $30 million in the facility, which will house its North American headquarters.

“As the No. 1 state for business with a highly skilled workforce, reliable infrastructure, and strong trade network, Georgia continues to attract global companies like Becker to our ever-growing automotive industry,” Kemp said in a statement Monday. “Last year alone, the automotive industry created more than 16,000 jobs for hardworking Georgians across the state, and we’ll continue to build on that momentum. We’re grateful for Becker’s decision to locate their North American headquarters in Georgia and look forward to their expanding impact on the Peach State.”

Headquartered in Dülmen, Germany, Becker was founded in 1993 with the aim of supplying accessories and integrated automated systems, mainly for the automotive industry.

“The investment in Georgia builds on our previous success in the state and enables us to bring about a new phase of growth for our high-tech manufacturing operations, incorporated in a mixed-use, campus-style development with beautiful homes and astonishing recreational areas,” said Johan Broekhuijsen, Becker Robotic Equipment Corp. “Georgia’s business environment, particularly regarding e-mobility, has been critical in this regard. The available workforce, business environment and support on all levels drove the decision to remain in the State.”

Added Andries Broekhuijsen, Becker Robotic Equipment Global HQ in Germany, “We are looking forward to continuing our work with Cherokee County and the City of Canton in Georgia to develop the Becker North America HQ in alignment with our global footprint to serve our customers and communities.”

Becker’s new North American headquarters and manufacturing facility will be located at The Bluffs at Technology Park in Canton. The facility is expected to consist of three adjacent buildings and will be designed with clean energy solutions, such as solar panels, according to the governor’s office.

According to the governor’s office, automotive projects created a total of nearly 16,000 new jobs across the state in fiscal year 2022.

The company is looking to hire for sales and applications engineers, automotive project managers, non-automotive project managers, inside sales support staff, project engineers, office administrators, HR generalists, manufacturing technicians, and customer and service technicians. Interested individuals can contact hiring-us@becker-robotic.com.

“Becker Robotics is the pinnacle of high-tech manufacturing, exactly the kind of company we want to bring to Cherokee County. We are proud and honored to welcome them,” said Cherokee County Commission Chairman Harry Johnson.

Canton Mayor Bill Grant said the city is “the ideal location for Becker Robotics North American headquarters, and we are honored to have this global innovator partner with the City and the Cherokee Office of Economic Development as we continue to work together to align Canton’s true potential with our Roadmap for Success.”

In January 2020, Kemp led an economic development mission to Germany, where Georgia’s new and expanded Munich office officially opened. Germany is the state’s second-highest job creation partner from foreign direct investment in 2022.

“Metro Atlanta is ideally suited for Becker’s new North American headquarters and manufacturing facility, given its thriving automotive and mobility ecosystem,” said Metro Atlanta Chamber President and CEO Katie Kirkpatrick. “Becker will surely benefit from the collaboration between the region’s innovative companies and universities, access to talent, and the already robust German business community. Congratulations to the team at Becker and all of the organizations that supported this decision.”

Project Manager John Soper represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this project in partnership with the Cherokee County Development Authority, Georgia Quick Start, and Georgia EMC.

“German companies have been key partners in the growth of Georgia’s automotive industry for years, and we’re excited for Becker to become a larger part of Georgia’s story,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “I had the opportunity to meet with Becker in Germany, and I was struck by the company’s innovative spirit and collaborative approach that has made them a successful partner in Georgia. Congratulations to Cherokee County and all of our partners who supported this project.”

