Devils' Simon Nemec to play in World Junior Championship
The Canadian team got a pair of reinforcements this week when Brandt Clarke and Shane Wright were loaned away from their NHL organizations, and it appears as though the Slovakian team will get a similar boost. Miroslav Satan, who is now the president of the Slovak Ice Hockey Federation, confirms that the New Jersey Devils will be loaning Simon Nemec to play at the tournament.
markerzone.com
COYOTES LOAN 2021 NINTH OVERALL PICK TO HOCKEY CANADA FOR WORLD JUNIORS
One day after adding a pair of NHLers in Brandt Clarke and Shane Wright to their World Junior roster, Hockey Canada has announced that the Arizona Coyotes have loaned 2021 ninth overall pick Dylan Guenther to them for the tournament. Guenther, 19, is currently in his first season in the...
WKTV
Marie-Philip Poulin is first female hockey player to win Canada Athlete of the Year
Marie-Philip Poulin became the first female hockey player to win Canada's Athlete of the Year, the Northern Star Award. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2022/12/07/marie-philip-poulin-hockey-northern-star-award-canada/
NHL
Prospect Report: Dumais' big year has him in World Juniors consideration
The Blue Jackets' third-round pick has been invited to selection camp for Team Canada thanks to a red-hot start. As the points kept racking up, the question was on the mind of many who follow junior hockey - would Blue Jackets draft pick Jordan Dumais be invited to Team Canada's selection camp for the upcoming IIHF World Junior Championship.
markerzone.com
TWO OHL GOALTENDERS RECEIVE MULTI-GAME SUSPENSIONS FOR FIGHTING
The Ontario Hockey League has decided to come down hard on two goaltenders who dropped the gloves over the weekend. Both Collin MacKenzie of the Ottawa 67's Liam Sztuska of the Peterborough Petes have been suspended for three games each. Here's the fight in question. There really wasn't a whole...
NHL
CAF APPRECIATION NIGHT
The Calgary Flames are pleased to host Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation Night on Wednesday, December 7th, 2022 when the Calgary Flames take on the Minnesota Wild at the Scotiabank Saddledome. This year marks the 17th annual celebration of service members within the Canadian Armed Forces all while raising funds for the Calgary Military Family Resource Centre (CMFRC) and the official charity of the Canadian Armed Forces; Support our Troops.
markerzone.com
NHL'S HERITAGE CLASSIC RETURNING TO ITS ROOTS FOR 20TH ANNIVERSARY
Next November will mark 20 years since the National Hockey League held its first outdoor regular season game when the Edmonton Oilers hosted the Montreal Canadiens at Commonwealth Stadium. During Tuesday's edition of Insider Trading, TSN's Chris Johnston revealed that the Heritage Classic will be returning to Edmonton in 2023.
