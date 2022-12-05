Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our stay at The Bromfield Inn, a stunning bed and breakfast in Brevard, North CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerBrevard, NC
Two NC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Enjoy Your Retirement” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesPinehurst, NC
Chef Benjamin Epicure Is on the Way to North Carolina’s First Michelin StarDiana BernardoAsheville, NC
2022 Asheville Championship on 11/11 and 11/13Adrian HolmanAsheville, NC
Mountain Xpress
Small But Mighty: Specialty shops abound in Brevard
The Transylvania County seat of Brevard, famed for its unusual rodents, is also host to a thriving community of family-owned busi- nesses. Xpress visited the town to learn more about its unique vibe and specialty shop offerings. arts. -by Justin McGuire. The Vance Birthplace reimages "A Christmas Carol" through the...
WLOS.com
Asheville Fire Department receives Class 1 designation, now in top 1% of US departments
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The City of Asheville Fire Department received a significant designation Wednesday, Dec. 7 that could affect homeowners. The fire department, which was already designated a Class 2 department, now joins an elite group made of fewer than 0.05% (one-half of one percent) of all fire departments in the United States.
WLOS.com
Asheville Homeless Coalition considers why some don't utilize available shelters
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Asheville Homeless Coalition had a meeting regarding the question of how they do sheltering. Kevin Mahoney, the coalition's co-chair, explained there are currently two shelters sponsored by ABCCM: Transformation Village for women and children and Veterans Restoration Headquarters for men.
WLOS.com
'It's a community asset': Asheville councilwoman responds to McCormick Field deadline
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A member of the Asheville City Council says support has been rolling in for the Asheville Tourists and McCormick Field as a deadline approaches for a plan to pay for $30 million in needed stadium upgrades required by Major League Baseball (MLB). "I'm overwhelmed by...
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”
Two SC cities were named the "Friendliest Cities in the U.S."Photo byTime Out. There has been a big debate going on for years - which city is the most friendly? There are a plethora of friendly cities in the U.S. and many of them have a case to be named "#1". However, one major national publication in the travel industry did some research and they think they have the answer to this question! South Carolinians will be proud to know that not one but two SC cities made the list - one of them came in at #1! In this article, we will take a look at which two SC cities made the list as well as the other cities that made the cut.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Library Board buying vacant Bi-Lo property for $6 million
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying two people after a man punched through a cashier's plexiglass barrier. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. First home completed in new Greenville neighborhood. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Christmas trees for childhood cancer.
kiss951.com
The Best Winter Destination In North Carolina
So, you have a little time off over the holidays or maybe you are just down for a day trip. Here is the best winter destination in North Carolina. According to a recent study in Readers Digest, the best winter destination in North Carolina is Asheville!. Tucked away in the...
FOX Carolina
Greenville’s newest music venue announces new rebranding
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Cowboy Up, Greenville’s newest music venue located in the historic Judson Mill District, announced that it is rebranding as The Foundry at Judson Mill to “better reflect a broad range of musical genres and bigger named artists”. The venue is closed starting...
WLOS.com
Passion for restoring retro audio more than just a hobby for town commissioner
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Most of us today listen to music delivered on a digital device. But there is growing interest in the older, analog systems. A public servant in Sylva is passionate about servicing retro audio. David Nestler is tuned in to things with some age to them....
Two earthquakes strike western NC within minutes
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Two earthquakes were reported in North Carolina on Wednesday night. Both happened around 10:30 p.m. A magnitude 2.7 quake struck near Valley Hill, then a 2.1 quake was reported somewhere south of Asheville. Officials have not reported any damage, but the earthquakes had some neighbors...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Asheville police are investigating a shooting overnight that sent one man to the hospital. Authorities say the shooting happened Wednesday at the Pisgah View Apartments. One man was shot and transported to Mission Hospital with injuries. Buncombe County has filed a class-action lawsuit against a Tennessee company,...
WLOS.com
Buncombe County files suit alleging over-billing at several WNC emergency dept. facilities
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County has filed a class-action lawsuit against a Tennessee company that is responsible for billing at numerous Western North Carolina healthcare facilities. The company, TeamHealth, contracts with hospitals, clinics and doctors to bill for medical services. According to the suit, filed on Nov....
towncarolina.com
Talk of the Town
Greenville’s new Grand Bohemian Lodge takes food and beverage to new heights. Perching on a hillside above the Reedy River Falls, the Grand Bohemian Lodge reigns as the new darling of downtown Greenville. Outside, its rock walls and grey-green shingles melt into the landscape, while in the lobby, the luxurious lodge vibe resonates in the plush fabrics and the four-sided stacked-stone fireplace.
wccbcharlotte.com
Morganton Set To Shut Down For Christmas Parade
MORGANTON, N.C. –Downtown Morganton is all lit up for Christmas. Soon, it will be lit up with smiles as the parade goes by. “It’s truly going to be magical,” said Abby Nelson. Nelson would know, she’s in charge of putting on the parade. Every year, spectators...
WLOS.com
Manufacturing company expansion to bring more jobs to western North Carolina
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — By the end of next year, almost 40 new jobs and 82,000 square feet will be added in the Asheville area due to a new investment into local manufacturing company System Logistics. System Logistics manufactures equipment for distribution centers across the country. They are looking...
FOX Carolina
Earthquake reported in North Carolina near Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Geological Survey reported that an earthquake hit the Hendersonville, NC, area on Wednesday night. Officials said the earthquake happened around 2.6 miles southwest of Hendersonville at 10:23 p.m. According to officials, the earthquake had a magnitude of 2.7 and a depth of about...
Power restored for over 1K in Laurens Co.
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Duke Energy said almost 1,300 customers were experiencing a power outage Wednesday morning in Laurens County. The outage was first reported around 10:10 a.m. The company said the outage was caused by an object coming into contact with the power lines. The estimated time of restoration was 2:15 p.m. according […]
2.7 magnitude quake registered south of Asheville, reports say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A 2.7 magnitude earthquake was reported Wednesday night south of Asheville, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. The quake, which was near Hendersonville, happened at 10:23 p.m. It is not known if there was any damage or injuries. Return to this story for updates. VIDEO: 2.1 magnitude...
WLOS.com
NCDOT looking for the community's opinion for upcoming resurfacing project
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood Road in West Asheville is scheduled for a resurfacing from Patton Avenue to Ridgelawn Road. It's a $7.7 million dollar project with the purpose of providing an opportunity to elevate and improve aspects of the road. North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) Communications Officer...
cohaitungchi.com
Wayah Bald Tower (and the BEST Mountain Views in Franklin)
Wayah Bald Tower is a historic lookout tower in North Carolina (near Franklin) that sits atop Wayah Bald at 5,342 feet. The decommissioned stone lookout tower is a popular stop along the popular Bartram Trail, and it’s also an important landmark along the Appalachian Trail. You can reach Wayah...
