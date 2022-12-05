ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mountain Xpress

Small But Mighty: Specialty shops abound in Brevard

The Transylvania County seat of Brevard, famed for its unusual rodents, is also host to a thriving community of family-owned busi- nesses. Xpress visited the town to learn more about its unique vibe and specialty shop offerings. arts. -by Justin McGuire. The Vance Birthplace reimages "A Christmas Carol" through the...
BREVARD, NC
WLOS.com

Asheville Homeless Coalition considers why some don't utilize available shelters

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Asheville Homeless Coalition had a meeting regarding the question of how they do sheltering. Kevin Mahoney, the coalition's co-chair, explained there are currently two shelters sponsored by ABCCM: Transformation Village for women and children and Veterans Restoration Headquarters for men.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Kennardo G. James

Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”

Two SC cities were named the "Friendliest Cities in the U.S."Photo byTime Out. There has been a big debate going on for years - which city is the most friendly? There are a plethora of friendly cities in the U.S. and many of them have a case to be named "#1". However, one major national publication in the travel industry did some research and they think they have the answer to this question! South Carolinians will be proud to know that not one but two SC cities made the list - one of them came in at #1! In this article, we will take a look at which two SC cities made the list as well as the other cities that made the cut.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Library Board buying vacant Bi-Lo property for $6 million

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying two people after a man punched through a cashier's plexiglass barrier. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. First home completed in new Greenville neighborhood. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Christmas trees for childhood cancer.
GREENVILLE, SC
kiss951.com

The Best Winter Destination In North Carolina

So, you have a little time off over the holidays or maybe you are just down for a day trip. Here is the best winter destination in North Carolina. According to a recent study in Readers Digest, the best winter destination in North Carolina is Asheville!. Tucked away in the...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Greenville’s newest music venue announces new rebranding

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Cowboy Up, Greenville’s newest music venue located in the historic Judson Mill District, announced that it is rebranding as The Foundry at Judson Mill to “better reflect a broad range of musical genres and bigger named artists”. The venue is closed starting...
GREENVILLE, SC
WRAL News

Two earthquakes strike western NC within minutes

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Two earthquakes were reported in North Carolina on Wednesday night. Both happened around 10:30 p.m. A magnitude 2.7 quake struck near Valley Hill, then a 2.1 quake was reported somewhere south of Asheville. Officials have not reported any damage, but the earthquakes had some neighbors...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Asheville police are investigating a shooting overnight that sent one man to the hospital. Authorities say the shooting happened Wednesday at the Pisgah View Apartments. One man was shot and transported to Mission Hospital with injuries. Buncombe County has filed a class-action lawsuit against a Tennessee company,...
ASHEVILLE, NC
towncarolina.com

Talk of the Town

Greenville’s new Grand Bohemian Lodge takes food and beverage to new heights. Perching on a hillside above the Reedy River Falls, the Grand Bohemian Lodge reigns as the new darling of downtown Greenville. Outside, its rock walls and grey-green shingles melt into the landscape, while in the lobby, the luxurious lodge vibe resonates in the plush fabrics and the four-sided stacked-stone fireplace.
GREENVILLE, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Morganton Set To Shut Down For Christmas Parade

MORGANTON, N.C. –Downtown Morganton is all lit up for Christmas. Soon, it will be lit up with smiles as the parade goes by. “It’s truly going to be magical,” said Abby Nelson. Nelson would know, she’s in charge of putting on the parade. Every year, spectators...
MORGANTON, NC
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported in North Carolina near Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Geological Survey reported that an earthquake hit the Hendersonville, NC, area on Wednesday night. Officials said the earthquake happened around 2.6 miles southwest of Hendersonville at 10:23 p.m. According to officials, the earthquake had a magnitude of 2.7 and a depth of about...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Power restored for over 1K in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Duke Energy said almost 1,300 customers were experiencing a power outage Wednesday morning in Laurens County. The outage was first reported around 10:10 a.m. The company said the outage was caused by an object coming into contact with the power lines. The estimated time of restoration was 2:15 p.m. according […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WLOS.com

NCDOT looking for the community's opinion for upcoming resurfacing project

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood Road in West Asheville is scheduled for a resurfacing from Patton Avenue to Ridgelawn Road. It's a $7.7 million dollar project with the purpose of providing an opportunity to elevate and improve aspects of the road. North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) Communications Officer...
ASHEVILLE, NC
cohaitungchi.com

Wayah Bald Tower (and the BEST Mountain Views in Franklin)

Wayah Bald Tower is a historic lookout tower in North Carolina (near Franklin) that sits atop Wayah Bald at 5,342 feet. The decommissioned stone lookout tower is a popular stop along the popular Bartram Trail, and it’s also an important landmark along the Appalachian Trail. You can reach Wayah...
FRANKLIN, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy