Polk County, NC

FOX Carolina

Deputies find missing teenager in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found a missing teenager safe. Deputies said the teenager was last seen near Simpson Road wearing a black hoodie and black Nike sweatpants.
wspa.com

FBI investigates after shots fired near SC Duke Energy plant

MAULDIN, SC
iheart.com

BunCo Detention Officer Fired, Earthquake in Laurel Park, WCU Hikes Tuition

Federal Grant To Help Asheville Airport Terminal Expansion. (Asheville, NC) -- A federal grant is going to help the Asheville Regional Airport expand. Senator Thom Tillis announced Wednesday that the airport authority will receive four-point-three-million-dollars from the FAA to support a terminal expansion and improvement. Groundbreaking is set for this spring, with a completion date expected in four-to-five years. The vice president for marketing at the airport says they're seeing record growth again this year.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported in North Carolina near Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Geological Survey reported that an earthquake hit the Hendersonville, NC, area on Wednesday night. Officials said the earthquake happened around 2.6 miles southwest of Hendersonville at 10:23 p.m. According to officials, the earthquake had a magnitude of 2.7 and a depth of about...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Officers investigating deadly shooting in Greer

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying two people after a man punched through a cashier's plexiglass barrier. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. First home completed in new Greenville neighborhood. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Christmas trees for childhood cancer.
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Officers searching for runaway juvenile in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said officers are searching for Hunne Liddell, a runaway juvenile from Anderson. Officers said Liddell was last seen near Queen Drive on December 1, 2022. Anyone with information about Liddell is asked to contact the police at (864)-231-2249 or dmorgan@cityofandersonsc.com.
ANDERSON, SC
WRAL News

Two earthquakes strike western NC within minutes

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Two earthquakes were reported in North Carolina on Wednesday night. Both happened around 10:30 p.m. A magnitude 2.7 quake struck near Valley Hill, then a 2.1 quake was reported somewhere south of Asheville. Officials have not reported any damage, but the earthquakes had some neighbors...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Deadly crash in Laurens County, South Carolina

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — One person was killed in a Wednesday morning crash in Laurens County, according to the coroner. The crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Highway 14 and Old Laurens Road. No other details have been released.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating Anderson County shooting

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday night. Deputies said a victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound after a shooting around 10 p.m. on Wilmont Street. The victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening. Deputies said they...

