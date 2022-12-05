Federal Grant To Help Asheville Airport Terminal Expansion. (Asheville, NC) -- A federal grant is going to help the Asheville Regional Airport expand. Senator Thom Tillis announced Wednesday that the airport authority will receive four-point-three-million-dollars from the FAA to support a terminal expansion and improvement. Groundbreaking is set for this spring, with a completion date expected in four-to-five years. The vice president for marketing at the airport says they're seeing record growth again this year.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO