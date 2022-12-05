Read full article on original website
South Carolina school employee arrested after 'unusual behavior' with minor was reported, deputies say
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — The "unusual" behavior between an Upstate school employee and a minor led to the employee's arrest and her being fired, according to authorities in Oconee County. Authorities say the investigation began on Monday when an investigator was contacted by an employee with the Oconee County...
Buncombe County files suit alleging over-billing at several WNC emergency dept. facilities
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County has filed a class-action lawsuit against a Tennessee company that is responsible for billing at numerous Western North Carolina healthcare facilities. The company, TeamHealth, contracts with hospitals, clinics and doctors to bill for medical services. According to the suit, filed on Nov....
High school officials alerted to reports of man seen near campus with knife
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials with Transylvania County Schools say a person was taken into custody for having a knife near a school. The Brevard High School administration was alerted to a person seen with a knife near the campus around 3:45 Monday afternoon. School officials have not yet...
Fired Buncombe Co. detention officer under investigation by SBI
A former Buncombe County detention officer is under investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.
Hunter in Macon Co. finds remains of Winston-Salem man missing since 2018, officials say
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Macon County Sheriff's Office deputies say the remains of a missing Winston-Salem man were found by a hunter in late November. Christopher Sexton, 48, was reported missing in March 2018, and News 13 reported he was believed to be in the Asheville area. The...
Educators call for inclusive, safe schools after transgender school board member resigns
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville City and Buncombe County Association of Educators have called for inclusive and safe schools following the resignation of Asheville City Board of Education member Peyton O'Conner. O'Conner, who is transgender and uses she/her pronouns, announced her decision to step down earlier this week...
Deputies find missing teenager in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found a missing teenager safe. Deputies said the teenager was last seen near Simpson Road wearing a black hoodie and black Nike sweatpants.
FBI investigates after shots fired near SC Duke Energy plant
FBI investigates after shots fired near SC Duke Energy …. FBI investigates after shots fired near SC Duke Energy plant. DHEC, Prisma Health collaborate on drive-thru COVID-19, …. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and Prisma Health are offering free COVID-19 vaccinations and flu shots in...
BunCo Detention Officer Fired, Earthquake in Laurel Park, WCU Hikes Tuition
Federal Grant To Help Asheville Airport Terminal Expansion. (Asheville, NC) -- A federal grant is going to help the Asheville Regional Airport expand. Senator Thom Tillis announced Wednesday that the airport authority will receive four-point-three-million-dollars from the FAA to support a terminal expansion and improvement. Groundbreaking is set for this spring, with a completion date expected in four-to-five years. The vice president for marketing at the airport says they're seeing record growth again this year.
Earthquake reported in North Carolina near Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Geological Survey reported that an earthquake hit the Hendersonville, NC, area on Wednesday night. Officials said the earthquake happened around 2.6 miles southwest of Hendersonville at 10:23 p.m. According to officials, the earthquake had a magnitude of 2.7 and a depth of about...
Bond denied on woman accused of murder in Oconee County
Bond has been denied for a Georgia woman accused of murder in Oconee County. As we previously reported, 37 year old Lakeisha Mclendon was arrested following the stabbing death of 43 year old Terrance Boyd, earlier this year.
Officers investigating deadly shooting in Greer
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying two people after a man punched through a cashier's plexiglass barrier. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. First home completed in new Greenville neighborhood. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Christmas trees for childhood cancer.
Kings Mountain casino found in violation of federal law; could face temporary closure
Located 30 minutes west of Charlotte, the Catawba Two Kings Casino opened its sportsbook lounge, allowing sports betting on-site.
Associations of educators release statement following resignation of school board member
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville and Buncombe County associations of educators are weighing in on the resignation of an Asheville City Board of Education member. As News 13 reported on Dec. 6, Peyton O'Conner stepped down this week after being repeatedly misgendered by Pastor Ronald Gates at the Nov. 16 school board meeting.
Officers searching for runaway juvenile in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said officers are searching for Hunne Liddell, a runaway juvenile from Anderson. Officers said Liddell was last seen near Queen Drive on December 1, 2022. Anyone with information about Liddell is asked to contact the police at (864)-231-2249 or dmorgan@cityofandersonsc.com.
Man accused of DWI in Burke County head-on crash faced similar charges
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A woman is in the hospital after a head-on crash near Burke County Tuesday night and the driver accused of hitting her is now facing DWI charges. The crash happened along U.S. Highway 64 near Duckworth Circle south of Morganton, first responders with Salem Fire Rescue said.
Spartanburg Co. deputies looking for 2 after man punches cashier barrier
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said they need help identifying two people after an altercation at a store. Surveillance video caught a man punching through a cashier’s Plexiglas barrier. Deputies are looking to identify the man and a woman. Anyone with information is...
Two earthquakes strike western NC within minutes
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Two earthquakes were reported in North Carolina on Wednesday night. Both happened around 10:30 p.m. A magnitude 2.7 quake struck near Valley Hill, then a 2.1 quake was reported somewhere south of Asheville. Officials have not reported any damage, but the earthquakes had some neighbors...
Deadly crash in Laurens County, South Carolina
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — One person was killed in a Wednesday morning crash in Laurens County, according to the coroner. The crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Highway 14 and Old Laurens Road. No other details have been released.
Deputies investigating Anderson County shooting
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday night. Deputies said a victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound after a shooting around 10 p.m. on Wilmont Street. The victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening. Deputies said they...
