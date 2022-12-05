The European Commission and Amazon have reportedly come to an agreement that will allow the retail giant to avoid a fine for . According to , the company has pledged to give rival products equal treatment in the Buy Box section of its website, a move that should theoretically increase the visibility of the merchants selling those goods. Amazon also agreed to create alternate featured offers for customers less concerned about getting their purchase as quickly as possible, as well as give sellers free rein to decide on the company they want to deliver their goods.

2 DAYS AGO