Read full article on original website
Related
Jeff Bezos' Amazon becomes the first public company to lose $1 trillion in market value
Jeff Bezos founded Amazon.com Inc., has achieved the unenviable milestone of being the first public company to lose a trillion dollars in market valuation, Bloomberg has reported. Incidentally, Amazon was among the first few companies to cross the $1 trillion valuation in the first place, and the recent dip is...
HP Inc. is cutting up to 6,000 employees as it becomes the latest tech company to announce major layoffs
Computer and printer maker HP Inc. said on Tuesday that it plans to lay off 4,000 to 6,000 employees over the next three years—making it the latest tech company to announce job cuts or hiring freezes. HP Inc.’s layoffs, which represent nearly 10% of its current workforce, are part...
Amazon plans to lay off more than 10,000 workers. Its CEO just defended the hiring spree that caused the cuts
Amazon isn’t sorry about years of explosive growth and overhiring—even as it kicks off the largest job-cutting campaign in its history. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announced in November that the company would begin laying off employees across multiple departments, and suggested terminations are likely to continue into 2023. Jassy’s comment came days after the New York Times reported the company had plans to lay off around 10,000 employees across its devices, retail, and human resources divisions.
decrypt.co
Crypto Tax Firm Koinly Lays Off 14% of Staff Amid Bear Market
Tax reporting platform Koinly has joined the growing list of crypto firms reducing their headcount amid the “challenging” market environment. UK-based crypto tax firm Koinly is letting go 14% of its global team, citing the need “to combat the challenging conditions facing the cryptocurrency market and economy at large.”
PepsiCo to Lay Off Hundreds of Corporate Employees, Says WSJ Report
A row of 2 liter Pepsi Cola line a shelf at a Publix Supermarket, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File) In a sign that mass layoffs are spreading beyond technology firms, snack and beverage giant PepsiCo is cutting hundreds of corporate employees, according to The Wall Street Journal. The report found that the cuts will mostly affect the company's North American beverage business, as its snacks division was previously trimmed through a voluntary retirement program.
Winter in Silicon Valley: The tech companies hit hardest by mass layoffs
Tech companies are attempting to ride out an industry downturn through a growing wave of layoffs.
Amazon plans to lay off 10K employees: report
Amazon reportedly plans to lay off 10,000 corporate and technology employees as soon as this week. The cuts would affect the company's devices organization, retail division and human resources, people familiar with the matter told the New York Times. The move would mark the largest job cut in Amazon's history,...
Here's what laid-off Meta employees in the US are being offered as severance packages
As Meta lays off 11,000 employees, its US severance package includes around four months of base pay and continued health insurance for six months.
This Cloud Stock Is Partnered With Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet -- and It's a Buy Right Now
One of the world's most successful investment companies has also backed this stock.
A former Facebook exec says an employee at a 'large tech company' once complained to the CEO in an all-hands meeting about the quality of company toilet paper
David Marcus tweeted the anecdote on the same day that Twitter CEO Elon Musk told employees they'd be fired if they didn't work "extremely hardcore."
insideevs.com
Lucid Employees Reportedly Calling Canceling Clients Up To 14 Times
Lucid Motors is reportedly introducing a new protocol to slow customer order cancellations as it strives to sell more vehicles before the year ends. Insider has seen two internal emails sent over the past two months that appear to show Lucid is increasing pressure on its retail workers by requiring them to call customers up to 14 times to prevent cancellations.
Engadget
Amazon reportedly agrees to treat sellers better to end EU antitrust probes
The European Commission and Amazon have reportedly come to an agreement that will allow the retail giant to avoid a fine for . According to , the company has pledged to give rival products equal treatment in the Buy Box section of its website, a move that should theoretically increase the visibility of the merchants selling those goods. Amazon also agreed to create alternate featured offers for customers less concerned about getting their purchase as quickly as possible, as well as give sellers free rein to decide on the company they want to deliver their goods.
Essence
Amazon Reportedly Plans To Layoff 10,000 Workers Just Ahead Of The Holidays
This will be the largest cut in the company's history. Amazon is reportedly joining other major companies in implementing a wave of layoffs ahead of next year. The New York Times reported the retail giant’s plans to let go of approximately 10,000 workers with its corporate and technology divisions being the most affected. Other downsizings will reportedly happen in the retail division and human resources departments. This will reportedly be the largest wave of layoffs in the company’s history, which boasts a total workforce of more than 1.5 million people, with the majority being hourly workers.
decrypt.co
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Dip Along With Stocks as Recession Concerns Loom
Bitcoin dropped again today—taking other cryptocurrencies with it—as traders continue to sell risk assets. Bitcoin dipped Wednesday after negative news from bank bosses caused investors to shift risk assets. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap was trading for $16,813 at the time of writing, according to CoinGecko—a 1.2%...
thenewscrypto.com
Gaming Retail Giant ‘GameStop’ Yet Again Lays Off Staff
The company’s crypto wallet staff was struck especially hard. This year, GameStop debuted an NFT marketplace. According to reports and social media postings from impacted workers, video game company GameStop fired off another batch of employees today in anticipation of its forthcoming results report. According to Axios, the company’s crypto wallet staff was struck especially hard.
decrypt.co
Nexus Mutual Hit With $3M in Ethereum Exposure to Orthogonal Trading Default
Crypto insurance protocol Nexus Mutual is the latest firm to get hit with the knock-on effects of FTX's collapse last month. The FTX dominoes continue to tumble, as Nexus Mutual revealed roughly $3 million in losses due—via a long string of contiguous events—to the exchange's collapse last month.
decrypt.co
ApeCoin Up 6% as Holders Stake $32M in Ethereum Bored Ape Token
APE staking rewards are coming soon, and the price is rising as token and NFT holders prepare to start earning. ApeCoin holders have staked nearly $32 million worth of the token since Monday. The price of APE is up 6% over the last day, and 32% in two weeks. ApeCoin’s...
Amazon begins mass layoffs among its corporate workforce
Amazon has begun mass layoffs in its corporate ranks, becoming the latest tech company to trim its workforce amid rising fears about the wider economic environment. On Tuesday, the company notified regional authorities in California that it would lay off about 260 workers at various facilities that employ data scientists, software engineers and other corporate workers. Those job cuts would be effective beginning on Jan. 17. Amazon would not specify how many more layoffs may be in the works beyond the ones confirmed through California's Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, also known as WARN, which requires companies to...
Blue Apron laying off 10% of corporate workforce
Meal kit company Blue Apron announced Thursday that it was reducing its workforce in an effort to reduce expenses and streamline operations amid the uncertain economic environment.
Comments / 0