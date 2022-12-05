Read full article on original website
1 killed in 405 Freeway crash; SigAlert issued
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A man was killed Thursday when the SUV he was driving hit the center divider and rolled over on the San Diego (405) Freeway in West Los Angeles. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 4:21 a.m. to the southbound 405 Freeway at National Boulevard where they found a Nissan Rouge had crashed and was blocking two lanes of the freeway, a CHP spokesman told City News Service.
CHP officials crack down on ‘ticket fix-it’ scheme
SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — California Highway Patrol officials released details Wednesday of an alleged fix-it ticket scheme for illegal street racers in Los Angeles and Orange counties. The accused ringleader of the alleged scheme is Angel Zahid Sanchez-Peralta, 21, of Los Angeles, who was charged in October with...
Judge: Deputy must answer questions about alleged Banditos on-duty crime
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who sued the county — alleging he was pressured to quit his job or leave the East Los Angeles Station by members of a clique of mostly Latino deputies known as the Banditos — must answer deposition questions from county lawyers about an on-duty crime he alleges he saw a Banditos member commit, a judge ruled Monday.
Students consume marijuana-laced food at Moreno Valley school, become ill
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (CNS) — Three students who consumed marijuana-laced products at a Moreno Valley school Wednesday became ill, requiring treatment. The medical distress call was received at 12 p.m. on the campus of Sunnymead Middle School, 23996 Eucalyptus Ave., according to the Riverside County Fire Department. “We had...
LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho on challenges facing the district
“Inside the Issues” host Alex Cohen speaks with Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho about the challenges facing the district. Also in this episode, Hedy Chang, executive director of Attendance Works, talks about what’s being done to combat chronic absenteeism. Plus, Spectrum News 1’s Susan Carpenter...
Family decorates boat for Dana Point Boat Parade of Lights
DANA POINT, Calif. — The Dana Point Harbor 47th annual Boat Parade of Lights will begin Friday, Dec. 9 and be around through the week. The Scognamiglio family has taken part in the parade for decades. This year, Marco Scognamiglio decorated his boat, the “Bella Vita,” along with his...
Mike Bonin bids farewell to LA City Council, describes ‘long, strange trip’
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Describing his nearly 10 years on the Los Angeles City Council as a “very long, strange trip,” Councilman Mike Bonin bid farewell to the council Wednesday in an emotional speech in the chamber. Bonin, who has represented portions of the Westside since 2013,...
LA Mayor-elect Karen Bass names transition advisory team
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass Tuesday named her transition advisory team, which will provide advice through the first 100 days of her administration. The co-chairs of the advisory team are:. Dolores Huerta, labor and civil rights leader;. Monica Lozano, president of the College Futures Foundation,...
Indicted LA City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas to have salary reinstated
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Suspended City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas — who is facing federal corruption charges for misdeeds allegedly committed while he was a member of the county Board of Supervisors — had his city salary and benefits reinstated by the council Wednesday after he reached a $364,573 settlement in his lawsuit against City Controller Ron Galperin and the city.
Huntington Beach prepares for retail cannabis sales
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Cannabis businesses are officially coming to surf city. It's not a matter of if anymore, but when. With the election officially over, residents voted in favor of Measure O, which will place a special tax on cannabis retail and other types of cannabis-related businesses in the city.
LA City Council explores creating Truth and Reconciliation Committee
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles City Council voted Wednesday to explore the creation of a Truth and Reconciliation Committee in response to the City Hall racism scandal. The committee would convene regularly over the course of at least a year to "explore and document racialized, ethnic or political violence specific to a Los Angeles context to inform healing and reconciliation." The committee would present recommendations for council action 30 days after the end of its term.
Half of 91 Freeway in Corona set for 4th weekend shutdown
CORONA, Calif. (CNS) — The westbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona is slated to be shut down this weekend, starting Friday night, to enable crews to continue resurfacing work, and motorists were urged to consider alternate routes to avoid potential hours-long travel delays. The full westbound closure is...
LA City Council votes to end COVID-19 state of local emergency in February
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles’ state of local emergency due to COVID-19 will end in February after a City Council vote Wednesday. The state of local emergency has been in place since March 4, 2020. The council has voted to extend it each month since then. Council President Paul Krekorian introduced an amendment to Wednesday’s item to continue the state of local emergency, but set an end date for Feb. 1, 2023.
