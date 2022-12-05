Rebecca Ann Knox, age 54, of Navarre, Kansas was born to Tom and Sally McGinnis on May 24, 1968 in Junction City, Kansas. She passed away December 3, 2022 in Topeka, Kansas. Becky grew up near Abilene, Kansas and attended Abilene Schools. She worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant and a Certified Medication Aide in Salina, Abilene, and Herington, Kansas. She married David Knox on October 30, 2006 in Navarre, Kansas.

NAVARRE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO