jcpost.com
Rebecca Ann Knox
Rebecca Ann Knox, age 54, of Navarre, Kansas was born to Tom and Sally McGinnis on May 24, 1968 in Junction City, Kansas. She passed away December 3, 2022 in Topeka, Kansas. Becky grew up near Abilene, Kansas and attended Abilene Schools. She worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant and a Certified Medication Aide in Salina, Abilene, and Herington, Kansas. She married David Knox on October 30, 2006 in Navarre, Kansas.
Melva N. Loader
Melva N. Loader passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022 at the Holiday Resorts Health and Rehab in Salina at the age of 92. She was born February 17, 1930 near Abilene the daughter of Lee and Katie (Burton) Sexton. On June 26, 1948 she was united in marriage to Dale...
Barbara Ann Woods
Barbara Ann Woods, 77, of Junction City, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022. A graveside service will be held on Monday, December 12, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Skiddy Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Research Fund, KSU Foundation, P.O. Box 9200, Shawnee Mission, Kansas 66201-1800.
